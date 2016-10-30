Blogs | Nov. 2, 2016

VIDEO: Pope Francis Gives a Definitive ‘No’ to Women’s Ordination

Holy Father told reporters on the papal plane coming back from Sweden that it's important to "read well" St. John Paul II's declaration ruling out women's ordination.

Edward Pentin

Video of Pope Francis responding to a question from Swedish journalist on whether the Church would allow women priests in the "coming decades".

If English subtitles don't immediately appear, click on settings at the bottom right of the YouTube screen where you'll be given the option to show them.