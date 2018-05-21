Gianna Emanuela Molla, daughter of St. Gianna Molla, marching at the 2018 Marcia per la Vita in Rome, May 19. 2018. (Edward Pentin)

Video Highlights of Italy’s March for Life 2018

A montage of images from the May 19 event.

The march, which marked 40 years since Italy legalized abortion, drew about 5,000 people. It began in Piazza della Repubblica and ended in Piazza Venezia.

Participating in the March were Cardinal Raymond Burke, patron of the Order of Malta, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former apostolic nuncio to the United States, and Archbishop Luigi Negri, archbishop emeritus of Ferrara-Comacchio, as well as many pastors and representatives of religious institutes.

Participants also included Viviane Lambert, the mother of 42-year-old Vincent Lambert, a severely disabled Frenchman whose hospital wishes to switch off his life support against his parent's wishes, and Italian politician Georgia Meloni.

“There is a book of life and there is a book of death,” said Virginia Coda Nunziante, organizer of March for Life Italy. “In this book of death, the date of 22 May 1978 is written with blood, the blood of nearly 6 million victims.”

She added that this is in addition to the 50 million unborn children killed every year worldwide.

Said Nunziante, “We do not want this anniversary to pass without asking for law 194 to be repealed and while waiting for it, immediately remove the €200-300 million in public spending dedicated to killing our children each year.”