With Thanksgiving over and all the Indian and pilgrim figurines put away, our thoughts immediately turn to Christmas with all its preparations. The focus is on decorating the house and buying that perfect gift.

But wait! There is an important liturgical season that is often overlooked, and that is Advent. So before we plunge into Christmas, let's take time to enjoy a proper spiritual preparation for our Lord's birth. Advent is celebrated on four Sundays, not necessarily four weeks, before the Feast of Christmas. The word, “Advent,” comes from the Latin, “to come,” and is the beginning of the Church’s liturgical year. We wait in anticipation for the coming of our Lord on Dec. 25.

At Mass you will notice the priest’s vestments are purple, the liturgical color for Advent. This signifies the penitential aspect of Advent. Unlike Lent's penitential aspect which is sorrowful, Advent's takes on an aspect of longing. We long for our Lord to come. We prepare our hearts for the wonder of His birth. Because we are surrounded by all the secular preparations, the Catholic family has to strive to make room for Advent. We can't expect our children to be excited about Christ's birth unless we help them prepare their hearts.

The Advent Wreath

The Advent wreath with its round shape (God has no beginning or end), its greenery (God's love is everlasting) and candles (Jesus is the light of the world) is a perfect sacramental for Advent. The Advent wreath holds four candles which represent the 4,000 years humanity waited for God’s promise to Adam and Eve of a Savior until the birth of the Messiah. Lighting each candle symbolizes the darkness of sin being dispelled until the advent (or coming) of Jesus, the Light of the World. We recall the great drama of salvation history. In many countries, the candles used are three purple for the penitential aspect and one pink for the rejoicing. On the first two Sundays of Advent we light the first two purple candles. Then on the 3rd Sunday you will notice the priest’s vestments are a rose color. This Sunday is called, “Gaudete Sunday,” from the Latin word rejoice. St. Paul in Philippians states, “Rejoice in the Lord always, again I say rejoice, for the Lord is near.” So on the 3rd Sunday and all week long, we light a pink candle. On the 4th Sunday we are back to the purple candle. There are blessings for the Advent wreath to make it truly a sacramental.

In our family we light the Advent candle, then sing, “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” followed by saying grace before meals. On Gaudete Sunday we switch to singing, “The King of Glory Comes, The Nation Rejoices.” On the 1st Sunday of Advent, after our Advent candle is lit, our hymn is sung, and meal eaten, the three kings — which have been previously hidden in three different locations to signify they have come from afar — are searched for by the children. After a mad scramble to see who can find one first, the children bring the kings together to follow the star toward the manger. After each meal, the Kings are moved closer to the manager to arrive on Christmas Eve.

Straws in the Crib

This is a wonderful Advent activity and very simple to do. Find a small box or some suitable container that acts as a manger. The straw to be put in can be actual straw, yellow yarn or ribbon. The idea is to fill the crib with “presents” for Baby Jesus. The presents are the sacrifices the children performed that day. One sacrifice ideas is to make an act of loving kindness to someone such as a classmate, a sibling, a grandparent. My 6-year-old granddaughter told me her act of loving kindness was to stop talking when the teacher told the class they were being too noisy.

She asked me if this was an act of kindness. Yes, I told her it was. Giving up dessert that day, clearing the dishes without being asked, allowing someone to go first or pick first are other examples. Children will get the idea and come up with their own suggestions. Only one straw per day; otherwise, our “manger” will be on overflow before the week is out. On Christmas morning, Baby Jesus will be found sleeping peacefully on the wonderful sacrifices the children have made to make room for him in their hearts.