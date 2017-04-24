Professor Claudio Pierantoni (Edward Pentin photo)

VIDEO: ‘Amoris Laetitia’ Runs Against Crucial Articles of Faith, Says Scholar

In Register interview, Professor Claudio Pierantoni explains his concerns about Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation.

What Pope Francis implies in Amoris Laetitia is very clear and runs against crucial dogmatic articles of the faith, a patristics scholar has said.

Professor Claudio Pierantoni, who addressed a Rome conference last week on the need for clarity in the papal document one year after its publication, told the Register April 22 that it is not the case that the Pope has made heretical statements, but that Amoris Laetitia and all of his words and actions “go in that direction” and so that warrants a correction.

Pierantoni, who teaches patristics and medieval philosophy at the Universidad de Chile in Santiago, compared the current crisis with popes of the past who have been accused of heresy. But this case is different, he said, adding that to have such doctrinal confusion published in a pontifical document is “unprecedented” and, he believes, even “something apocalyptic.”

He also said that the frequent criticism of “doctors of the law” fails to distinguish between those who rigidly following positive law (human laws that can take whatever form the authors want) which Jesus condemned, and those who strive to adhere to the natural law which comes from the Lord and which he exhorted people to follow.

“If you’re speaking against the natural law, then you’re speaking against the very person of Christ because the divine person of Christ is the very mind that gives things their natural law,” Pierantoni said.

See the full interview here: