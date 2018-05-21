Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
The march, which marked 40 years since Italy legalized abortion, drew about 5,000 people. It began in Piazza della Repubblica and ended in Piazza Venezia.
Participating in the March were Cardinal Raymond Burke, patron of the Order of Malta, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former apostolic nuncio to the United States, and Archbishop Luigi Negri, archbishop emeritus of Ferrara-Comacchio, as well as many pastors and representatives of religious institutes.
Participants also included Viviane Lambert, the mother of 42-year-old Vincent Lambert, a severely disabled Frenchman whose hospital wishes to switch off his life support against his parent's wishes, and Italian politician Georgia Meloni.
“There is a book of life and there is a book of death,” said Virginia Coda Nunziante, organizer of March for Life Italy. “In this book of death, the date of 22 May 1978 is written with blood, the blood of nearly 6 million victims.”
She added that this is in addition to the 50 million unborn children killed every year worldwide.
Said Nunziante, “We do not want this anniversary to pass without asking for law 194 to be repealed and while waiting for it, immediately remove the €200-300 million in public spending dedicated to killing our children each year.”