Pope Francis speaking to reporters on the papal plane from Cairo, April 29, 2017. (Edward Pentin photo)

Blogs | Apr. 30, 2017

VIDEO: Pope Francis Discusses North Korea and Trump on Papal Plane

Calls for diplomacy and negotiation to resolve the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, says he hasn't yet received a request from President Trump to visit him at the Vatican.

On the flight back from Cairo April 29, the Pope is asked what he would tell those leaders who are responsible for the future of humanity, given the nuclear threat on the Korean peninsula.

He is also asked if he will meet President Trump.

For the subtitles, click on "Subtitles/Closed caption" box at bottom right hand of the screen. Apologies for some camera shake due to turbulence.