Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Blogs | Apr. 30, 2017
VIDEO: Pope Francis Discusses North Korea and Trump on Papal Plane
Calls for diplomacy and negotiation to resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, says he hasn't yet received a request from President Trump to visit him at the Vatican.
On the flight back from Cairo April 29, the Pope is asked what he would tell those leaders who are responsible for the future of humanity, given the nuclear threat on the Korean peninsula.
He is also asked if he will meet President Trump.
For the subtitles, click on "Subtitles/Closed caption" box at bottom right hand of the screen. Apologies for some camera shake due to turbulence.
