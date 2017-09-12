Vatican: Father Tom Uzhunnalil Taken to Rome After Release

The Indian missionary was freed earlier today after being held captive for 18 months by Islamist militants. Statements from the Vatican and the Indian bishops’ conference.

The Vatican has confirmed this evening that Salesian Father Tom Uzhunnalil will remain for a few days with a Salesian community in Rome after his release earlier today.

Islamist militants abducted the Indian missionary priest on March 4 last year during an attack on a Missionaries of Charity home in Aden, Yemen, that left 16 people dead, including four sisters.

They then held him captive for more than 18 months.

In a statement, the Vatican said Father Uzhunnalil would stay in Rome for a few days before returning home to India, and thanked those who worked for his release, especially the Sultan of Oman and his government.

The news of the Salesian's release was officially announced Sept. 12 by Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in a tweet that read: “I am happy to inform that Fr Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued.”

See the full story here.

Here below are the full statements from the Vatican and the Indian bishops’ conference.

“This morning, the Rev. Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, S.D.B., was freed after being kidnapped on March 4, 2016 in Yemen. The Holy See fervently thanks all those who worked for his release, and especially His Majesty the Sultan of Oman and the competent authorities of the Sultanate. Fr. Uzhunnalil will remain for a few days in a Salesian community in Rome before going home to India.”

***