The unlikely image of a pope in white among Arabic architecture and kandora-dressed Emirati provided many opportunities for striking images. 

Here are some of those images taken during Pope Francis' historic Feb. 3-5 visit to the Arab peninsula.

The last video is of a few short interviews with some of the faithful atttending the papal Mass. 

 
 

Credits from top to bottom: UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs; EWTN; Edward Pentin. 

Photographs: Edward Pentin