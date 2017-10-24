Steve Rasche, director of the Nineveh Reconstruction Project based in Erbil

VIDEO: Christian Survival in Iraq at ‘Tipping Point’ After Kurdistan Referendum

American Steve Rasche, who is helping to lead efforts to resettle Christians in northern Iraq, says steps must be taken to avert another “real war” in the region which, if it broke out, would “finish Christians in Iraq.”

Following the last month’s referendum in which Kurdistan voted to secede from Iraq, the situation has become “quite complicated” for Christians in the Nineveh region as the threat of another conflict in Iraq looms.

This is according to Steve Rasche, director of the Nineveh Reconstruction Project based in Erbil, who told the Register that a conflict between the Iraqi government in Baghdad and the Kurdish government in Erbil could lead to a conflict “right on top of Christians.”

Rasche was speaking at the end of the first ever government-sponsored conference for persecuted Christians in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 13.

The threat is “weighing heavily on everyone,” he said, and warned that a real war would “finish Christians in Iraq.” He and others are therefore working “very hard” to foster peace and dialogue, not just for Christians but all the people in the region.

“We are at a tipping point,” said Rasche. “We can save Christians if we stop a war from occurring.”

He called on the faithful to pray for them and to pay attention to what’s going on to understand the situation better.