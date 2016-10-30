Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
The Pope’s comments regarding ordination of women also resurface other common complaints against the Church. Specifically is the claim that the Church continues ancient policies designed to be oppressive and non-inclusive to women. For example, we often hear that God the Father should be referred to as God the Creator or even God the Mother.
With very little research required, I found 5 really good reasons to embrace the idea of referring to God using a masculine gender.
1) God the Transcendent Creator
2) God as Trinity
3) The Church is the Bride of Christ
4) Jesus’ Message of Salvation
5) Because the Bible Says So.
I presented this list with more detail and commentary at: http://simplecatholictruth.com/2016/10/30/why-is-god-portrayed-as-masculine-in-the-bible/
The Pope is perfectly capable of choosing to give a “definitive” answer when he wants to. We’ve seen him do it a few times. I can only assume that when his answers are obscure, suggestive or confusing, it is also by choice.
Case closed.
It’s always good to hear a firm and clear statement like this from Pope Francis. He is our Holy Father, and the stronger the statement is, the more likely Catholics will follow with confidence.