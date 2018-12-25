(Raymond Aguiar)

Santa Claus Finds EWTN Through the Register

It truly is a small world. Merry Christmas!

I recently traveled to Old Economy Village in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, for their Christmas at the Village event with a couple of my friends. A historical site, the Village follows a living history having its volunteers dress in period garb to give the impression of being at the site when it was founded.

This remained true during their Christmas event when at the granary they had Belsnickel, a German version and companion of Santa Claus, looking at his book and telling anyone who came up to him if they have been nice or naughty. Having arrived a bit early to the event, I was able to go up to Belsnickel without there being a line and, after finding out I was on the nice list, I was able to have a great conversation with him.

During our conversation, it was brought up that I am currently a student at Saint Vincent College, a Benedictine school in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. After finding out that I am going to a Catholic school, Belsnickel asked if I had ever heard of EWTN — which amazed me, given that my mother had previously worked for them.

After relaying this to Belsickel, he asked what she did at EWTN and I told him how she had worked with the National Catholic Register. He was surprised when I told him this and told me how he has been a loyal reader of the Register for years and how he had found EWTN from the paper.

It truly is a small world and both of our connections to EWTN and the National Catholic Register helped lead to a wonderful conversation.