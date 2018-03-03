Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
News that Pope Francis will become the third pope to visit the World Council of Churches when he travels to Geneva on June 21 has led to the natural speculation that he might make the Catholic Church a member of the global ecumenical body.
Since the organization was set up 70 years ago to foster Christian unity, the Holy See has remained outside it, limiting itself to being an observer and often sending representatives to WCC meetings of its 348 Protestant denominations and Orthodox churches.
Successive popes have resisted becoming a member of the body for a variety of reasons, some of which Cardinal Kurt Koch explained to reporters on Friday. The head of the Vatican’s office for promoting Christian unity said the Catholic Church is already a “great ecumenical instrument” which has the conviction — expressed by Pope St. John Paul II “many times” — that the “Petrine ministry is a sign of unity.”
The Swiss cardinal came prepared for the question and referred to the words Blessed Paul VI delivered at the WCC when he visited in 1969.
Catholic membership, Pope Paul said, was not yet “ripe” and he stressed the necessity to further examine the problems posed by such a decision. He didn’t rule it out but said such a step would require “extensive study” along a path which “could be long and difficult.” Such an approach, he added, didn’t prevent the Church from looking to the WCC “with great respect and deep affection,” driven by the pursuit of “the unity desired by Christ.”
The cardinal is of the same mind. More important than membership, he told reporters, is the collaboration that takes place between them. Sitting to his right was the secretary general of the World Council of Churches, Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, who seemed to agree, saying “we should focus on what we can do together.
The Church and the WCC have worked together on a wide variety of issues: promoting justice and peace, undertaking humanitarian work, and coming together on interreligious dialogue, not to mention cooperating on matters of youth, mission and evangelism — all of which Pope Francis has actively encouraged.
But membership would be highly controversial, as Paul VI inferred. His visit in 1969, and that of John Paul II in 1984, were opposed by some of the faithful who believed such ecumenical gestures promoted a kind of false and syncretic union between the Catholic Church and an alliance of mostly heretical and schismatic sects. The papal visits had no aim to convert them to the one, true faith, they argued, but to falsely portray the ecclesial communities as equal to the Church and thereby affirm them in their heresy and sect.
As then, so today the concern is about what the Second Vatican Council decree Unitatis Redintegratio called “a false irenicism [theology concerned with reconciling different denominations and sects], in which the purity of Catholic doctrine suffers loss and its genuine and certain meaning is clouded.”
It is also largely why the modern ecumenical movement was, at one time, so strongly opposed, not least by St. Maximilian Kolbe. The Polish saint, who gave his life in place of a fellow prisoner at Auschwitz, saw it as the greatest enemy to his Knights of the Immaculata, whose mission was to convert the whole world to the Catholic Church.
For the Church to become a member of the WCC would therefore be unthinkable to many orthodox thinking Catholics. Pope Francis’ predilection for springing surprises, his disregard for convention, and his zealous push for a modern ecumenism — one which critics feel is more about capitulation than conversion — certainly makes membership of the WCC more possible than before, but it remains unlikely.
If (quoting the article) the concern is about what the Second Vatican Council decree Unitatis Redintegratio called “a false irenicism [theology concerned with reconciling different denominations and sects], in which the purity of Catholic doctrine suffers loss and its genuine and certain meaning is clouded.” It would not surprise me if Pope Francis supported an alliance of mostly heretical, schismatic sects. Jesus I trust in You!!!!!
I am reminded of the great quote from Marx {that’s Groucho, not Cardinal or Karl}: “I could never join a club that would have me as a member!”
Seriously, we must better define “Christian family unity,” because it is used too often to mask deal-breaker demands for “Christian family uniformity.” By Catholics. By Protestants. And there’s always a resultant false sense of progress, because it’s really painting over the rust of disunity.
It’s like the Catholic couple who devoutly act “together” for the sake of the kids and appearances, then retreat at night to separate bedrooms. They’re together on rules and canons, but not on the most unity-important stuff. And nobody’s really fooled by the hypocrisy or pretense. Or lack of love.
It’s time to declare Christianity elite, but not elitist. We need to apply Christian Family Values that celebrate—not deal break—when it comes to individual voices, contributions, sacrifices, and gifts. It’s not a game of keep-away at the family dinner table.
I have observed that an unintended (I hope) consequence of evangelization is an intra-Christianity recruiting war, why “signing with us” has all the advantages over our “competitors.”
I repeat the story of Daniel Patrick Moynihan at the post-baptism party of his friend Robert Novak. “Well, we’ve made Bob a Catholic. Now let’s see if we can make him a Christian.” And everyone knew exactly what he meant, half in jest, all in earnest.
On the elitist angle…I won’t cite names, but on recent NCR blog responses these two have been called apostates, heretics, and anti-Catholic: Pope Francis and Billy Graham.
I don’t want to be in the exclusive club that makes such silly, mean, exclusionary anti-Christian judgments. Do you? (suggesting an unambiguous, clarity-driven yes-no answer, not to be followed by the murky qualifier, “that being said…” Confusion is of the devil).