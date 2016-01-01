Jennifer Fulwiler is a writer and speaker who converted to Catholicism after a life of atheism. She’s a contributor to the books The Church and New Media and Atheist to Catholic: 11 Stories of Conversion, and is writing a book based on her personal blog, ConversionDiary.com. She and her husband live in Austin, TX with their five young children, and were featured in the nationally televised reality show Minor Revisions. You can follow her on Twitter at @conversiondiary.
A couple of years ago, a spiritual director gave me a hard assignment. I had just finished railing at him about someone with whom I was very angry. After marveling at the amazing odds that I, of all people, would just so happen to encounter the worst human being on the face of the planet, as well as rehashing the part of the story about my own innocence and the utterly unprovoked nature of the bad person's evildoing, I asked the priest how I should handle the situation. He thought for a moment, then replied, "You need to pray for this person." And he didn't mean just once: He was suggesting that I regularly keep this individual in my prayers.
My attempts to enact this advice were like something out of The Annals of Spiritual Immaturity. At first I pretended to forget about it. Then, when guilt got the best of me, my prayers would go something like, "Dear Lord, please help _______ not be such a hateful wretch of a person anymore..." Eventually I managed to cough out some pious-sounding prayers, but I'm pretty sure that God saw me roll my eyes there at the end.
It wasn't the first time this dilemma had come up: I know that it's right and good to pray for our enemies, but sometimes the thought of certain people brings up emotions so raw and so overwhelming that it's a near occasion of sin to bring their faces to the forefront of our minds. We all hope that we'll eventually be able to be at peace with those who have harmed us, so that we can one day think of them with charity and grace. But that can take a lot of time -- in cases of grave injury, a lifetime. So how can a Christian pray for these kinds of people in the meantime?
I struggled with this question for the longest time. Then, last year I had the amazing experience of interviewing Dawn Eden about her book, My Peace I Give You, in which she shares her own journey of healing from childhood sexual abuse. It was a life-changing experience for me, as her wise words gave me an entirely new perspective on forgiveness, and finally offered a solution to my lingering questions about how to pray for people whom we can't even think about.
First, she emphasized that forgiveness does not necessarily need to lead to reconciliation. Ideally it would, but, as she points out, "reconciliation is a two-way street. If someone is still abusive, the most loving and forgiving thing may be to not attempt reconciliation, inasmuch as having further contact with that person would only give him or her the opportunity to abuse again." She noted how helpful this has been to her personally, saying:
It is very freeing. No longer do I have to worry about whether I’ve worked hard enough to forgive. I just have to ask the Holy Spirit to work forgiveness in and through me. Then I need to trust that, with my having made the choice to forgive, the Holy Spirit will continue to work in me, taking the wounds that remain and join them to the wounds of Christ.
The idea that helped me the most, however, was this tip that Dawn received from a Sister of Life when she told her about her difficulty praying for a certain individual:
I was talking to [the Sister of Life] about how I felt that I owed it to God to pray for a certain person, but that it was painful for me to think about this person. The sister advised me to commend this person to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, to say to Mary, "Please place this person inside your Immaculate Heart, so that every time I’m praying for the intentions of your Immaculate Heart, I am praying for him."
You know that Twilight Zone episode where there's a child who has a dark supernatural power, and uses it to cast anyone who crosses him out into a cornfield? He casts out anyone with whom he's angry, sending more and more people away to this place, which is an allegory for hell.
I think many of us do that in our minds sometimes, cast people away, send them to hell in our thoughts. To place them instead into the Immaculate Heart of Mary is a positive counter to that attitude. In both cases, you're removing those people from the foreground of your thoughts -- but, through Mary, you're able to wish them into a good and holy place.
This advice has been invaluable to me in my own prayer life. One day I hope to be the kind of spiritual giant who can pray in great detail about any kind of matter. But, until then, when I need to pray for people or situations that would be a near occasion of sin for me to think about directly, it gives me great peace to know that I can pray for them through Mary.
While I do believe in free will, despite what Sam Harris says about it, I don't see it as something that a god has given us. It is something that happened to the human race when we learned to stop acting on instincts for survival and passing on our genes. For instance, we now can choose whether or not we want to pass on our genes. That used to be an involuntary response to natural selection's propensity to make survival of the species dependent on effective procreation. When the Church says that contraception is against our nature, that is what it means. However, assigning the term "sin" to things against our nature is obsolete.
At the same time, if you want a comments section that just goes ‘me too!’, ‘wow, Jennifer, I agree with every word!’, then make that clear. I’m following the golden rule - if I express an idea, I would like it to be treated with respect, and you respect an idea by challenging it, by exposing it to other ideas, by testing it to destruction.
Someone brought up the ‘argument from reason’ earlier in the thread. If CS Lewis lived in a walled garden, free from challenge or dissenting views or criticism, then he would neither have drawn up the argument in the first place, or subsequently rejected it. The process of discussion leads to new places and, ultimately, stronger arguments.
“My wife prayed for her boss that she couldn’t stand and got reassigned. It appears that her prayers worked better than she could have even hoped.”
These are sincere questions, asked in a spirit of genuine enquiry about your beliefs:
Could you describe who you think heard the prayer and what they did that altered that outcome?
TG and Jess have, if I gather correctly, prayed against the Obama administration for many years. Why do you think your wife’s prayer work, but more frequent and - forgive me - more consequential prayers fail so spectacularly?
Beginning of article:
“He was suggesting that I regularly keep this individual in my prayers.”
End of article:
“To place them instead into the Immaculate Heart of Mary is a positive counter to that attitude. In both cases, you’re removing those people from the foreground of your thoughts”
So ... ultimately you rejected your spiritual advisor’s advice?
If we examine the process, here, it’s not about the ‘enemy’ you ‘hate’, it’s very clearly a therapeutic technique designed to get *you* to stop feeling hatred and that the world is populated by ‘enemies’. It’s entirely internal. It’s not about changing the ‘enemy’, it’s about making you happier. And you quickly found a shortcut to make it Someone Else’s Problem.
“I have been praying for a certain government official for whom my hatred is so overpowering ... The hatred is still here, and I think it will never go away until he is gone, but at least I have put our Mom in charge of him.”
You sound like a psychopath. If putting Obama on the naughty step like that helps you, therapeutically, then I guess that’s healthier than not doing it.
My wife prayed for her boss that she couldn’t stand and got reassigned. It appears that her prayers worked better than she could have even hoped.
“He wants affordable health care for everyone?”
Hilarious
“I never thought I had enemies until I started thinking how I can’t stand Obama”
Hilarious.
“forces me to trust that God will in fact do what’s needed in the situation”
Hilarious.
“she/he is dedicated to evil”
You desire to control the freedom of others. Perhaps that is “evil”?
“government official for whom my hatred is so overpowering”
He wants affordable health care for everyone?
I have been praying for a certain government official for whom my hatred is so overpowering, the mere sight of his face makes my blood boil, that I had to confess it to a priest. I think of him as not only my enemy but the enemy of the whole country because of all the destructive things he is doing, and so I have been praying for him, as our good Lord has asked us to do. I have asked our Blessed Mother, that every time the name of this person pops up in my mind, to consider it a Hail Mary. The hatred is still here, and I think it will never go away until he is gone, but at least I have put our Mom in charge of him.
Jennifer, I’ve lit a candle for you and your family. You’ll be fine.
Something from the Catechism helps me so much with this same issue: “It is not in our power not to feel or to forget an offense; but the heart that offers itself to the Holy Spirit turns injury into compassion and purifies the memory in transforming the hurt into intercession.” (CCC 2843) I can’t remember how I found this originally, but I have it posted in my kitchen as a daily reminder. It’s amazing to me the difference that reading and really meditating on these few words has made in my attitude toward the one person who has hurt me the most, as well as how much easier I find it to pray for the “runners up” in the “people who have hurt me” category. Thanks for this article, Jennifer. It’s very timely.
I struggled with this after my mother & her sister betrayed me in the worst way possible. I just prayed every day for God to grant me the strength to forgive them - once I understood that forgiveness is the gift you give to yourself. Once I did start praying for them, my perspective on them changed. I pity them in their shallow world and I pray every day for them to find peace on whatever path they are walking. Reconciliation is likely not possible and I’m OK with that. The fact that I got to a place of forgiveness, with God’s grace & mercy, is enough.
As to the various and nefarious trolls who pepper these comment threads, I find it’s quite simple to just scroll past their input and focus on the meat of the discussions. Life is hard enough and filled with enough venom in our face-to-face encounters that we don’t need to allow it to seep thru our online encounters as well.
As for the "Rex King-Claire" comments—Let's just call a spade a spade. I like to hang my hat on what St. T of Avila said about evil—"Why say: 'the devil! The devil!' when you can say GOD! GOD!" But there are legitimate moments when we have to recognize evil for what it is. When we start to think that we are a better Christian than the next for keeping things sugary and sweet, we are forgetting that Jesus told Peter, "Get behind me Satan!". Peter tried to dissuade Jesus from the Way of the Cross.
The way I’ve found works best is simply to give the name of the person and then to ask God: as You know and as Youwill have mercy. It takes my own feelings out of the situation and forces me to trust that God will in fact do what’s needed in the situation. And I ask for the same for myself.
I don’t understand why you have to apologize for being annoyed with anyone. After all, No one seems to apologize for being annoyed with me.
It’s confusing to determine who is being “B**tchy” because of their own problems or whether because you are the reason they are annoyed. You’re all just self-centered and tend to believe that everything is directed toward you.
Funny thing is that you never think that their anger is justified. It’s not wrong to be angry when you are hurt. Claire, however, is suggesting that the priest she wrote about is simply a jerk. By her own judgment, she “[doesn’t think] he should be allowed to be in active ministry, and I’m concerned about his potential for alienating people from the faith.”
.
Claire is concerned about him because she is paranoid about faith. Who is she to judge her confessor? A priest has his own confessor, and if she has a problem, she should discreetly mention it to a priest who can help him. As a woman, she has no right to judge, and no authority to pray for him.
Good article, Jennifer. I never thought I had enemies until I started thinking how I can’t stand Obama, Biden and most liberals and the liberal media and most Hollywood celebrities. I started to include them in my prayers especially the last decade of the Sorrowful Mysteries. Sometimes I think nothing will change their hardened hearts but I know God can like he has mine. (Notice an athiest troll commented again.) Guess I need to pray for internet trolls too.
As one who has been there, all of us who have been divorced, and even if annulled, probably have many-year-long hurt and inability to forgive, let alone reconcile. Jen’s (her SD’s) suggestion may just prove to be the avenue to take the hurt out of our life, lead to forgiveness, and hopefully lead away from the long simmering anger we cannot seem to get past. Especially when there are children involved—they suffer in ways we may (or may not) know, but we can’t get there because of the inability to reconcile. But the step of forgiveness is a first one.
I deliberately challenge myself to pray for people I find hard to like or who have hurt me badly. I usually pray for God to bless them and give them all the graces they need to reach heaven. I don’t allow myself to think of it as if I am excusing them or even rewarding them in spite of what they did. It is more like viewing them with compassion and forgoing vengeance, like not striking a dog that is snarling and biting, choosing not to retaliate but at the same time taking steps to avoid it. I do not try to understand them, or what they did, or why. I stop going over it in my head. I try not to think about what happened at all, but at the same time remember they are dangerous to me. If I can’t avoid them I try to limit contact with them. But I don’t snub them or give them the silent treatment. I just act cautious. I guess my idea is just to let God in between us, and ask Him to give them what they need, since He knows best. One good thing I have found is that, over time, I actually do forgive them from my heart without forcing myself to or even trying to, and I block anger from taking over. And my strategy of last resort is to think, “God sees. God knows all.”
My wife has asked me to reduce the number of people I pray for when doing the intercessions in the morning prayer. It includes people who have hurt me terribly (e.g. one who included in my reference file that probably cut me out of a lot of job prospects), it includes people who were in a rehab center with my son, it includes an individual who asked for someone to bring him a consecrated host so that he could desecrate it - that is someone who clearly needs prayer not the death threats he received. It has removed them from my remembering them only to get agitated. The long list stays—except when the hours are recited in common.
‘Sm,’ Rex, and Sandy are all one sociopathic neckbeard who trolls this website and has a psychopathic vendetta against Calre. Its not really fair to throw them in the same boat and say go reread the afrticle. Its a bit like chastizing 1930’s Poland for not settling its ‘spat’ with Hitler.
What a great idea Jennifer! I also had an occasion in the confessional with a priest that had a hard time understanding that I was a caretaker and my husband was ill, and he gave me a penance to remember why I loved my husband! He was very cold about it and although i’ve prayed for him have had a difficult time in forgiving him too. What a wonderful idea you have, and so I will do this. Sometimes too I think (at least for me) I’m too sensitive and let other people bother me. So also am praying about that also. Rewatching “The Passion of Christ” (a Good Friday habit since I bought the DVD) also helps, seeing Jesus forgiving all the brutality, torture and scorn he received. Our Lady’s reaction was very touching,and hey maybe we ought to be praying for Mel Gibson that he returns to the Church too.
To Clare, SM, Rex: The comments aren’t for spats. Reread the article.
I always pray for my enemies, people who treat me badly, at the middle of the eucharistic prayer, “...this is the cup of my blood…”
When I am in the eucharistic prayer, I also meditate on Blessed Charles Lwanga and his companions, who were martyred in Uganda in the late 1800s. I have a devotion to them. They were killed savagely but prayed and sang hymns in the moments of their deaths. I imagine them praying the eucharistic prayer with us in that moment of their trouble. It is good.
Who is Clair? Great article.
Good people, instead of engaging trolls like SM, etc., to spatter you with their venom, and then responding in kind, stop!! I do something very similar to what is recommended in this article—I have some very difficult family pathology. Rather than remain angry or attempt yet again to reconcile (which doesn’t work when 1 of the parties will not act in good faith, and/or is still abusive, etc., as per the above), I simply pray to Our Lord that he will grant them every good grace & heavenly blessing, the grace of the present moment and the grace to correspond to grace. Also, that they may be converted & their souls may be saved.
This is not an easy thing to do when there has been some really hateful, hurtful conduct (and believe me when I say I am no saint, myself), but this really does help turn lemons into lemonade.
I recently heard about Dawn Eden and this great post reminds me of a great sermon I heard on AudioSancto recently (regarding the same issue of forgiveness especially with difficult wounds), worth checking out!: http://www.audiosancto.org/sermon/20130224-Prayers-for-Healing-in-the-Liturgy.html
Yup, definitely time to unsubscribe. If Rex/Dane/SM was really compelled to rear her sockpuppet head today, at least she waited till we were all able to get what we needed from this article and comment thread, and likely wouldn’t have had much more discussion over Easter weekend anyway. Happy Easter everyone!
Claire—no one cares what you do. You are not the center of the universe—but if the belief that you are makes you feel better, it’s OK by me.
Pray for Pope Francis—a lot of people don’t like what he’s doing.
Save it, sock puppet. If I have to unsubscribe from yet another thread, I gladly will. I stopped letting you intrude on my weekends during Lent, and I’m certainly not going to let you intrude on my Easter weekend. So find someone else to chase and harass.
Being a parent of adult children gives me an incredible insight into the kind of forgiveness God extends to *me*. Sometimes I have discussions with my older sons. One in particular has a hot head, and likes to argue for the sake of arguing, about hot button current debates in the secular world. In his youthful indiscretion he will often bring up such discussions at the dinner table where there are many little ears listening. Recently I had to lay down the law and tell him that such behavior would not be permitted in front of the children. As a young man with his own apartment, car, job and life, he exults in his new found freedom, but it has also gone to his head. So while he enjoys coming home frequently, allowing me to cook clean and do his laundry for him, he can say some very rude things when I tell him what the rules of engagement are back at home. Yesterday, I had to lock horns with him because of this *again*. When I reflect on how much we as parents have done for him, and his often flippant attitude about all of it, including accusations about where he feels we could have done *more* and *better*, I am reminded so much of what we inflict upon God. Even as my son disparages me, I love him. Even as he takes for granted everything that has been given him, I can’t begrudge him, I just love him. When he comes to me to ask forgiveness, it has already been given.
Now that I have had to forgive the ones that I love so dearly, over and over again, it has become easier for me to see in a clearer way, that we are *all* beloved children. Prodigals.
Last night after mass, I was still a little upset over another one of my son’s outbursts, and an unfounded accusation. I turned to my husband and said “But *why* do I have to take it on the chin for something I didn’t even do??” I was a bit outraged. Call me slow, but later in the kitchen I admitted the obvious rejoinder to this—on the eve before good Friday—and *I* am certainly not sinless.
Thank you. (I’ve been looking for these answers for a long time.)
interesting. Its true about immaturity being one of the obstacles. Forgiveness is truly a serious gift.
A few days ago, a priest talked about this in his homily. He said that to know you had forgiven someone you needed to be able to pray “God, give N. whatever he needs to grow in grace,” and mean it. He also emphasized that reconciliation is a different thing altogether, and that it may never be possible to reconcile with someone, but we should always strive to forgive.
Powerful stuff, since I have a strong tendency to carry grudges and want vengeance.
Just the advice I needed. Thanks!
Yes! That is a great way to turn sorrow to joy, suffering into growth, evil into good! Thank you so much for that guidance.
On a slightly different subject: I have been struggling with anger toward a priest who I went to for Confession a couple of days ago. He’s a Franciscan at a local chapel that offers daily confessions. All the other priests there are great, but this one is surly and unpleasant. Personally, I don’t think he should be allowed to be in active ministry, and I’m concerned about his potential for alienating people from the faith. That being said, this morning I had a revelation that the way he treated me gives me an opportunity to forgive deplorable behavior as a small token of my gratitude for the many times that God has forgiven me. (And I’m not saying this to justify his behavior, but God can certainly use it for my conversion.)
“The sister advised me to commend this person to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, to say to Mary, “Please place this person inside your Immaculate Heart, so that every time I’m praying for the intentions of your Immaculate Heart, I am praying for him.”
Now that is something I can do! Thank you, once again, for your wonderful writing and spirit.
This one hits home. There is a person who never did anything to me, but by following her own selfish desires, destroyed the lives of many people I love. Normally when I run into her, I’m able to repress my anger and have a quick conversation about the weather, the kids, etc. However, when I see her giving speeches or prayers at family gatherings, I have an overwhelming urge to punch her. I know I should pray for her, but my anger toward her feels so good and righteous, I don’t suppose I want to let it go. But for the sake of my own soul, I need to try.
After many years of complaining to God about my own suffering, and occasionally feeling some sympathy for other people who suffered, I began to try to trace where suffering came from. I often wanted revenge of some sort on people who caused suffering, either to me or to someone else. I slowly began to realize that even if a person did something which caused suffering, to me, or to someone else, or even to themselves, the suffering was always a result of sin. The only way I could get rid of suffering would be to rid the world of sin. Once I realized that I knew that in my own tiny corner of the world often all that I could do would be to pray for that person and thus “heap burning coals on his head” (Rom. 12:20. Look it up for the full context).
And of course, none of us has suffered as much from the sins of others as Jesus Himself did on the cross, where He said “Father, forgive them.”