An Emirati photographer snaps photos during a papal Mass in Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Feb. 5, 2019. (Edward Pentin photo)

Video and Photographic Highlights of Papal Visit to Abu Dhabi

Images of Arab and Christian culture brought together during the first visit by a Supreme Pontiff to the Arab Peninsula.

The unlikely image of a pope in white among Arabic architecture and kandora-dressed Emirati provided many opportunities for striking images.

Here are some of those images taken during Pope Francis' historic Feb. 3-5 visit to the Arab peninsula.

The last video is of a few short interviews with some of the faithful atttending the papal Mass.

Credits from top to bottom: UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs; EWTN; Edward Pentin.

Photographs: Edward Pentin