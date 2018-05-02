Abortion is No Laughing Matter

The one good thing that came out of her monologue: she acknowledged the child in the womb as a ‘baby.’

Michelle Wolfe’s recent routine at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner mirrored the majority of late-night talk show hosts … rife with vitriol and hate-filled commentary. However, as impossible as it may seem, this woman managed to reach a new low for celebrities determined to discredit and delegitimize the current administration.

At least this time, even some of the leftist media cringed, as should the organizers of the Woman’s March. Her comments about Sarah Sanders, an intelligent, well-spoken, classy and beautiful woman, were not designed to bring laughter, but to embarrass and shame. Since this is something progressive women claim to be fighting against, where is their outrage? One could only imagine their fury had those comments been directed towards Hillary Clinton.

Not only did she malign Ms. Sanders, she also maligned the Vice President and all of us who tirelessly fight for the rights of the unborn in her statement, “He thinks abortion is murder. Which first of all don’t knock it ‘til you try it, really knock it, you gotta get that baby out of there.”

As the Assistant Director for Rachel’s Hope Healing Ministry and a post-abortive woman, I find that comedic statement offensive, insensitive, heartless and beyond contempt. She must have consulted the former Director of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards, while preparing her ill-fated performance.

If it were appropriate, I would invite Ms. Wolfe to attend an after-abortion healing retreat to witness what abortion does. To see the anguish on the faces of women and the rivers of tears flowing down their cheeks as they share their pain, shame, and regret. To hear how they tried to hide their secret at the cost of healthy relationships and emotional stability and how they numbed their feelings through drugs, alcohol, and promiscuity. She could also go to www.abortiontestimonies.com. I wonder if she would find it funny then. I also wonder if possibly her vain attempt at humor is possibly hiding her own pain and if so, would encourage her to open her heart to healing.

The only positive that came out of that despicable monologue, which I’m sure upset the abortion industry, is the fact she acknowledged the child in the womb as a “baby.”

Patti Smith is the Assistant Director of Rachel's Hope Healing Ministry