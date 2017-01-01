Blogs | Jan. 27, 2017
WATCH LIVE: March for Life 2017
This year's March for Life marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.
Schedule:
11:45 a.m. Musical Opening with Transform DJs
12:00 p.m. Rally Program
1:00 p.m. March up Constitution Avenue to Supreme Court and Capitol Building
3:00 p.m. Silent No More testimonies outside U.S. Supreme Court
3:30 p.m. Visit your Representative or Senator to advocate for life
Speakers:
- Donald Trump, President of the United States (via remote call-in; unconfirmed)
- Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States
- Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump
- Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York City
- Benjamin Watson, Tight End for the Baltimore Ravens
- Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of “And Then There Were None”
- Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star
- Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show
- Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., President at Church of God In Christ World Missions
- Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)
- Rep. Mia Love (R-UT)
- Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ)
Location:
The March for Life Rally will take place at noon on the grounds of the Washington Monument, near the corner of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue. Following the Rally, the March will begin on Constitution Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets at approximately 1:00 pm.
