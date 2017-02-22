Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
The Vatican announced today it would be using “systematic surveillance activities” to protect images of Pope Francis and the Holy See in order to prevent them being illegally used.
In a statement issued Feb. 22, the Vatican said in order to make “its protective action more effective”, the Secretariat of State “will effect systematic surveillance activities apt to monitor the ways in which the image of the Holy Father and the coats of arms of the Holy See are used, [and] if necessary intervene with appropriate action.”
The statement said the Secretariat of State has the task of “protecting the image of the Holy Father, so that his message can reach the faithful intact and that his person not be exploited.”
The Vatican added that its task is also to apply “appropriate regulatory instruments on an international level” to ensure the Holy See’s “symbols and coats of arms” are protected.
The move follows hundreds of fly posters put up across Rome earlier this month that showed a stern image of the Holy Father and words critical of him underneath. It also comes after a parody cover of L’Osservatore Romano was disseminated containing Pope Francis’ possible responses to doctrinal issues. Both caused considerable concern in the Vatican.
But the deputy director of the Holy See Press Office, Paloma Ovejero, told reporters Feb. 22 that the statement was not about these incidents but rather to do with the unlawful economic exploitation for unauthorized profit of the image of the Pope or the coats of arms of the Holy See.
Ovejero's comments were reinforced by a follow-up statement by the Holy See, stressing that today's announcement did not “originate from any recent news story”.
Would anyone speculate why this has become now applicable only to the papacy of 2017?
Thanks for telling us it is not about the posters. Now we know it is about the posters.
Whatever post-hoc legal measures the Vatican attempts, they will forever be chasing the horse after it gets out of the barn. There is truly no stopping this sort of thing. There will be no way to track down and prosecute offenders, especially if the offenses are committed anonymously and not for profit. The world of instantaneous round-the-globe communications in which any peasant with access to the internet and/or cheap printing facilities will be able to use the Pope’s and the Vatican’s “images” will guarantee that, as the old saying puts it: “A lie will run around the world while the truth is still putting its shoes on”.
How they are going to pay for all around world? As he made himself as a popular politician, it’s impossible practically. It comes with a package of politic. Is he going to be like Nixon? Clergies and journalists can not chat after meetings around Vatican because they watch who talk with whom. Yes, it’s very communist tatic and unfortunate scandal from Vatican! I pray for his peace.
Also, I am not sure the media is willing to pay for the use of Pope’s image.
Yeah, sure….