Martin von Feuerstein, “Selbstporträt mit Christuserscheinung,” 1900

God Loves You and Cares About the Smallest Detail of Your Life

“Cast all your worries upon God because he cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:7)

It’s often said that the ability to delegate is the secret to being a successful executive. Spending too much time “in the weeds” can adversely impact a corporate leader’s ability to steer the company in the right direction. Because we sometimes view God as the head of a large company, however, we assume that the same rule applies to Him. Nothing could be further from the truth. Even though he created and sustains the entire universe, God is intimately involved in the small details of our lives. That principle is made clear throughout the pages of the Bible. Once we begin to examine the evidence, it becomes increasing evident that God really does care about the little details!

A good place to begin our journey is by recognizing that “God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life” (John 3:16). Not wanting to be a distant God, “the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us” (John 1:14). Think about that for a minute. God could have redeemed us in any number of ways. He could have certainly done it from a distance, but he didn’t. Instead, He chose to take on flesh and willingly endure the suffering and temptation that goes along with being human. We can arrive at a better appreciation of what was involved by examining the words of St. Paul:

Have among yourselves the same attitude that is also yours in Christ Jesus, Who, though he was in the form of God, did not regard equality with God something to be grasped. Rather, he emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, coming in human likeness; and found human in appearance, he humbled himself, becoming obedient to death, even death on a cross. (Philippians 2:5-8)

The Word of God chose to become man. That piece of information alone should be enough to prove that he cares about the “little details,” but there is still much more evidence to examine. Consider the words of Jesus to His disciples:

“Are not five sparrows sold for two small coins? Yet not one of them has escaped the notice of God. Even the hairs of your head have all been counted. Do not be afraid. You are worth more than many sparrows.” (Luke 12:6-7)

I recently heard about two scientists who set out to estimate how many birds were currently living on the planet. They concluded that there were approximately 400 billion birds in existence. When you multiply that number by thousands of years, the words of Jesus become even more astonishing. Not one sparrow has ever escaped the notice of God. He knows every one of them. Furthermore, He has counted the hairs on the head of every person who ever existed. This doesn’t sound like a God who only cares about the big picture, does it?

Not only did Jesus reveal the depths of the Father’s concern by his words, but also by his actions. His first public miracle occurred during a wedding at Cana (John 2:1-11), after the wine ran out. When Mary informed Jesus of this pressing need, he stepped into action. By transforming ordinary water into fine wine, the bride and groom were spared from a potentially embarrassing situation. Instead of waiting to deliver a “more spectacular” first miracle, the Lord chose to address a rather ordinary need. This theme continued throughout his ministry. Jesus fed those who were hungry (Mark 6:30–44), welcomed little children (Matthew 19:14) and healed the ear of the high priest’s servant after Peter cut it off with his sword (Luke 22:51). As he traveled around and drew great crowds, Jesus’ heart was “moved with pity” for the people (Matthew 9:36) and he continued to teach and heal those who approached Him.

Further insight into the compassion of Jesus can be found by examining the events surrounding the death of Lazarus. The brother of Martha and Mary, Lazarus became ill and died while Jesus was traveling to visit him. When the Lord arrived in Bethany and saw Mary and her companions weeping (John 11:33), He became “perturbed and deeply troubled.” By reacting in this way, the compassion of Jesus is made clear. It doesn’t end there, however. Just before raising his friend from the dead, the Bible tells us that “Jesus wept” (John 11:35). He didn’t weep out of despair, but out of compassion. Even though Jesus knew what he was about to do (raise Lazarus from the dead), He shed tears of love and sympathy for the family and friends of Lazarus.

Finally, while it is true that Jesus did much to clarify the fact that God cares about the small details, this wasn’t an entirely new concept. There was evidence of this in the Old Testament. In the Book of Psalms, David wrote the following:

For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My bones are not hidden from you, When I was being made in secret, fashioned in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw me unformed; in your book all are written down; my days were shaped, before one came to be. (Psalm 139:13-16)

Each of us is “wonderfully made” by God and every one of our days are shaped “before one came to be.” In this beautiful psalm, David also reminds us that the Lord understands our thoughts and knows when we sit or stand. Furthermore, no matter how hard we try, it is impossible to flee from his presence. He is with us wherever we go.

Discovering that God cares about the little details can be life-changing and here’s a practical way to respond. Instead of becoming overwhelmed by your worries, why not open the Bible and take the advice of St. Peter: