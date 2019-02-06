Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Blogs | Feb. 6, 2019
Video and Photographic Highlights of Papal Visit to Abu Dhabi
Images of Arab and Christian culture brought together during the first visit by a Supreme Pontiff to the Arab Peninsula.
The unlikely image of a pope in white among Arabic architecture and kandora-dressed Emirati provided many opportunities for striking images.
Here are some of those images taken during Pope Francis' historic Feb. 3-5 visit to the Arab peninsula.
The last video is of a few short interviews with some of the faithful atttending the papal Mass.
Credits from top to bottom: UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs; EWTN; Edward Pentin.
Photographs: Edward Pentin
