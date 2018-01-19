Wallace “Wally” Faucheux is a commercial artist of over 30 years. Wally specializes in 2D character animation, cartoons, comics, motion comics, illustration, and motion graphics. His background includes television news graphics, commercials, informational, safety, and educational programs, children’s books, posters and more. Wally enjoys using the gifts and talents God has given him in the New Evangelization. He was born and raised in Louisiana where he and his family live there still.