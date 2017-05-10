Our Lady of Fatima statue (Our Lady of Fatima International Pilgrim Statue via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Blogs | May. 10, 2017

Learn More About Our Lady of Fatima With These Resources

Books, articles and other resources about Our Lady of Fatima

WEBINAR

Dan Burke, Jeanette DeMelo, Msgr. Charles Pope, Carrie Gress and Joe Pronechen discuss Our Lady of Fatima in this May 10, 2017 webinar.

ARTICLES

“10 Surprising and Little-Known Facts on Fatima” — by Joseph Pronechen. We know most familiar facts about Fatima, but for the 100th Anniversary, there are fascinating facts and details often overlooked or never realized.

“12 More Surprising and Little-Known Facts on Fatima” — by Joseph Pronechen. While the main message of Fatima is most important for us to follow, there are many fascinating facts tied into Fatima that can be recalled for this 100th anniversary.

“St. Michael and Our Lady of Fatima” — Msgr. Charles Pope explains why 2017 is such a critical moment in history.

“Fatima's Urgent Message: Pick Up Your Rosary and Pray” — by Carrie Gress. “There is no problem, no matter how difficult it is, whether temporal or above all spiritual, in the personal life of each one of us, of our families ... that cannot be solved by the Rosary.”

“9 things to know and share about Fatima” — by Jimmy Akin. Fatima is the most prominent approved apparition of the 20th century. Here are 9 things to know and share with friends...

“The Fatima Century: Lethal and Blessed” — by Father Raymond J. de Souza. The centenary of the apparitions at Fatima invites us to look back at 1917, a year in which an old world order gave way to a new, more lethal one.

“Three Ways to Obtain an Indulgence During 100th Anniversary of Fatima” — For the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal, Pope Francis has decided to grant a plenary indulgence opportunity throughout the entire anniversary year, which began Nov. 27, 2016, and will end Nov. 26, 2017.

“How a Saint and a President Defeated Communism” — by Joseph Pronechen. Author Paul Kengor discusses A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century

“Fatima and Faustina Offer Striking, Frightening Visions of Hell” — by Paul Kengor. To the children at Fatima 100 years ago, St. Faustina and millions of Catholics worldwide, hell is real. And, scary as such visions are, they echo a positive urgency to mercy.

BOOKS

A Pathway Under the Gaze of Mary — a biography of Sister Maria Lúcia of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart by the Carmel of Coimbra, Portugal

The True Story of Fatima — by Father John de Marchi, I.M.C

Calls From the Message of Fatima — A book written by Sr. Lúcia in response to the thousands of questions she had received, on the message of Fatima and its meaning for each one of us

Documents on Fatima & The Memoirs of Sister Lucia — by Fathers Fox and Martins. Contains all important historical documents, over 250 historical pictures, and some letters of Sr. Lúcia as well as memoirs

Fatima For Today: The Urgent Marian Message of Hope — by Fr. Andrew Apostoli. This is an everyman’s guidebook for Fatima, covering the major themes from the details of the apparitions to the issue of the Marian Consecration of Russia and everything in between.

Fatima Mysteries: Mary’s Message to the Modern Age — by Grzegorz Górny and Janusz Rosikon. Readers may already be familiar with Górny and Rosikon’s previous books, such as Guadalupe Mysteries: Deciphering the Code, but if not, these book are a treat. Lavishly photographed and painstakingly detailed, this book brings the story of Fatima to life with new dimensions of research.

Fatima in Lucia’s Own Words — by Sister Lúcia. As the title indicates, this is a book written by Sister Lúcia, the visionary of Fatima, and her experiences of Our Lady both during the historic apparitions as well as privately during her life as a cloistered nun.

Vision of Fatima — by Fr. Thomas McGlynn. Written in the 1940s, this newly published book is like a travel guide meets historical novel. A far cry from sterile reporting, Fr. McGlynn narrates his experience of meeting Sr. Lúcia and working with her to get the statue of Our Lady of Fatima just right – according to the visionary’s memory.

1917: Red Banners White Mantle — by Warren H. Carroll. This is a classic and remarkable book that brings together threads of the Fatima story with the rise of Soviet Communism. The little known stories of the Tsar’s family, particularly the role played by the mythical character of Rasputin, shed light on how the easily the Communist were able to take over the faltering country of Russia.

The Demon in Democracy: Totalitarian Temptation in Free Societies — by Ryszard Legutko. This just-released book is a penetrating analysis of the on-going collusion between communist ideology that he experienced living under the Soviets in Poland and the ideology of progress in liberalism that animates much of the west.

The Marian Option: God’s Solution to a Civilization in Crisis — by Carrie Gress. While many are talking about The Benedict Option, Rod Dreher’s suggested solution to a post-Christian America, there is far more overwhelming evidence that Mary’s intercession is what we need for the times we live in today.

AUDIO/VIDEO​ RESOURCES

Communist Leader, Dr. Bella Dodd confesses to infiltrating the Church and the USA — This is a chilling account of how the Soviets were able to expand their influence well beyond the Russian borders, with the effect that their ideology has become rooted in the West.

Queen of Heaven — DVD Series and Book by Brian Kennelly & Rick Rotondi. This eight-part DVD series features the story of Mary from her prefigurement in the Old Testament up to Fatima and the miraculous events around Pope Saint John Paul II’s life.

OTHER RESOURCES

The Miracle Hunter — “The Internet's top resource for miracles.” Recommended by Carrie Gress in the Register Webinar.