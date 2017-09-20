(Pixabay/CC0)

“Don’t Judge”: A Resource Guide for Catholics

These resources will help you know what to say when your relativistic friend quotes Jesus.

Here are some resources for the Register’s Sept. 20 webinar, “Don’t Judge,” with special guests Dr. Edward Sri and Aurora Griffin:

How I Stayed Catholic at Harvard (Aurora Griffin)

Here’s everything you need to know about keeping your faith at a modern university. Drawing on her recent experience, Aurora Griffin shares 40 practical tips relating to academics, community, prayer and service that helped her stay Catholic in college. Throughout the book, she shows how being Catholic in college did not prevent her from having a full “college experience,” but actually enabled her to make the most of her time at Harvard. Available for purchase from EWTN Religious Catalogue.

Who Am I To Judge? (Dr. Edward Sri)

Preference has replaced morality so we shy away from speaking the truth because we fear rejection or pushing others farther away. Using engaging stories and personal experience, Dr. Edward Sri helps us understand the classical view of morality and equips us to engage relativism, appealing to both the head and the heart. Learn why Catholic morality is all about love and why making a judgment is not judging a person's soul, and why, in the words of Pope Francis, “relativism wounds people.” Available for purchase from EWTN Religious Catalogue.