Wallace “Wally” Faucheux is a commercial artist of over 30 years. Wally specializes in 2D character animation, cartoons, comics, motion comics, illustration, and motion graphics. His background includes television news graphics, commercials, informational, safety, and educational programs, children’s books, posters and more. Wally enjoys using the gifts and talents God has given him in the New Evangelization. He was born and raised in Louisiana where he and his family live there still.
Blogs | Jan. 19, 2018
All Babies Are Gifts From God
“Children are a heritage from the LORD, offspring a reward from him.” (Psalm 127:3)
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.