Blogs | May. 17, 2017

Le Leche League Welcomes the ‘Nursing Man’

In the eyes of LLLI, the “womanly art” of breastfeeding seems to be little more than an artifice.

Most people, and likely every reader here, know what Le Leche League is all about. But you probably don’t know what they are all about. Yes, they are committed to helping moms successfully understand and overcome the difficulties that often arise from feeding their babies at the breast. But they also help fathers with their own common breastfeeding struggles. Dad’s sore nipples, engorgement, mastitis, baby’s failure to latch, etc.

Confused? You should be.

Our world continues to get freakier by the day and it gets harder and harder to keep up with. Nursing is not just for moms anymore and Le Leche League International (LLLI) has proudly joined the hip train, buying into the illusion of contemporary gender theory. The truly enlightened understand that nursing is not just for women anymore. A few years ago, LLLI made this proclamation:

As the cultural understanding of gender has expanded, it is now recognized that some men are able to breastfeed.

Thus, they changed their policy:

In the spirit of nondiscrimination…, La Leche League International has refined the eligibility qualifications for its volunteer breastfeeding counsellors to include men who otherwise meet the prerequisites for becoming a volunteer applicant.

Of course, men can’t breastfeed. But many women who believe they are men – and demand everyone else play along with the illusion – keep their uteruses and breasts, giving birth and nursing their babies like any other women. Except some of these women take male hormones, grow facial hair, breast reduction surgery and present themselves to the world as men. We are supposed to accept them as the men they believe they are, uh… despite their fully functioning child-producing uteruses and milk producing breasts.

Not only has LLLI changed their policy to allow women-who-believe-they’re-men to attend their classes, they allow these women-who-believe-they’re-men to teach their classes. Here is one such example. Can you imagine an anxious mother, struggling with her own self-confidence and changing body, having to learn the ins-and-outs of such an intimate process from a bearded woman presenting herself as a man? It is an absolute violation of her innate modesty and a ridiculous expectation for her to be totally cool with it. Because of LLLI’s “spirit of nondiscrimination”, any woman (and her husband) who object to such a thing will be guilty of ugly discrimination and intolerance. Ergo, LLLI is completely happy making new mothers very uncomfortable and shaming them for being so. How about that? And for no other reason than to fit in with the absurd fashion of the day.

However, when you start to recreate reality to fit your own wishes, the truth will quickly emerge from your lie by its inherent inconsistency. This is revealed in obvious fashion in a major resource from the Le Leche League International, their book, The Womanly Art of Breastfeeding. How can they not appreciate how this makes nursing “dads” feel? They will have to change the title, declaring breastfeeding as a “manly art” and feature a five o’clock shadowed individual on their cover. That is, if they really believe their own rhetoric.