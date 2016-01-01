Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago fielded about half a dozen questions from reporters after Pope Francis elevated him to the College of Cardinals on Saturday.
A question I asked him was about the Dubia, the five doubts about Amoris Laetitia that four cardinals have sent to the Pope to ascertain whether some of the most controversial passages are consistent with Church teaching.
Although the Dubia questions ask for a simple “yes” or “no” answer on whether previous magisterial teachings, particularly of Pope St. John Paul II, are still valid in light of these passages, the Holy Father has decided not to respond, nor requested to meet the cardinals to specifically discuss their concerns.
Here below is the question and answer:
Q: The Holy Father talked today [in his homily at the consistory for the new cardinals] about the importance of not excluding people. He talks a lot about the importance of dialogue and encounter. People, though, are wondering why, for example, he won’t reach out the four cardinals who wrote the Dubia. They say there’s a disconnect there: he talks a lot about inclusion but it doesn’t seem to relate to those who are perhaps critical of him, that he doesn’t encounter or dialogue with them. What do you say to that? Is that a concern of yours?
Cardinal Cupich: Well I guess that’s a question that the Holy Father would have to answer. All I know is that the doubts that are there, that are expressed, aren’t my doubts, and I think they’re not the doubts of the universal Church. The document that they’re having doubts about is the fruit of two synods, and the fruit of propositions that were voted on by two-thirds of the bishops who were there. It is a post-synodal apostolic exhortation and so it stands on the same level as all the other post-synodal apostolic exhortations as a magisterial document. I think that if you begin to question the legitimacy of what is being said in such a document, do you then throw into question then all of the other documents that have been issued before by the other popes? So I think really it’s not for the Pope to respond to that. I think it’s a moment for anyone who has doubts to examine how is it they have got to that position because it is a magisterial document of the Church. There are people who had trouble with various documents of the Holy See before and papal statements. I think it’s important, and the Holy Father said this at the beginning of the synod, it’s going to take conversion on the part of all of us, and to examine ourselves, to say: What is it that the Church is teaching here that maybe I need to change rather than saying that the Holy Father has to change, or that the Church has to change. So this isn’t just a document out of just the Pope by himself, it stands as part of a synodal process that has been going on for a number of years.
As a follow up, I said that, according to the Dubia authors, the issue is that its ambiguity is causing different interpretations of the text which they say is leading to confusion and disunity.
Cardinal Cupich, one of several synod fathers handpicked by Pope Francis to attend last year’s Synod on the Family rather than elected by their country’s bishops, answered by referring to the Pope’s recent interview with Avvenire in which Francis said: “Some — think about the responses to Amoris Laetitia — continue to not understand” and they think it’s “black and white, even if in the flux of life you must discern.”
“Life is full of ambiguity”, Cardinal Cupich said, but the “important thing is to bring an attitude of discernment to a situation.” He then referred to a “wonderful article” by Professor Rocco Buttiglione in L’Osservatore Romano some months ago, “who situated historically that document in terms of the ongoing development of the teaching of the Church.” (Professor Buttiglione’s essay has since been refuted).
He ended by saying “there are enough voices out there in which the Holy Father doesn’t have to in any way have to defend a teaching document of the Church. It’s up to those who have doubts and questions to have conversion in their lives.”
Controversial passages never passed
But defenders of the Dubia argue that Cardinal Cupich’s comment that the controversial propositions in question were “voted on by two-thirds of the bishops” is especially problematic.
It is often forgotten, they point out, that despite the strenuous efforts by the Synod secretariat and others to manipulate and jostle the synod fathers into accepting the most controversial propositions (allegations detailed in my book The Rigging of a Vatican Synod?), none of the three most controversial propositions managed to obtain a two-thirds majority during the first, Extraordinary Synod on the Family, in October 2014.
One of them was a proposition relating to the “Kasper proposal” of admitting the divorced and remarried to holy Communion after a period of penitence. That failed to pass, and only a proposition calling for “careful reflection and respectful accompaniment” of remarried divorcees made it through.
Under such circumstances, they would normally therefore have been rejected.
In spite of this, the Pope controversially broke with custom, which he can do, and authoritatively insisted that all three rejected proposition be kept in the document, thereby enabling them to be carried over into the working document for the Ordinary Synod on the Family the following year.
Many other efforts were then made to steer the second synod, for example by purposely leaving out the words “mortal sin”, making the text intentionally ambiguous, and deliberately omitting the key passage (no. 84) in its integrity of John Paul II’s apostolic exhortation on the family, Familiaris Consortio, in particular the part which clearly rules out holy Communion for remarried divorcees unless the couple are living as brother and sister.
“We all voted according to the proposals we received,” one synod father told the Register on condition of anonymity earlier this year. “I understood that if the ‘yes’ would be interpreted in accord with Familiaris Consortio, one goes in the right direction. But you see that in those proposals they prepared, they mentioned Familiaris Consortio, but at the same time left it open to other interpretations… They neglected to mention some things.”
He added presciently: “Because of this, in a certain sense, the crisis that we wanted to analyze and to find solutions for regarding marriage and the family will be worse in the Church, because now there will be divisions in the understanding of the interpretation of the possibility of Communion for the divorced and remarried.”
“If we permit Communion for everyone, we then also lose the concept of sin,” he continued. “It will then be destructive for the entire morality of the Church.”
Today, therefore, despite not passing the initial two-thirds majority, and fervent warnings and opposition from the Dubia cardinals, bishops, theologians and philosophers, and even Cardinal Gerhard Müller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Walter Kasper, Cardinal Cupich and the Pope himself, have said admitting some remarried divorcees living in a de facto adulterous relationship to holy Communion after a period of discernment and accompaniment is possible.
"It’s a thesis that was rejected by the very Synod that Cardinal Cupich is now citing as sustaining the Pope’s Amoris Laetitia position," said a Vatican official. "To say that two-thirds of synod fathers supported it is therefore grossly misleading."
Reading these comments here and the interaction on many Catholic sites makes it pretty obvious to me that:
1} Chaos rules in the doctrinal discussion of Catholics and in their beliefs. Meaning, those that do not affirm the plain language of doctrines as they have always been taught have a strong presence in the Church and are engaged as if they are on equal terms with those who affirm the Magesterium. Thus, discussions take place that would never have been conceived in past times when the teachings of the Church were known and respected. This is true chaos. Those outsiders who do not know what the Church teaches are thus led to believe She teaches whatever sounds good to the individual.
2} The situation is so vast now, with huge regions where what used to be called heresy is now accepted as truth that the solution to this dilemma must be a sweeping papal condemnation {regional excommunication, syllabus of errors, new council, etc}.
3} In effect, what we now see in the Catholic Church is Lutheranism, probably more than we see Catholicism. I mean, reflect on something. If say 100 years ago someone suggested that a Pope would stand shoulder to shoulder with a lesbian who is a “bishop” of a Lutheran sect and proclaim that he wants to see the Church join “in full communion” with that sect of moral degenerates and then if one added that the same guy would set up a statute of Luther in the Vatican one would be laughed out of the discussion.
Now the question is this:
What has changed among Lutherans to warrant such a situation?
The answer is; Nothing.
But some stuff sure has changed in the Catholic Church…
James: The citation from St. Francis de Sales was from Minty, not from you. That was my mistake. But I do identify as someone who follows the Magisterium of the Church (but not blindly). In spite of all the terms of abuse heaped upon me I have not reached my position by imbuing myself in modernism, but in thinking about the Magisterium, and by reading it and listening to it with care, and by reading the signs of the times, not following the liberal position but the Evangelical and authentically Catholic one. That is, in any case, my intent. If you think I am a modernist you will have to show me where my error is. I am waiting.
@Nicolas Bellord on Monday, Dec, 5, 2016 5:32 AM I was playing devils advocate…....Universal salvation is currently acceptable without membership, confession and absolution per Vatican II documents and more.
@Nicolas Bellord - What do you accept with para. 52 of Amoris Laetitia, “..sodomite unions are now considered part of “family situations” that can “offer a certain stability”.
Guy McClung: Just to clarify matters! When St Ignatius speaks of the “white that I see” he is presumably talking of a mistaken view i.e. it is the person’s opinion that it is white when in fact it is black. Some people misquote(?) this saying that if something IS white and the church says it is black you have to accept what the Church says. The context is that someone might disagree with the teaching of the Church but they must nevertheless follow it.
James-re “None of us can have it both ways.” Actually if you are a “progressive” [which can mean dissident, schismatic, heretic, liberal, revolutionary, protestant], you invoke the progressive standard of truth, the Principle Of NonNonContradiction - a thing can simultaneously be and not be - and you can have it both ways, have your cake and eat it too, call sin virtue, call virtue sin, and assert that white is black while black is white. This principle is put into practice by those who follow Alinsky’s Rules For Radicals.
OR we can follow the Thirteenth Rule of St. Ignatius: “To be right in everything, we ought always to hold that the white which I see, is black, if the Hierarchical Church so decides it, believing that between Christ our Lord, the Bridegroom, and the Church, His Bride, there is the same Spirit which governs and directs us for the salvation of our souls. Because by the same Spirit and our Lord Who gave the ten Commandments, our holy Mother the Church is directed and governed.”
Guy McClung, San Antonio, Texas
James and Nicolas: the discussion about the pastoral care of D&R (the Kasper proposal, if you want to call it that, but let us be clear about the terminology we are using) dates from the times of JP2. Cardinal Ratzinger called a group of German bishops to the Vatican because of it. Then the CDF issued a document which affirmed that if a man leaves his wife to marry another, he commits adultery with her (i.e., the teaching of the Gospel) and that the Church therefore does not allow him access to the sacraments for as long as the objective condition of sin persists. But this does not mean that the objective condition of sin will exist forever; it can cease to exist. Cardinal Ratzinger did not thus simply reject what the German bishops said, but clarified the issue. He did not therefore reject the Kasper Proposal (my Kasper Proposal, the authentic one).
Minty: I wonder what you understand by redemption. Yes Christ came to redeem us from our sins but we have to play our part and confess and repent of our sins in order to claim redemption.
James and Nicolas: I accept the existence of the Kasper Proposal if one means by the Kasper Proposal that Cardinal Kasper has repeatedly shown interest in the pastoral care of divorced and remarried people (rejecting the idea that they can be written off as PEOPLE IN A STATE OF MORTAL SIN, reducing a real group of human beings to a moral caricature) and affirmed that in some cases there is for these people an path to the sacraments based on their, in concrete cases, not being in a state of mortal sin, which freedom from mortal sin is based on mitigating circumstances. That Kasper Proposal does exist, but not the other one, which supposedly says not to worry about mortal sin, and not to worry about the indissolubility of marriage.
Nicolas: When I talk about “phony ideological faith” I am not ascribing such faith to you or to any particular person. So I don’t think that falls under name-calling, which I try to avoid. And when I connect dessicated faith with the tendency to play Inquisitor, I think I am not calling someone names, but connecting two things which are connected (when you are merely calling names you are connecting things which are not connected). Likewise when I say that that Pope Francis is dealing with rigorism, I am not calling anyone in particular a rigorist. I am saying that there a thing called rigorism which has a certain logic to it, and therefore has certain signs and characeristics, such as the reduction of everything to rules.
Annulments have skyrocketed in the past 50 years. I dare say that the church has been derelict in preparing married couples for the Sacrament of Matrimony but easily assist in the break up of marriages. The procreation and education of children has been the first priorities of the marriage covenant since the sacrament was instituted by Jesus Christ. Even popes cannot change the fundamentals of a Sacrament. Yet, changed it is with most married couples controlling births with artificial means. The fact is well documented that birth controlling is a wide-spread practice even by claimed Catholics. Birth controlling is one of the two major reasons abortion is legal. Birth controlling makes souls sick. When the primary reasons for marriage is violated, the marital embrace gets detached of necessary grace from the Sacrament of Matrimony increasing other abominable practices. As a result many couples depart from their indissoluble commitment. When was the last time you heard a homily on the sin of birth controlling and abortion? Priests likewise put their souls at grave risk for not preaching as they ought in regard to safeguarding the Sacrament of Matrimony. Not only are families destroyed, but all society suffers. This turmoil and departure from necessary grace destroys the support of family life, the most basic necessary foundation of any nation. A major consequence of human nature corrupted is now complicit with ‘irregular unions’, unholy alliances and practices that mock the Sacrament of Matrimony. Humanity is now hell bent on barbarism devoid of any sense of dignity that can only be recognized and practiced by those who have formed a true Catholic conscience.
Karl Cuss: You say nobody has dealt with your arguments. I think you have noticed by attempts to do so although you do not always respond. As to name calling etc what about comments from you such as:
” One sign of this phony ideological faith is boredom and affective rejection of faith; one has stopped believing, one loses the joy of faith, and has fallen in love with certain little hobbies like being Grand Inquisitor, the Policeman of Ideology.”
Karl Cuss: You are now telling us that the Kasper proposal never existed. The proposal was made to the Extraordinary Consistory of Cardinals which met on the 20th and 21st February 2014. It was subsequently printed in his book “The Gospel of the Family” published in 2014. There was an article by Andrea Tornielli on the subject which can be viewed at:
http://www.lastampa.it/2014/02/21/vaticaninsider/eng/the-vatican/kaspers-proposal-for-remarried-divorcees-dVPh6EgnIu7QTMdtuDO8RO/pagina.html
You might also like to read “Remaining in the Truth of Christ” Ignatius Press 2014 which discusses the proposal at some length.
Carl,
I understand the centrist view being proposed that a person converts in stages, so a pastor should help a person to gradually move towards the teachings of the church, and admit them to the sacraments if this would help them change.
However, what measures do we have in place to make sure the pastor does not just leave people to discern for themselves, using conscience as the only criteria as we are seeing in diocese of San Diego.
“....The Lord has redeemed all of us, all of us, with the Blood of Christ: all of us, not just Catholics.
Everyone!”
https://pjmedia.com/spengler/2014/5/29/francis-is-theology-of-universal-salvation/
Carl, I neglected to counsel you to avoid evoking the credibility of the saints for your initiative. It is a tactic of the left long ago revealed for what it is. Throw the groundlings a chunk of piety to give the toxins credence. One of my all-time favorites was seeing the National Catholic Reporter suggest St. Aelred of Rievaulx as patron saint of homosexuals.
Yes, we know, the entire Communion of Saints is applauding the breakthroughs in contemporary theological research, longing to return to terrestrial existence in order to counter effect those decades of self-denial and devotion, now wisely regarded merely as sadomasochistic props for a delusional devotion substituting for the deprived libido.
It doesn’t work anymore. None of us can have it both ways.
Carl, people have been responding to your confections for months. It really takes too much time and effort to continue with you. When are you going to get the idea that what you are delivering is vacuous? Simply put left-wing, counterintuitive mind games cannot masquerade as theology for long, despite the best efforts of an element of the clerical class desperate for recognition as academics. You are not preaching the Gospel. You have simply put a dog collar on Marx, Darwin and Freud. We are not ignoramuses, simpletons and morons. Your confections are grossly deficient and counterproductive, actually toxic, and they do not serve the faithful.
The Dutch “theological” enterprise, despite is tragic consequences in the Church fifty years ago, appear to be some sort of cognitive opioid particularly tasty to clerics of a certain stripe. Why the need to “spread it around?” If you need it, if you like it, keep it to yourselves, but do not portray it as Roman Catholic theological reflection. Clerics such as yourself appear to be afflicted with a form of ecclesiastical Munchausen Syndrome by proxy.
Get some help. You might find it on your knees.
Karl Cuss: Once again you speak of the Pope Francis/Kasper process as a penitential process when it is not clear that it is. A penitential process would include confession and a sincere intention not to commit the sin again. AL speaks of a process of accompaniment and discernment and it is not clear that this includes confession.
James: I am doing what I am doing here, precisely as someone following the counsel of Francis de Sales. I am defending Catholic doctrine. And the Magisterium.
James: I get called lots of things, but I don’t see anyone dealing with my arguments. Dismissing them is not dealing with them.
Carl is astonishing how persistent you are in your need to defend the indefensible with kasperian katholic konfections that expired in the late sixties. Clerics who persist in deceiving the faithful on matters of doctrine and dogma, history and spirituality area guilty of abuse and need find a new means of providing for themselves. It not only boring and embarrassing, it is scandalous. Those of us who have had to live in this absurd attempt to render what is wrong, right; absurd, reasonable; disingenuous, true; grossly incompetent, near genius – are entirerly over it. Take your show on the road. It plays well in all manner of venues but not in the Church of Christ. The sanctimonious clerical superiority complex has become quite threadbare in the past three and half years. It does not work anymore. The curtain is up, the masks are off and it is not entertaining. It certainly not edifying.
“The declared enemies of God and His Church, heretics and schismatic, must be criticized as much as possible, as long as truth is not denied. It is a work of charity to shout” ‘Here it the wolf!’ when it enters the flock or anywhere else’”. St. Francis de Sales, Introduction to the Devout Life, Part III, Chapter 29
The question about the universality of salvation is important. There is one thing that the Church (and the Bible) do not teach: that salvation is automatic. The teaching that salvation is not automatic is the same thing as the doctrine of the existence of hell. But this does not go against the doctrine of the universality of salvation, because automatic salvation would imply the denial of free will, because the complete man cannot be saved if the complete man does not exist. Salvation is of its very nature universal. Yet St. Augustine tells us that He who created you without you will not save you without you. This is why Kasper and Francis speak of a penitential process, a process which includes and involves the penitent person and is not just some trick organized by wily clerics. Also at the very center here is the role of faith in our salvation. Faith is not the mere toeing of the ideological line. Toeing the ideological line is hypocritical, it is merely external, it is acting like you believe without actually believing. One sign of this phony ideological faith is boredom and affective rejection of faith; one has stopped believing, one loses the joy of faith, and has fallen in love with certain little hobbies like being Grand Inquisitor, the Policeman of Ideology.
Whose side are we on? That’s the title of an fantastic article on this subject in The Catholic Thing.
Link:https://www.thecatholicthing.org/2016/12/02/whose-side-are-we-on/
James,
I am not ruling out repentance in this process. Yes, it can change a heart.
Nicolas,
There are factors that can affect free consent, such as duress, fear, inordinate attachment, affective immaturity etc. For example a person might remarry for their children, or the fear of being alone, lack of a support system etc.
In all these cases personal culpability is reduced, so a person can repent and be absolved in confession. And receive communion. However, the person needs to take steps to remedy this situation to the best of their ability. And pastoral discernment would help them them do this. It’s easier for grace to work in someone’s heart, when they are open to it. And for God to step in.
I struggle with an addiction, and if I waited to receive communion, until I was totally free of it, I would never be able to receive communion, but the sacraments help me to fight it. I am going through a conversion in stages here.
It’s true that only Catholics who are serious about reconciliation with the church, and those who long for the Eucharist, will opt to go through a process in the first place.
It is astonishing how successful Mr Pentin and his fellow travellers have been in convincing a huge swath of conservative Catholics that their version of the history of this matter represents its true history:
1. They suppose the existence of the Kasper Proposal (i.e. the proposal that would give access to communion to divorced and remarried couples irregardless of whether or not they are committing adultery (or, which boils down to the same thing, irregardless of the doctrine of the doctrine of the permanence of marriage). 2. They support the idea that Pope Francis was, from the beginning, behind the Kasper Proposal. They support the idea that the Pope manipulated before, during and after the synod in favor this proposal.
Pope Francis indeed wanted to discuss the issue of the pastoral approach to the divorced and remarried and the situation of the family in the light of the Gospel, giving due attention to the great number of families which are in irregular situations and considers the type of pastoral treatment which ought to be given them in order to lead them to God. His teaching makes perfect sense when seen in its true context and one is not obsessed by the myth of the Kasper Proposal, a proposal which never existed.
Re. the concept of “Universal Salvation”: For sure, JESUS DIED “ONCE FOR ALL.” BUT, remember, we are ALL born with “Original Sin.” What removes original sin? BAPTISM (cf. John 3:3-8) What removes sins committed AFTER Baptism? Reception of the “Sacrament of Penance.” (Also called “CONFESSION.” Remember: After His Resurrection, when JESUS appeared to the Apostles in the evening in the Upper Room “....and stood among them and said to them again….: ‘Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, I also send you.’ And when He had said this, He breathed on them and said to them: ‘Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of anyone, they are forgiven; if you retain the sins of anyone, they are retained’.” (John 20:19-23) Folks, JESUS MEANT WHAT HE SAID! THAT is what “The Sacrament of Penance” is all about!
“6th Commandment: Thou shalt not commit adultery.” What do you think those words mean? “9th Commandment: Thou shalt not covet they neighbors wife.” What do you think those words mean? .....JESUS spoke the following words to the woman who was caught in adultery: “Has anyone condemned you?....Neither do I condemn you; GO AND SIN NO MORE.” (John 8:3-11) What do you think those WORDS of JESUS mean? JESUS SAID: “You have heard that it was said: ‘You shall not commit adultery.’ But, I say to you that every one who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” (John 5:27-28) Now, tell me “adultery is okay”!
Minty - I have heard but at the moment I cannot recall the name. I am not aware that my family members could explain universal salvation or even know any thing about it they just go on in their life with no concern about faith or so it seems to me.
Nicolas Bellord I have family members who have civilly remarried and have left the church and I don’t know of any of them who are clamoring to come back. They seem to be quite satisfied as they are. I think that is sad but there is nothing that I can do but pray for them.
@ Bonnie You hit it right on, Bonnie! It’s called Universal Salvation. Do you know who instrumented this new found doctrine?
Some of the Comments just go to show how mixed-up people’s understanding can be regarding 1) The Sixth Commandment and the Ninth Commandments, and 2) The Authority of the Pope AND the LIMITS to the Authority of the Pope.
Bonnie Baker: I read somewhere that in a German diocese of some 430,000 Catholics a call went out, from the Bishop, to all divorced and remarried, who desired to receive communion. Apparently 3 people replied. But then there is more rejoicing in Heaven over one sinner who repents ...! Not surprising really as most people simply do not care having been told that a merciful God takes everyone to Heaven regardless.
Savvy, there are stages in the road to repentance as well.
One stage that is not included on that road is self-deception.
By inference “Amoris Laetitia” gives that safe zone pride of place. Big boys and girls know that self-deception is what it is. It is an opiate. It need be abandoned real quickly or you can hang out there for a life time. Dr. Spock “spirituality” regards that unduly traumatic, while men and women of adult comportment manage to shed it multiple times in a life-time. You know what? It is doable, and it is far easier without the pontifical enabler feeding sweet nothings into your ear. Pandering posing as spirituality is repulsive.
With repentance, comes conversion.
Then things get interesting.
All this talk about mitigating circumstances and accompaniment make me wonder. Why does anyone think that those who are divorced and civilly remarried want to return to the church and sacraments? Is it just possible that most of them just don’t care
Carl,
I will however add that Pope Francis should clarify mitigating circumstances. The document does not get into the specifics of what cognitive and psychological factors must exist.
This will help his critics as well, as prevent Bishops who might go over the deep end with this.
Silence is not helping here.
“Here is my thesis: That it is Pope Francis and not the critics of Amoris Laetitia who is taking seriously and not frivolously the seriousness of the sin of adultery. “
Calumny.
Thank You Carl. You just said, what I was intending to say, only better. The purpose of internal forum is conversion. It’s a process towards conversion. Only those who are serious about conversion, will opt for this. It’s a destination with no road map, since, we don’t know, how God is going to work here. We just need to give God, the room to work.
I don’t think the church is going to let people randomly receive the sacrament, without first determining if mitigating conditions exist, and then will go from there.
Pope John Paul, 2 spoke about stages, through which a person grows closer to God.
Carl Cuss: You seem to be saying that Pope Francis is saying that if there are mitigating circumstances then somebody living in adultery can receive communion. You then go on to say that the mitigating circumstances is the fact of the Redemption of Man by Christ. This idea would seem to suggest that because of Christ’s redemption all sins are forgiven regardless of whether the sinner repents or not. That is not the teaching of the Church.
When Pope Francis talks of mitigating circumstances he is clearly speaking about the subjective culpability of the person living in adultery. The only such circumstance I can think of is lack of consent so that the adultery is not a mortal sin. In that extreme and unlikely circumstance one can think of the person who is not consenting being allowed to receive communion. However it is not clear what mitigating circumstances he is talking about and that is where the confusion arises and people could be easily misled.
@Carl Kuss, L.C. on Thursday, Dec, 1, 2016 6:11 AM (EST): Have you read the document, “Joy of Love” A L? Your explanation adds more to the pile of confusing statements within A L. Have you the courage to dissect this document?
Here is my thesis: That it is Pope Francis and not the critics of Amoris Laetitia who is taking seriously and not frivolously the seriousness of the sin of adultery. The critics are telling you that with a little moralistic spiel the pastor is off the hook of his duty towards “sinners.” But Francis, the Vicar of Christ, is giving you the teaching of Christ, that sin is something so grave that it requires a Redeemer. The critics set up a false contrast between John Paul II who says that sinners must repent (to receive the sacraments) and Francis who is going to give the sacraments to adulterers who simply continue being adulterers. But there is a subtle and yet grave error in the background here, both with regard to the doctrine of John Paul II and with regard to the doctrine of Francis. One is forgetting that the doctrine of repentance (metanoia) is a Christocentric and Evangelical doctrine. Christ is the Redeemer, the Redemptor Hominis (title of the first encyclical of John Paul II, as you will remember. Pope Francis tells us that mitigating circumstances can open the door to the sacraments for people in irregular situations (with the divorced and remarried included among these). But my question is this: what mitigating circumstance is there which softens the hard law of sin? In the final analysis there is only one, the Redemption of Christ. (But this one original Mitigation can manifest itself in different ways, and the Pastor must discern how the grace of Christ is manifesting itself.) Francis is not giving communion to adulterers who continue to be adulterers, but only in view of mitigation, which implies the removal of sin (=mitigation), and thus the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world. The key to the discussion here is to see that there is no conflict between the discourse of John Paul II about repentence and the discourse of Francis about mitigating circumstances, when one thinks in a Christocentric way.
@Peter Aiello on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016 1:43 PM (EST): The Inquisition was merciful compared the local law of the land. The Inquisition was favored. The burning of heretics the stake was done by men who abused their power. It was never mandated by Pontiffs. God never imposes. He gave man free will to choose obedience to His Commandments and His Church. Obedience to the teachings of Holy Mother Church, however, are necessary for salvation. Man chooses his own eternal destiny.
Seems St John Fisher and St Thomas Moore could have saved themselves a whole pack of trouble it they’d told Henry VIII to “use your own conscience”. I can visualize them scratching their heads and saying, “What the heck!” And a leader at the Vatican has insinuated threats to remove red hats from the 4 cardinals who dare ask “humble” Pope Francis for clarification. Link:https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/dubia-could-lead-pope-to-remove-four-cardinals-red-hats-dean-of-vaticans-to
Minty: I gave the Inquisition and burning of heretics at the stake as examples of external coercion. I have never heard of them being refuted as facts of history. I don’t know if they came about as a result of a papal decree; but I have never heard anyone deny that they did happen.
To those who form and follow their own conscience:
1. Does sin exist.
2. How is sin determined?
3. How is guilt of sin cancelled?
4. What is the state of grace and holiness or are these trifling things?
5. Is a Catholic without fervour for a life of grace and holiness living in denial of absolutes?
@Peter Aiello on Monday, Nov, 28, 2016 2:48 PM
you stated: “Do the Inquisition and burning heretics at the stake qualify as external coercion? “ These are often used attacks at Roman Catholicism by academia. They fear you will discover the mercy and justice of the Inquisition and that it was never the mandate of the Catholic Church to burn heretics.
Those who war against truth use these senseless arguments.
....And what does the “Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2nd Edition, say about an “Erroneous Conscience”? #1790 - “A human being must always obey the certain judgment of his conscience. If he were deliberately to act against it, he would condemn himself. YET IT CAN HAPPEN that moral conscience remains in IGNORANCE and makes ERRONEOUS judgments about acts to be performed or already committed. 1791 - THIS ignorance can often be imputed to PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY. This is the case when a man “takes little trouble to find out what is true and good, or when conscience is by degrees almost blinded through the habit of committing sin, IN SUCH CASES, THE PERSON IS CULPABLE FOR THE SIN HE COMMITS.”
NB: Not every “Catechism” is the “official:” “Catechism of the Catholic Church.” If you have the “1st Edition” of the “Catechism of the Catholic Church,” you are missing the corrections (not many, but notable) that are in the “Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2nd Edition.” Again, the Second Edition is the “Official Edition.” (This is important, there are some omissions/errors in the First Edition.)
@lyle
“People who call for murder and genocide of the Islamic should be denied communion.”
Sorry, but you can’t deny Communion to that which only exists in your head.
Trolls should be denied Communion.
Peter – Holy Scripture is not Apostolic Tradition or the Magisterium. The fact that within the context of Roman Catholic theology they support and harmonize does not make them the same.
The ambiguity presently being given pride of place in the Bergoglian “open classroom” is that harmony – which is a hallmark of classical Roman Catholic theology – is seen as inadequate to addressing the distinct lack of harmony in human existence.
The same school of thought that commandeered the Second Vatican Council at its commencement on October 13, 1962, but even more importantly manufactured and utilized the deliberately ambiguously rendered documents it left as its teaching, is now in control. The documents present a unique dilemma – they are not written as conciliar documents have been written. This is undermines their credence, utilization, and actualization. This is why you hear so often that the Council was misinterpreted. That was “meant to be” by those who composed them. It is a matter of epistemology. The Second Vatican Council is not Roman Catholic thought in its totality, nor is it well articulated Roman Catholic thought, though it does have its “own depth.” One need be careful in how you work with it. It is not the source nor the fulfillment of the great tapestry of Roman Catholicism which is itself the supreme gift of God through Jesus Christ for the redemption of humanity and all creation.
This is not to say it is not valid and has no good to offer. It is to say its documents are seriously deficient, and need to be worked with very carefully. An attempt to meet this necessity was the production of the “Catechism of the Catholic Church.”
Roberto de Mattei’s gives a wonderful teaching and intelligible analysis in his “The Second Vatican Council – An Unwritten Story.”
People who bash and fault find the Pope should be denied communion.
People who call for murder and genocide of the Islamic should be denied communion.
To ruin others, is a sin we cannot expect God to forgive us for, that is teaching children to ruin others, the worst of sin.
From the Catechism of the Catholic Church
The Church’s ultimate trial
675 Before Christ’s second coming the Church must pass through a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers.574 The persecution that accompanies her pilgrimage on earth 575 will unveil the “mystery of iniquity” in the form of a religious deception offering men an apparent solution to their problems at the price of apostasy from the truth. The supreme religious deception is that of the Antichrist, a pseudo-messianism by which man glorifies himself in place of God and of his Messiah come in the flesh.576
574 Cf. Lk 18:8; Mt 24:12.
575 Cf. Lk 21:12; Jn 15:19-20.
576 Cf. 2 Thess 2:4-12; 1 Thess 5:2-3; 2 Jn 7; 1 Jn 2:18, 22.
http://ccc.usccb.org/flipbooks/catechism/index.html#194
The Apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Akita, Japan, to Sr. Agnes Sasagawa
https://www.ewtn.com/library/mary/akita.htm
“The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres…churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.”
The Pope is NOT the “Head” of the Catholic Church; he is the “Vicar of Christ” on earth. The Pope is NOT infallible in everything he says—unless he is repeating a teaching already officially declared “Infallible;” or, he is officially making an “Infallible Proclamation.”
The Pope is bound to uphold and follow the Ten Commandments, like everyone else. Read the Bible and the “Cathechism of the Catholic Church, 2nd Edition” on this topic.
savvy: We don’t rely on personal conscience alone. Personal conscience looks at what is presented to it by the Church and elsewhere, and then concurs with it or not. This is my understanding of it. An interesting quote from Vatican II is: “They are also bound to adhere to the truth, once it is known, and to order their whole lives in accord with the demands of truth However, men cannot discharge these obligations in a manner in keeping with their own nature unless they enjoy immunity from external coercion as well as psychological freedom” (Dignitatis Humanae 2).
James: Unless Vatican II is in an erroneous zone, it says: “Therefore, like the Christian religion itself, all the preaching of the Church must be nourished and regulated by Sacred Scripture.” (Dei Verbum 21). This includes Tradition and the Magisterium. Am I misreading it?
It may not be but Lyle sounds like a troll
Regarding the confusion being stirred by the bishop and the Pope, I keep going back to the CCC and the pertinent sections on sin and it repeatedly validates the cause of confusion, IMHO anyway.
From the CCC:
1859 Mortal sin requires full knowledge and complete consent. It presupposes knowledge of the sinful character of the act, of its opposition to God’s law. It also implies a consent sufficiently deliberate to be a personal choice. Feigned ignorance and hardness of heart133 do not diminish, but rather increase, the voluntary character of a sin.
1860 Unintentional ignorance can diminish or even remove the imputability of a grave offense. But no one is deemed to be ignorant of the principles of the moral law, which are written in the conscience of every man. The promptings of feelings and passions can also diminish the voluntary and free character of the offense, as can external pressures or pathological disorders. Sin committed through malice, by deliberate choice of evil, is the gravest.
The Proliferation of Sin
1865 Sin creates a proclivity to sin; it engenders vice by repetition of the same acts. This results in perverse inclinations which cloud conscience and corrupt the concrete judgment of good and evil. Thus sin tends to reproduce itself and reinforce itself, but it cannot destroy the moral sense at its root.
1866 Vices can be classified according to the virtues they oppose, or also be linked to the capital sins which Christian experience has distinguished, following St. John Cassian and St. Gregory the Great. They are called “capital” because they engender other sins, other vices.138 They are pride, avarice, envy, wrath, lust, gluttony, and sloth or acedia.
1869 Thus sin makes men accomplices of one another and causes concupiscence, violence, and injustice to reign among them. Sins give rise to social situations and institutions that are contrary to the divine goodness. “Structures of sin” are the expression and effect of personal sins. They lead their victims to do evil in their turn. In an analogous sense, they constitute a “social sin.”144
Minty: Do the Inquisition and burning heretics at the stake qualify as external coercion? Christ did not mandate the use of force. You can force people to go to church on Sunday, but you can’t force them to have Biblical faith.
The recent changes in the attitude towards the death penalty disturb me because it has been a part of the Bible and the Church for around 5000 years. I was around when Limbo was generally taught as part of what you believe as a Catholic, and is now relegated to the dustbin of history.
Truth itself is unchangeable. Vatican II speaks of how we respond and receive it within ourselves. Here are some interesting quotes from Vatican II: “On their part, all men are bound to seek the truth, especially in what concerns God and His Church, and to embrace the truth they come to know, and to hold fast to it. This Vatican Council likewise professes its belief that it is upon the human conscience that these obligations fall and exert their binding force. The truth cannot impose itself except by virtue of its own truth, as it makes its entrance into the mind at once quietly and with power” (Dignitatis Humanae 1).
“In all his activity a man is bound to follow his conscience in order that he may come to God, the end and purpose of life. It follows that he is not to be forced to act in manner contrary to his conscience. Nor, on the other hand, is he to be restrained from acting in accordance with his conscience, especially in matters religious. The reason is that the exercise of religion, of its very nature, consists before all else in those internal, voluntary and free acts whereby man sets the course of his life directly toward God. No merely human power can either command or prohibit acts of this kind” (Dignitatis Humanae 3).
Peter,
I am not sure what your point is. Nowhere does the document rely on personal conscience alone. But, that certain criteria must actually pre-exist.
Peter: Sound doctrine based on Holy Scripture, THE APOSTOLIC TRADITION, and the established MAGISTERIUM. The canon of Holy Scripture was not firmly established until 393AD. The Apostolic Tradition cannot be minimized.
I your only going with Scripture you have fallen into the erroneous zone. A one legged stool does not stand on its own.
Savvy: If you are right in saying that both sides have got it wrong then it is because Amoris Laetitia is vague and ambiguous and that is what is wrong!
“fools does not know how fool they are!”.
@Lyle, you are grossly confused with the faith which is influenced by the stupid leftist politic that make some are incapable of separating faith and junk politic. I rather see you are a victim of secular education. If you are comfortable in that sick situation, it’s your business.
However, STOP Judging, Mr.Pentin. His professionalism in faith is beyond your pay grade, if you have any!
For some reporter or ASSumed Catholic news service to claim Cardinal Cupich is Mistaken is absurd.
The United State Catholic ASSumed news is a sea of Stupidity and Fear devoid of following the Truth of the Catholic Faith, devoid of the Heart of which is that of Jesus Christ and what he calls all to.
To fault find, or back bite another is what makes US Catholics mere Thugs. Why War mongering on the poor is accepted in the USA due to this stupidity.
James: Sound doctrine based on Scripture, informs us of our liberty in Christ Jesus. It is not one versus the other. Saint Paul was aware of its potential for abuse, but he did not compromise with liberty. Our choice is slavery to sin or slavery to righteousness (see Romans 6:14-18).
I’m not a fan of Pope Francis, especially when he get into political issues that seem leftist in origin; but he is rattling some religious cages. The dust hasn’t settled as far as I can see.
My reading of Dignitatis Humanae is what it is. It appears to be quite generous in terms of using personal conscience. I don’t read the restrictions in it that others express.
Jim,
The objective criteria is that cognitive and psychological conditions must exist. This is different from just relying on personal conscience. Both sides have it wrong here. Go back and read the entire document.
cognitive or psychological conditions must exist which keep a person’s objective grave sin from becoming mortal (AL 301-302, 307).
The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly mentions these factors: “imputability and responsibility for an action can be diminished or even nullified by ignorance, inadvertence, duress, fear, habit, inordinate attachments, and other psychological or social factors” (CCC 1735).
In another paragraph, the Catechism refers once again to circumstances which mitigate moral responsibility, and mentions at length “affective immaturity, force of acquired habit, conditions of anxiety or other psychological or social factors that lessen or even extenuate moral culpability” (CCC 2352).
Both sides arguing here have it wrong. The church is not accepting the loony liberal view, “just follow your conscience” and Neither is it randomly permitting communion for everyone.
But, working on guidelines to determine a case, like it does with the guidelines for confessors.
response to: Posted by Peter Aiello on Sunday, Nov, 27, 2016 12:28 AM (EST): You stated, “we have psychological freedom and immunity from external coercion”.
Where in the history of the Roman Catholic Church has Magisterium protected by the Holy Spirit imposed and coerced?
God has given humanity the dignity of free will. We prove our love by individual will to obey His Commandments. When Christ commissioned the Apostles the first bishops to go preach, teach and baptize, Christ never mandated the use of force.
As for ambiguity- Holy Mother Church does not teach with ambiguity. Truth is taught with clarity and without doubt.
Are you implying you can select which teachings you personally desire? The Roman Catholic Church does not teach that one may ‘select’. If one rejects even one dogma or doctrine, one denies the TOTAL Deposit of Faith. The Catholic Church teachings are accepted as a whole without exception or one cannot claim to be a member of the Mystical Body of Christ.
Peter, the comfort you adhere to in an erroneous understanding of the Second Vatican Council is quite dangerous. As you so wisely point out, Roman Catholicism was in existence for over nineteen centuries – it is not balanced on V2. In fact, Peter, you might avail yourself of a bit of a history of the Council in which you find so much security, and understand it was conceived as the conclusion of the First Vatican Council, which unlike V2 did proclaim doctrine to which Roman Catholics must assent. In regard to the doctrine of Papal Infallibility Vatican I states in its Dogmatic Constitution “Pastor Aeternus” of Vatican I (1869-70) – “The Holy Spirit was not given to the Roman Pontiffs so that they might disclose new doctrine, but so that they might guard and set forth the Deposit of Faith handed down from the Apostles.”
Given your fondness for the epistles of St. Peter, you might read both of them in their entirety. Along with the Epistle of St. Jude they comprised the Office of Readings this past week. They are brief and quite intelligible. You will find ample food for thought on the current situation. Once done you will wonder if the lads who generated this current tragic scenario are fulfilling their duty to say the Liturgy of the Hours daily. Ecclesiastics of whatever rank who mistake their own musings for prayer are dangerous.
Abandon the notion that doctrine and law are constraints. It serves you very poorly. Doctrine, rubrics, canon law, et al., provide clarity to our duties and rights. They are in service to Holy Scripture and the Apostolic Tradition. It speaks very poorly of those unable or unwilling to absorb this simple reality. Christianity is for adults willing to shoulder their moral responsibility. Safe spaces conceived by comforting excuses provide insufficient freedom for adult Christians who find their liberty in our Lord embraced on the Cross we are called to share with Him.
Minty: I said that life if full of ambiguity. We do have to make decisions on how to apply certain teachings to our personal lives. Vatican II seems to agree with this. As I recall, we have psychological freedom and immunity from external coercion.
James: The Church has been around for almost 2000 years. I doubt that everything has been smooth and certain all this time. The top down model isn’t as pronounced as it was prior to Vatican II. I’m more comfortable in the post V2 Church. There can be more input and freedom for all of us. Saint Paul, in 2Corinthians 1:24 says: “Not for that we have dominion over your faith, but are helpers of your joy: for by faith ye stand”; and 1Peter 5:3 which says to the elders: “Neither as being lords over God’s heritage, but being ensamples to the flock”. I like the tone of these verses. There is more to Christianity than belief in the doctrines that we are taught. There’s a place also for our direct interaction with Christ. This is what actualizes the doctrines in our lives.
I think that Pope Francis is making more use of Vatican II magisterial documents than prior popes. Many cardinals are not accustomed to it. If they want simple yes and no answers from the pope, apparently they are not going to get them. Sometimes a simple yes or no doesn’t give the full picture; and therefore, can be misleading. I wonder if they left space for comments from the pope.
James, Exactly so! And by pursuing this course the Bergoglians destroy their own credibility along with that of their predecessors. One only has to read Sacramentum Caritatis and compare it to Cupich’s statements to see how he has trashed what Benedict wrote less than 10 years ago regarding divorce and worthiness for Holy Communion. Francis has preached humility having little himself as demonstrated by how he disregards, no! mocks! the great minds and traditions of the Church as “ridged” and “fundamentalist”. He thus derides those who follow Church doctrine as it has been for 2 millennia. Unless he recovers from his arrogance the Church will disintegrate into factionalism, each bishop going his own direction according to his interpretation of AL. At a minimum Francis must spell out what is meant by “accompaniment” and “discernment” and what criteria may be used in determining of “conscience” as Cupich defines it lest anyone guilty of great sin but lacking a conscience be considered worthy of Holy Communion. I have heard psychopaths claim, “I had no other choice—-”. Particularly in this age there is no shortage of people with ill formed consciences. 50 years of poor catechesis and neglect at the pulpit has made it so. Too many people have lost their sense of sin whether it be abortion, cohabitation, or homosexual acts. Ethics, as portrayed, in mass media, have made it politically incorrect to categorize any of those things as immoral, let alone a 2nd or 3rd marriage. Sleeping around is a subject of humor in many sit-coms.
For one, I am anxious to get clarification as to why those who find Roman Catholicism in its practice so oppressively “doctrinaire” are motivated to be Roman Catholic at all. Even if we have entered into a new understanding of reality and the faith under the tutelage of the Bergoglians, why would anyone want to be part of an institution that has gotten it so wrong for so long? What credence does such an entity hold? If what has been in place up to now is thought to be in error, why would anyone think that what is coming into existence is any more credible? Why would anyone want to be part of something so groundless and mindless?
The cadre that recognizes themselves subject to this question need pray and think long and hard. You are playing a losing game.
In regards to only God being right, not the Church, a statement by Jean Paul Sartre is brought to mind, something to the extent that even if God did exist, it would not matter anyway.
response to: Posted by Peter D. Vasarhelyi on Saturday, Nov, 26, 2016 1:04 PM (EST):
Did the Holy Spirit’s direction and protection make mistakes? Have you reasoned that fallible men have become superior and need to make corrections?
response to Peter Aiello on Saturday, Nov, 26, 2016 2:43 PM The teachings of the One Holy Catholic & Apostolic Church are not full of ambiguity. They are straight forward and direct. Catholics must conform their consciences according to these teachings and never has it been taught that the Catholic Church will be swayed by human thinking and feelings.
My understanding of papal infallibility is that it is only applicable under very restricted circumstance. If this is true, why can’t prior as well as current magisterial documents by popes be questioned?
The use of our personal discernment is recognized in the magisterial document of Vatican II called Dignitatis Humanae. Life is full of ambiguity; to say the least. I think that the pope is indirectly validating and encouraging the use of our personal consciences by not responding. People who are doctrinaire don’t comprehend this.
Peter D. Vasarhelyi writes: “I think it is clearly explained that while at first Synod Fathers rejected the wording for communion for remarried couples, it was later corrected when it was fully expected.”
I can see no evidence to support this assertion. If you have any please let us know. If you read the final document of the Synod there is no mention of the path of discernment leading to communion. The Bishops specifically cut out any such idea.
The Pope is finally moving the church in the right direction. Cardinal Cupich is not mistaken. We are all humans and need to try to work together. The only one that is always right in GOOD not the Church!
I think it is clearly explained that while at first Synod Fathers rejected the wording for communion for remarried couples, it was later corrected when it was fully expected. It is also clear that ultraconservatives are trying to keep things unchanged even if it is for the detrament of the church. Ultmately the only one with the truth is Good not necessarily the church.
Why do you suppose Cdl. Cupich can’t understand the difference between a request for clarification and a disagreement? They are not the same, as any logical person can see. And if he (Cdl. Cupich) is not God and therefore is not automatically and always right in understanding of somebody else’s intention, why does he think he has a right to assume that they (but of course not he) need conversion?
This is about what I would expect from Cardinal Cupich. He is quite adept at spinning.
“What Pope Francis is saying is that mitigating circumstances, which reduce culpability in such a way that one cannot affirm the presence of mortal sin, open a path to the sacraments, and that this path requires accompaniment and discernment.” Perhaps there is some truth in this but Cupich has not laid out any criteria for the reduction of culpability other than the person’s conscience. No objective criteria are spelled out, neither does Cupich describe what “accompaniment and discernment” is required. Does it suffice that a person discuss the matter in the confessional and say to the priest, “I have no conscience about doing this.” even though no objective external mitigating factors exist. Just what does “accompaniment” mean? Does it mean the person goes to confession once a year and fail to reveal the “irregular union” because they have no conscience about that “union’ though it may be a same sex union? And if that be the case do we extend the same criteria to the other 10 commandments? Then why do we have them? Does it extend to co-habiting couples whose consciences are formed according to secular values and thus have no conscience at all about what they are doing. Obviously we have already to the Joe Biden’s and Nancy Pelosi’s who have no conscience about supporting abortion and demand that taxpayers fund it. It is possible to read every week a report of a woman bragging about her abortion. Obviously she has no conscience regarding the matter. Do we extend the concept? How about the guy who steals a million $ and has no conscience about it?
The One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church has been through difficult times in past centuries. (There were even three Popes at one time several centuries ago.)....STILL, JESUS has PROMISED to be WITH HIS CHURCH “until the End of Time”—-AND WE CAN COUNT ON HIS WORD. (Also, we do have some staunch Cardinals, e.g., Cardinal Burke, who will stand for THE Truth of God’s Word.)
I wonder WHY Pope Francis “has decided NOT to respond to the other Cardinals”?!?)....No Cardinal AND no Pope can “anul” the 6th and 9th Commandments! This situation will HAVE to be addressed by the College of Cardinals if Pope Francis doesn’t require Cardinal Cupich to renounce his heretical “views.” Also, I am flabbergasted that Pope Francis has just “elevated” Biship Cupich to the College of Cardinals! I am afraind the problem is, apparently Cardinal Cupich and Pope Francis are of the same mind! This is a very, Very VERY SERIOUS SITUATION; everyone pray, Pray, PRAY!
I should add that “Cardinal” Cupich says “Amourous Laetitia” is a “Papal Document.” We all know that, BUT, the fact is, it is NOT an “infallible” document: there was no “INFALLIBLE” public proclamation. Again, JESUS told us that before the END there will be troubling Times for the Church…..
My ONE Question is: What did JESUS SAY ABOUT DIVORCE AND RE-MARRIAGE? ....JESUS SAID: “For your hardness of heart Moses allowed youo to divorce your wives, but from the beginning it was not so. and I say to you, whoever divorces his wife, except for unchastity, and marries another commits adultery; and he who marries a divorced woman commits adultery.” Matt.19:8-9 NO POPE HAS THE “AUTHORITY” TO APPROVE A 2nd MARRIAGE, UNLESS, after careful and official scrutiny the 1st Marriage is found to have been invalid. Folks, JESUS foresaw our Times and had this to say: “WHEN THE SON OF MAN COMES, DO YOU THINK HE WILL FIND FAITH ON THE EARTH?” How many Catholics have left the Catholic Church in the last 50 years, or so, over this DIVINE LAW - COMMANDMENT VI:THOU SHALT NOT COMMIT ADULTERY and COMMANDMENT IX: THOU SHALT NOT COVET THY NEIGHBORS WIFE.”
How would St. Paul respond regarding justification in allowing those is a state Jesus called adultery to receive Holy Communion? I always recall what our Lord said in Matthew 7to those leading others astray. As well, let us recall how St. Paul spent much of his time attempting to correct those who were leading others astray. The Magisterium is clear on all the Commandments of God. I encourage us to follow God’s law, so we may enter by the narrow gate. All the variants being introduced to justify widening the gate are leading our brothers and sisters into error. Those in authority are bring condemnation on themselves. Yes, many of our friends and family are living in sin. Yet, what would Jesus have us do to bring them back to him? Scripture is clear, He would not change one word or the MEANING of God’s law to bring them home. Prayer and our witness to the TRUTH is paramount. I was one of the worst sinners, who had to change all aspects of my life to conform to God. Thank you God for leading me to your servants who were grounded in truth.
John Grodelski: What you state is reflected in UK law and probably in USA law. Marriage is not a contract which is a private matter between the parties. Getting married is a public act involving a change of status in which society at large has an interest.
Cardinal Cupich is the Hillary Clinton of the USCCB.
Cupich has been using ambiguity and weasel words while pushing the liberal agenda ever since he was in Rapid City. He is a ruthless man who forces others to go along with his Bugninian liturgical views and doctrinal Modernism. I would so like to know who his backers are because other much better men have been passed over to promote this piccolomini.
How amazing that all the liberals are suddenly professing this astonishing devotion to obedience to the pope and to “acts of the Magisterium” —something that never seemed to have counted before.
Marion, sin is sin, anyone living in sin; not married or divorce cannot receive Holy Communion. This includes, gays and lesbians living in a sexual relationship, people who are committing adultery etc. A lot of us Catholics are wondering why the Holy Father cannot take a stand and make himself clear. Deep down inside every Catholics knows that Mortal sin is serious and we should not receive the Lord when we are in this state. Yes the Lord sees our weaknesses but he also sees our soul and knows if we are truly sorry People need a loud and clear cut answer. This Cardinal is correct.
You are absolutely right eddie. You have to wonder if any of these folks who comment even read Amoris Laetitia. Look at it this way eddie, thank God every day these readers will not be our judge on judgement day.
The point of Veritatis Splendour is that “the contents of peoples hearts” cannot change the nature of some actions as intrinsically bad.
Consequentialism/Proportionalism, the heresies Veritatis Splendour condemns, say that in fact a sinful act might be something the Holy Spirit tells someone to do - who are we to judge how He speaks to their hearts. Amoris Laetae embraces consequentialism/proportionalism.
Let’s have a philosophical discussion about that. We can agree to disagree then if we have to. Let’s not pretend, though, that Veritatis Splendour and Amoris laetae are not fundamentally opposed.
I am thoroughly disgusted with our “junior” cardinal from Chicago. This is the last straw for me as I have been waiting for over 40 years with these John the 23rd reforms to be righted. For those of you that want to make your church modern, there is a branch for you the Episcopalians. My last resort is to refuse to participate in funding of this diocese.
@Marion: You have struck a chord. More than once it has occurred to me over the past fifty years that the deliberate abandonment of a conscientious catechesis could be working into God’s design. In His justice, how could He hold accountable those who were never evangelized? Those now deliberately being deceived?
Nevertheless, those that should be offering the catechesis, those who should be making crystal clear the Gospel and its moral admonitions will be held responsible.
Matthew 18:6, Mark 9:42, Luke 17:2
Of course, I’m sure there is a well educated priest here who will insist I’m misappropriating Holy Scripture.
What can you expect from a groundling?
Marie Sibenik wrote, “Many people wish to live the teachings of the Church, but the partner is unwilling. They are sinned against. Mercy needs to be shown to them and the children. Perhaps even the reception of Communion. They and their priest and Bishop must work together to find the best solution.”
.
I’m a woman. I sometimes can’t follow how men think. I do know enough about how women think to be able to ask, how can a woman know that Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, is her Lord, her Savior, her Prince, who shed every last drop of His blood to redeem her from sin and death, and who gives His body and blood to unite us to Himself in spirit and in truth . . . and continue to give herself in sexual intimacy to a man who is “unwilling” to acknowledge and honor her commitment to her Lord, and who is willing to continue to “sin against” her . . . ?
.
That’s not “love” she’s receiving from that man; that’s spiritual abuse.
.
And if her commitment to Jesus Christ isn’t as I describe it; if Jesus isn’t her God and her All; if Jesus isn’t her our God and our All for any of us, then why are any of us presenting ourselves for Holy Communion?
.
Jesus Himself said, “‘No one can serve two masters. He will either hate one and love the other, or be devoted to one and despise the other.
.
“‘Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat [or drink], or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing?
.
“‘Look at the birds in the sky; they do not sow or reap, they gather nothing into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are not you more important than they?
.
So do not worry and say, ‘What are we to eat?’ or ‘What are we to drink?’ or ‘What are we to wear?’
.
“‘All these things the pagans seek. Your heavenly Father knows that you need them all.
.
“‘But seek first the kingdom [of God] and his righteousness, and all these things will be given you besides.’”
.
(Matthew 6:24-27;31-33)
.
It is merciful to be patient and generous toward persons who may be in situations in which they are experiencing spiritual abuse; it isn’t merciful to tell them that it’s possible to consent to ongoing spiritual abuse while living in the fullness of communion with the Lord and with the Church.
.
It’s not.
Posted by eddie too on Wednesday, Nov, 23, 2016 5:34 PM
These are not vicious judgments, eddie. If what has been handed on in the Roman Catholic Church is contradicted, means that the Holy Spirit makes mistakes, and that Christ has instituted an imperfect church. Truth cannot be changed. The Ten Commandments are not mere suggestions but are divinely given for happiness and safety of human life. Catholics have the capacity and the duty to speak against error and evil. This ‘not offend any one society’ is creating a lot of havoc in family life. All of us sometimes need to be wacked over the head. We must be rebuked and criticized for our own good, for the salvation of our souls. To fear Purgatory and Hell is good. Let us not concede to what jeopardizes obtaining the Beatific Vision.
How sad for the world that the dignity of the Holy See has been smeared with the release of Amoris Laetitia. Absent from the document to assist souls into Eternal Beatitude is to instill holy fear in the practice of sodomy, fornication and adultery. The document minimizes sin, minimizes the need for strong faithful families practicing virtuous lives as humanly possible. The document offers many loop holes that permits the practice of what has always been an abhorrence to God and creates a separation from God. Now these practices are to be covered over with charitable deeds and tolerance of less than imperfect unions. Obedience to the Commandments, indissolubility of marriage, and encouragement to adhere and practice the graces received from the Sacrament of Matrimony are also absent. Once again obstinacy in sin is upheld and resists the call to “be ye perfect as Our Heavenly Father is perfect”. A L is a resistance to the known truth of what has always been taught in the Catholic church. How sad for society that the defense of strong family life is once again under attack.
NO Pope has “a right” to affirm what is contrary to the 6th and 9th Commandments. Re. “the Samaratan Woman,” now, what else did JESUS say to her AFTER “The woman said to him, Sir, give me this water, that I may not thirst, nor come here to draw water.”? “Jesus said to her: ‘Go, call your husband, and come here.’ The woman answered Him: ‘I HAVE NO HUSBAND.” JESUS said to her: “You are right in saying ‘I have NO husband,’ for YOU HAVE HAD FIVE HUSBANDS AND THE MAN YOU ARE WITH IS NOT YOUR HUSBAND; this you said truly.” (John 4:15ff) JESUS confirmed the fact that her 5th husband was really NOT her husband (neither was #2, 3, or 4). Also remember the “woman caught in adultery.” JESUS forgave her, BUT, He also told her to “Go and sin no more.” From what I have read, when young children are involved, concession may be made by the Bishop to allow the parents to live together with the children, BUT they are PROHIBITED from having sexual relations. (If they do otherwise, it is a mortal sin.)
Marriage is not just a personal circumstance but a state of life in the Church brought about by a sacrament. When one is married, that marital bond excludes by its nature any other sexual relationship, i.e., adultery. So a person cannot be absolved from sin if he intends to continue living in adultery, nor receive Communion. The validity of the marriage needs to be determined in the external forum, i.e., by the Church publicly, because the marriage itself occurred in the external forum: Kasper and his followers would radically privatize marriage with their “internal forum” solution. There would be something grossly wrong with the Church if large numbers of seemingly valid sacraments are in fact not sacraments and that validity cannot be established publicly. That is, however, where Francis and Cupich would both lead us, the former with his studied ambiguities, the latter with his certainty about this Magisterial document. These issues are too important to know what the Church teaches by a Jesuitical wink and nod. It’s too important for Francis to leave with unanswered dubia.
Karl Kuss wrote, “What Pope Francis is saying is that mitigating circumstances, which reduce culpability in such a way that one cannot affirm the presence of mortal sin, open a path to the sacraments, and that this path requires accompaniment and discernment. There is nothing absurd about that.”
.
The elephant in the room concerning mitigating circumstances would seem to be the unfortunate state of catechesis among Catholics: many of us simply have never been told what thoughts, words, and deeds constitute objective, serious sin. And this points to a terrible dereliction of duty among our shepherds, because sin truly is the worst evil in the world; whether one realizes that what one is doing throws up a road block to grace, any road block to grace is a tragedy both in a person’s life, and in the life of the community - common sins that many people don’t realize are objective moral evil: shoplifting, cursing and swearing, gossiping and slandering, aggressive or distracted driving to the point of recklessness, neglecting to give time and affection to the aged and infirm among our own families, neglecting to give to the Church’s work on behalf of the poor even though one has the means to do so, neglecting to offer God the honor due to Him by prayer and worship, turning our backs on those who trust and count on us; turning our backs on the poor on our doorstep. Many people have said they never heard that using artificial contraception or having oneself sterilized are serious sins. And apparently, many people haven’t been told that entering into a second, civil marriage while they have a spouse still living is also seriously sinful.
.
Why haven’t our people had the true horror of sin explained to them, so that they would fear and hate nothing at all in the world except sin? And why haven’t they been familiarized with a catalog of sins that the world describes simply as “piffle,” “mistakes,” “no-big-deal,” “collateral damage,” or even as something beneficial? Truly, even if a person doesn’t understand that something they are doing - or failing to do - is objectively seriously sinful, so that real culpability is absent, that person’s life is nevertheless spiritually dysfunctional - like a gyroscope that keeps banging into walls; there may be nothing wrong with the gyroscope itself, but there is something very wrong with the path it’s on. And as long as the sinner is living an out-of-kilter life, he or she is going to suffer, sometimes badly, and the Body of Christ will suffer, too!
.
Why haven’t we been told? Why don’t we know all these things? These lacks in Catholics’ knowledge and understanding must be down, in part, to our bishops and pastors.
If only we saw such professed fidelity to Magisterial documents and expectations of adherence to them from the American hierarchy in the case of say, Humanae Vitae ....
All I can say is “WHAT A MESS WE HAVE IN ROME THESE DAYS.” Nonetheless, JESUS is still with HIS CHURCH, though “Peter’s Bark” is certainly floating on deeply troubled waters these days.
i did not find Amoris Laetitia confusing.
i do find it revolting to hear supposedly roman catholics passing vicious judgments on people who they do not even know much less know the contents of those people’s hearts.
No recent Pope before Pope Francis (nor any Pope who was not heretical) has written a document stating that a MAN and a WOMAN who validly entered into the “Sacrament of Marriage” could divorce and then the man re-marry another WOMAN (or the woman another MAN). When marriages HAVE been nullified by Rome, it is always because, after extensive Study of “the Case,” the first marriage is officially declared to have been “invalid.” (The Catholic Church NEVER has approved of marriage between two people of the SAME sex and NEVER will.) ALSO, JESUS HAS PROMISED TO BE WITH HIS CHURCH UNTIL THE END OF TIME AND HE WILL KEEP HIS PROMISE. But, THAT does not mean that a Pope cannot err—-The only time a Pope cannot err is when he proclaims a DOGMA and when he declares an INFALLIBLE teaching regarding a matter of Faith or Morals in accord with the Tradition in the Catholic Church.
Clarity in speech is a problem with some of the Pope’s handpicked Bishops and Cardinals. The Holy Father himself is rather masterful in the art of ambiguity. This is not to say they are disciples in disarray but simply a fact worth pondering as we head out into the deep.
I fear that Laetitia Amoris promulgates grave error. We must cling to the sacraments, particularly the Eucharist and Reconciliation and become closer to Christ, in spite of the leadership of His Church.
Carl Kuss,
It’s not a development of doctrine. It’s in line with what the church already teaches about mortal sin. I am a Catechism Catholic, and frankly done with both anti-Francis Catholics, as well Catholic spring groups on the left.
Both of them can start their own church.
I have been married in the Church ( my only marriage)Since 1973. I would like to reference Pope Paul VI and Human Life in which he said one can be more sinned against than sinning if the partner does not agree to live by Church teachings. Pope Francis prayer at the start of the Jubilee of Mercy invoked memory of the Samaritan woman at the well. She had been married 5 times and was in a non marital relationship yet Jesus gave her the grace of bringing the entire town to belief in Him. If the links in the article are followed, the Argentinian Bishops Statement on Chapter 8 of The Joy of Love can be printed out and read. This statement is not lax and makes provisions for those who try to live Church teachings but are having difficulty doing so recommending the sacrament of Confession and various ways a couple can be involved in prayer groups and other parish activities . Special mention is made of couples who have children and do not wish to put the children through the trauma of divorce. Many people wish to live the teachings of the Church, but the partner is unwilling. They are sinned against. Mercy needs to be shown to them and the children. Perhaps even the reception of Communion. They and their priest and Bishop must work together to find the best solution. Thank you for reading.
“Your references are to the first 2014 session of the Synod (just for the record!). The rule was that any clause must receive a two-thirds majority. That was the context in which the Bishops voted. Pope Francis decided to ignore that rule, ex post, facto and this was just one way in which the proceedings of the Synod were manipulated.
It is similar to people complaining about the election of Trump. It is the number of members of the electoral college that decides and not the number of individual votes.”
I object to the use of the word manipulated when speaking of the Pope exercising his authority to include what he sees fit as the Vicar of Christ on Earth. I liken it to the commission that Paul VI convened to study contraception. The committee fell in favor or allowing birth control, but Paul VI in his wisdom went against the commission. In this case, Pope Francis used his just authority to include the paragraphs the majority of the fathers voted in favor of. It’s not about the votes to be sure… it is about obedience to the Holy Father. He did not ignore any rules, he simply made a decision that was well within his right.
Carl Cuss: The catechism defines mortal sin:
1857 For a sin to be mortal, three conditions must together be met: “Mortal sin is sin whose object is grave matter and which is also committed with full knowledge and deliberate consent.”
Slightly different wording from your statement. Presumably you accept that adultery is always grave matter. If the person has been through a process of accompaniment and discernment with a competent priest it is not possible for them not to have full knowledge of the seriousness of their adultery. So we are left with consent but I cannot see that except in extreme circumstances where they are the most extreme threats from the other party to the adultery that there is not deliberate consent. Fear that if they do not commit adultery they might be tempted to find another partner or some such is not sufficient grounds for saying that consent is not deliberate and real
Amazing it is to see the ceaseless contributions emerging out of a rationale that the doctrine and dogma of the Roman Catholic Church rest on some confection of notions that can be changed by popes. The theology of Roman Catholicism rest upon Holy Scripture, the Apostolic Tradition and the Magisterium of the Church. There exists an established Magisterium and a living Magisterium. The living Magisterium, comprised of the pope and the bishops, is itself governed by the established Magisterium. The role of pope and bishops is to guard and protect the established Magisterium. That’s basically it. They are not in place to provide a Captain Kangaroo comfort zone. They can’t change the meaning of words, reinterpret reality or adopt a perspective that contradicts the teaching of the Church. Disciplines can be tweaked for the spiritual welfare of the faithful, but the tweaking can’t contradict dogma and dogma. Simply denying the contradiction does not eradicate the contradiction. Such undermines the authority of the individual doing it, and it erodes the office he occupies. That is unquestionably unacceptable and a vigorous correction is requisite. Doing so is not a lack of evangelical obedience or an act of disrespect for the Roman Pontiff. Fraternal correction, particularly when the salvation of souls, the integrity of the Church and the authority of the Gospel is threatened is mandated.
Pope and cardinals who attempt to justify the substitution of their own notions for the established Magisterium are culpable for scandal. While ecclesial life in the post-conciliar epoch could easily be mistaken for such, it is not a political convention. This is not “their house,” it belongs to Christ. What will the Master find the steward up to when He returns? Nor is the Church of Christ a safe space. It is decidedly unsafe for those who cling to concupiscence perceived as their freedom, but which is nothing more that slavery to sin. Clerics who cooperate in that fantasy are no better, in fact far worse, than a physician who doles out placebos to cancer patients. Despite the idea intended for the euphemism, the ecclesiastical “field hospital” is necessarily the locus of an infinity of amputations. If you aren’t hearing some agonized recovery it means you walked into the wrong tent.
Christianity is for adults. Let’s go adult. The Love of God is indeed a battlefield. The spiritual life itself is a rehab boxing match.
@Matt
Could you be less transparent in your vacant sycophancy, perhaps as an act of charity to people who prefer substance in commentary?
@Sean
As I recall, another Cardinal was called “clever”, by the Pope no less. Cardinal Kasper. Since I became aware of this man (Kasper), his heterodoxy and racism, I have always found his birthday (March 5, 1933) ironic.
“Life is full of ambiguity”
Except when you call people “Pelagians” and “Bloodsuckers”, I suppose.
Arthur McGowan,
Check the Catechism. Mortal sin requires full culpability. Mitigating factors and circumstances can reduce culpability. There may be cases, where full culpability does not exist. In such cases, a person needs to seek pastoral help, to come to an informed conscience, and to let God transform them. The end goal remains the same, repentance and conversion.
This is not the same as letting subjective conscience determine what sin might be. Even Kasoer is opposed to this loony liberal view.
We need to give God room to work.
A drug addict goes through a rehab process in order to come clean.
Posted by Charles: “The terrible things so many of you have said about the Holy Father and Cardinal Cupich is shocking. This is just more of the same political polemics from the political right of America. I’ll stick with the Magisterium, the bishops, scriptures and tradition, thank you!”
Which Magisterium and bishops are you going to stick with, Charles?
Are you going to stick with Cupich or with Burke? With Kasper or with Sarah? With Daneels or with Muller? With the Jesuit Spadaro or with Archbishop Chaput? See what I am getting at? So, you say “I am going to stick with the Holy Father.” Again, which one? Francis or Benedict and St. John Paul the Great?
We should not have to choose sides, and that is the problem.
Alas! Cupich is mistaken about many many things. But I suppose that’s why Francis made him Cardinal. When the leader is a donkey dressed up in lion skin, expect to see more donkeys in lion skins showing up around him!
Jean, you are so wrong. Did you support Obama who supported the right to allow an infant born alive during an abortion to be left in a closet to die? Did you support Hilary who supports partial birth abortion? These my friend are non negotiables that no Catholic is allowed to support as doing so is a grave sin. They are intrinsically evil.
I think you do not realize the gravity of killing the unborn. What if we were talking about two year olds? Again you are wrong and thank God we have a Church that speaks clearly about the sanctity of life and the evils of abortion, euthanasia, etc.
Only a committed Catholic conscience has the power to connected thought. Why are key words pertaining to what is sin regarding the 6th, and 9th Commandments that must be avoided absent from the A L encyclical?
Thanks again, Mr Pentin, for another superb article.
We are in dark days but the very dark days are still to come.
God bless Holy Benedict.
Language, such as “an attitude of discernment” makes no sense.
It is the tyranny of relativism.
Unfortunately, the Church is heading towards disaster. The devil is working from within.
This final affirmation of Mr. Pentin I hold to be false or misleading: that the Pope has now said that “some remarried divorcees living in a de facto adulterous relationship to holy Communion after a period of discernment and accompaniment is possible.” This is what some people are saying, but it is not the exact truth. The expression de facto is misleading. Amoris Laetitia speaks of people in objective situations of sin, but the context makes clear that this does not mean “people in mortal sin.” The Pope is speaking of a situation in which mitigating circumstances are in play in which it cannot be said that the three conditions of mortal sin are met (grave matter, clear consciousness, free will). Furthermore. Furthermore the formulation of Mr. Pentin must be understood in this way: that Pope Francis is teaching that the de facto (real) presence of grave sin can be ignored when there is accompaniment and discernment. This is absurd. This would imply a discernment which ignores the essential point that must be discerned. But today in these so called orthodox circles one can say anything at all about the Pope without being checked about it. Passions run so high. What Pope Francis is saying is that mitigating circumstances, which reduce culpability in such a way that one cannot affirm the presence of mortal sin, open a path to the sacraments, and that this path requires accompaniment and discernment. There is nothing absurd about that. And it does not offend against the traditional teaching of the Church, though it can be regarded as a development of doctrine. Our pride might not want salvation to depend on mitigating circumstances, but the marvelous thing is that it does. The role of mitigatinc circumstances teaches us humility.
David Mahoney: Your references are to the first 2014 session of the Synod (just for the record!). The rule was that any clause must receive a two-thirds majority. That was the context in which the Bishops voted. Pope Francis decided to ignore that rule, ex post, facto and this was just one way in which the proceedings of the Synod were manipulated.
It is similar to people complaining about the election of Trump. It is the number of members of the electoral college that decides and not the number of individual votes.
Perhaps the Pope is not answering the Dubia because the Holy Spirit is preventing him from saying something contrary to the teachings of the Church?
In the arthurian Parzival of the medieval German meistersinger Wolfram von Eschenbach, the angel who comforted Christ in His agony in the garden of Gesthemane the night before He died, is envisioned, not only according to the medieval myth as having brought Him the grail cup, which He left behind at the last supper, and no scriptures record His having had in the garden…
Von Eschenbach attempts to portray this angel as ‘neutral in the war between the angels’.
This would mean his response to satan’s ‘I shall not serve’ was neither Yes nor No but Maybe and Maybe-Not or, more explicitly, No Comment.
No such thing ever happened. No Comment is just an elaboration of No.
Christ does not have a third category. There are only sheep, who go to His right, and goats, who go to His left. There is no middle way.
Since Francis became Pope we have had Vatican officials and others attempt to “clarify” too much of what he said after he said it, trying to make sense out of the resulting confusion. God is a God of order and not confusion. “For God is not a God of confusion but of peace” (1 Corinthians 14:33). Jesus said of false prophets, “You will know them by their fruits” (Matthew 7:15-16). Francis teaches a one-sided Catholicism, promoting what he wants to (mercy, for instance, which is a good thing), while ignoring other aspects of Catholic teaching (justice, for instance). He doesn’t teach the whole truth of Catholicism. And because the “fruit” of too many of his words results in confusion, many faithful Catholics have no peace with him as Pope, much less any confidence in his teaching. I would like to respect and obey whoever holds the Chair of Peter, because that man is the Vicar of Christ. With Francis, this is becoming increasingly more difficult to do.
Thank you, Mr. Pentin, for the excellent article, as well as the article on Cardinal Tobin. You seem utterly fearless in your questioning, and it is both refreshing and illuminating.
The subjective culpability of a would-be communicant who is involved in grave sin is a red herring—thrown out by the Pope himself in AL. It is a lie re-told by Cardinal Wuerl and Cardinal Cupich and many others.
The sinfulness of giving Communion to a person publicly involved in grave sin has nothing to do with the person’s subjective culpability for his notorious sin. The sinfulness of giving such a person Communion comes from the fact that giving him Communion implies the Church’s approval of his sin.
Francis and his fans in the Church are keen enough to discuss a more decentralized and less clerical Church. But if it is obvious that the fan club is only open to those with special invitation, and that everyone else must obey the Pope - because he’s the Pope, we must conclude that hypocrisy rules in the Vatican.
If Francis has his way his “revolution” will not end. It is never going to be easy for a bishop to challenge a Pope. So it is imperative that lay Catholics object vocally each and every time Francis comes up with yet another problematic statement: “proselytism is an evil sin” was the latest snowflake in the blizzard and you can bet it won’t be the last. If we speak out consistently and thoughtfully, hopefully we can remind the Church that when Francis leaves the scene that there is strong support for a renewed and refurbished orthodoxy.
Thank you Mr. Pertin for your work in exposing the truth about the terrible state of the Church right now: many unbelievers hold the teaching offices in the Church. Thank you all the comments expressing the love of true teaching of Christ and the Church. This pontificate do serious harm to the Church and salvation of souls. JB
The things that came immoderately to mind would have got me booted from commenting on NCR.
So…in the interest of commenting at a later date on a topic worthy of discussion by Christians, I will refrain from commenting on this one.
Catholics…the Big Four have started a ball rolling. Let it roll down the hill and come to a full stop. Please don’t become Baptists or Methodists or Community Churchers.
Give God a chance to sort it all out.
In the meantime…
https://www.facebook.com/OverpassesForAmerica2/videos/1121866431186022/.
The terrible things so many of you have said about the Holy Father and Cardinal Cupich is shocking. This is just more of the same political polemics from the political right of America. I’ll stick with the Magisterium, the bishops, scriptures and tradition, thank you!
It is all getting to be a bit much. Just Cupich becoming a Cardinal is disturbing. His comments, even more so. Pope Francis seems to be evasive on many things involving the Eucharist and I find it alarming. Non-Catholics receiving the Eucharist in the Vatican, Pope Francis not being able to tell a Lutheran woman she cannot receive in the Catholic Church? Divorced and remarried without a declaration of nullity should not receive the Eucharist. How difficult is that to state?
I just keep praying that the Lord will bring discernment to Pope Francis and a clarity of tongue every time he speaks.
...and this guys is a cardinal? It was a HUGE mistake to study the Church fathers this semester. Because the Church fathers dealt with controversy regularly..and you do not walk away from them wondering how to think about a topic. They spoke with the certainty that Jesus did. If Jesus spoke this insincerely and this ambiguously I wonder if Christianity would have survived the Roman persecution.. or even 100 years. Why is getting a clear answer so hard? It never used to be.
Gray area on top of gray area on top of gray area. So what’s new?
Blaise used this same tactic while bishop in Rapid City. If you recall he locked the doors of the Church so the Easter Liturgy could not occur using the 1962 books. He twisted the meaning of the 1988 Motu Proprio. Cupich is a liberal and liberals twist and distort the truth to suit their agenda. Cupich also has a very bad temper. He is beholden to those who pushed him up the clerical ladder. He will be just like Kaspar. “The Pope controversially broke with custom, which he can do, and authoritatively insisted that all three rejected proposition be kept in the document” so Francis manipulated the process. As one of those present said “If we permit Communion for everyone, we then also lose the concept of sin,” he continued. “It will then be destructive for the entire morality of the Church.”
Cupich does not care. He is an egoist. Francis promotes men who he hides behind and uses to promote his agenda. They are his fall guys.
I wonder, in the “flux of life” whether or not, this arrangement applies to a homosexual couple where one or both partners are divorced. If they have acquired children through surrogacy, IVF, or adoption and would like to come back to the sacraments, would they qualify? If not, why not?
“If we permit Communion for everyone, we then also lose the concept of sin,” he continued. “It will then be destructive for the entire morality of the Church.”
Exactly. This is the stated goal of the Modernists and Deconstructionists. They want to abandon all concept of sin and guilt. For the past several decades they have synthesized age old heresies such as Pelagianism (O. Sin did not taint human nature), Nestorianism (Christ is not a Divine Person but a Human one) and elements of Protestantism based on Luther’s over scrupulosity of guilt(Sin doesn’t matter, once saved always saved). If any good is coming out of this it is that the average Catholic is now more aware of this cancer in the Church. Much of the clergy have become infected with this type of thinking.
Nov. 22, 2016: If one is living in a state of mortal sin and goes through a period of ‘penitence’...then that person would go to confession and commit to staying away from that particular occasion of sin or he or she would not receive absolution. If a person continues to live in mortal sin, in an adulterous relationship, then receiving the Eucharist would not be permitted. If there are those who really long for the Eucharist, then it is up to them to change their life style…no one is saying it will be easy or simple but there are Christians in the middle East, even small children, who are willingly dying for Christ…children are being crucified and buried alive…let us not offer cheap grace. Christ suffered for us - are we willing to sacrifice and suffer for Him? Christ forgave Mary Magdalen and then told her to ’ ... go and sin no more’...we all sin, we are all sinners, we all fall again and again and again, but we then repent, go to confession and by God’s grace and the help of others, work to change our lives…
@ David Wilton
Timing and the state of understanding at the time of remarriage are of no importance regarding whether someone can and should receive the Eucharist right now.
It is not compatible that someone is sexually active with one who is not their first (and therefore only) valid spouse unless that first spouse has died and a second (valid) marriage has begun, and also receives Communion. This is the teaching form the earliest, taking Jesus’ words about the indissolubility of marriage and Paul’s words on receiving the Eucharist correctly.
This is the constant teaching of the Church and explained clearly by JP2 in FC. If there is another way, surely FC would have been examined in depth at the Synods, not ignored as if it did not exist.
It is not possible to drive a wedge between Jesus and Paul in Scripture by calling upon the Holy Spirit (who inspired the Scripture writers!). Only the Church through the proper channels can render a marriage invalid for the right reasons. To do otherwise may seem merciful but it damages the Church, the faith of people and individuals’ relationships with the Three Persons of the Trinity.
God bless!
Whatever happened to “the call to holiness” .. big convention in Kalamazoo, MI, .. with Mother Angelic adding her effective “two bits”? Does “Holy God, Holy Mighty One, Holy Immortal One” (.. concluding each prayed chaplet of Mercy) mean anything” .. the All-Holy One being also the All-Merciful, All-Just .. source of Ste. Therese’s “Merciful Love”? Where do these slick-talking,
side-windin’ Prelates get off? Who do they think they’re dealing with?
The internal forum refers to matters of conscience. The most perfect and clear example of judgments in the internal forum would be the Sacrament of Penance. When a person confesses sins, the confessional is the “competent forum” in which the priest is the legitimate judge. The priest judges if the sins are to be remitted or retained (Cf.: John 20:23), what the guilt of the penitent is and, therefore, what the appropriate penance is for the sinner. No other forum or judge can usurp the judgment given in the confessional and, of course, the confessional remains absolutely inviolate under any circumstances and cannot be a matter of public record (Code of Canon Law [CIC], canon 983 § 1 & 2).
Pope Francis did not endorse the internal-forum provision in Amoris Laetitia, and most U.S. Church leaders have shown little enthusiasm for the proposal, even as they move ahead with plans to incorporate elements of the exhortation in marriage-preparation courses and in catechetical and seminary formation.
In the canon law of the Catholic Church, a distinction is made between the internal forum, where an act of governance is made without publicity, and the external forum, where the act is public and verifiable. In canon law, internal forum, the realm of conscience, is contrasted with the external or outward forum; thus, a marriage might be null and void in the internal forum, but binding outwardly, i.e.,in the external forum, for want of judicial proof to the contrary.[1]
“The mistaken conviction of a divorced-and-remarried person that he may receive Holy Communion normally presupposes that personal conscience is considered in the final analysis to be able, on the basis of one’s own convictions, to come to a decision about the existence or absence of a previous marriage and the value of the new union. However, such a position is inadmissible. . . . [T]he consent that is the foundation of marriage is not simply a private decision, since it creates a specifically ecclesial and social situation for the spouses, both individually and as a couple.” (Cardinal Ratzinger, Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith [CDF], Reception of Communion: Divorced-and-Remarried Catholics; Origins, Oct. 27, 1994, nos. 7-8).
“It’s a thesis that was rejected by the very Synod that Cardinal Cupich is now citing as sustaining the Pope’s Amoris Laetitia position,” said a Vatican official. “To say that two-thirds of synod fathers supported it is therefore grossly misleading.” So isn’t Cardinal Cupich lying? If there’s another way to see it, fill me in.
Dear Cardinals Cupich and Farrell, I’m not confused. AL is in conformity with previous Church teaching. It has to be. Therefore AL does not permit people who are divorced and civilly remarried to receive Communion unless they live as brother and sister. That’s as plain as the nose on your face. Now, do you agree with me or are you confused? According to what you are saying, it must be one or the other.
In the situation where a couple are in an irregular union, there is two possibilities. One the first union did not meet the criteria of a valid sacramental marriage and therefore the person(s) involved are free to seek an annulment. The second is the first marriage was a valid sacramental marriage and therefore the second union is objectively adulterous.
In the second situation a person if for example as David Wilson gives a person living a life outside of the Church decides to go back to his faith and change his lifestyle, has to live as brother and sister with his wife to be able to receive communion. The truth is still there despite time or a lifestyle change, ie he has a happy second union with children, it does not invalid his first sacramental marriage.
However in the case where the second union is adulterous, one partner say the women wants to go back to receiving the sacraments and is willing to live a brother and sister union, faces the situation that her partner threatens her and her children with being thrown out on the street with no means to support herself or her children, then she can be permitted in this case to go back to the sacraments as she is not a free agent and is being coerced. Her sin in this case if it is a sin is venial.
Bishops and priests without clear guidelines on how to make decisions in these cases are in danger of falling prey to false mercy, that is allowing a person to receive communion when they should not. They not only put in danger the souls of the people seeking solutions in these cases but also their own salvation is put in jeopardy.
I hear supporters of Francis speak quite openly. Where are the bishops and cardinals who support Burke et al? I hope to hear from the Africans and the Poles soon since they seem to be the only major group of prelates who have objected openly to the Kasper proposals. All of this will be resolved by the end of 2017 and the supporters of Francis in the Catholic media including the National Catholic Register and EWTN will all be asked, “How could you have been so blind?”
“the Holy Father said this at the beginning of the synod, it’s going to take conversion on the part of all of us”. Perhaps he was thinking that we’re supposed to convert to Protestantism?
Cardinal Cupich and those like him wish to maintain that, on the one hand, some divorced and remarried persons may receive communion, while, on the other hand, also maintaining that the Church’s teaching that divorced and remarried persons may not receive communion because they are in a state of mortal sin still stands. They are then able to say, “Pope Francis has not changed the age-old teachings of the Church, rather he has only explicated those teachings with mercy.” Unfortunately, the law of non- contradiction—that contradictory statements cannot both be true in the same sense at the same time—reveals what is either confused thinking or deception on the part of the Cardinal and others. Desiring to resolve the contradiction, as the four Cardinals’ “Five Dubia” attempted to do, is not “legalism,” as the Holy Father seems to have called it, but is simply an attempt to bring the Holy Father’s “teaching” on this matter into line with the first of the three fundamental laws of logical thinking that enable us to think and communicate clearly and truthfully. The Bishops of the Episcopal Church in the USA use the same fallacious method, as Cardinal Cupich, to maintain that although the union of two persons of the same sex may be blessed (and in some dioceses, may be married) in the Episcopal Church, yet the Episcopal Church’s traditional teaching on marriage has not been changed. A number of Protestant denominations have used this contradictory impossibility to establish many serious distortions of fundamental Christian teaching in their ecclesial bodies. It is sad to see so many in the leadership of the Catholic Church now using the same misleading tactic. The result is always confusion and division as anyone can clearly see by a glance at the state of the Episcopal Church, and other mainline Protestant bodies, at present.
I do not understand why the Church is trying to diminish the sin of adultery. This sin is so clearly talked about by our Savior, Our Lord Jesus Christ. My wife and I have been faithful to each other for over 40 years. We have been through a lot together. This makes me feel like the commitment my wife and I have made to each other in the Sacrament of Marriage is not valued by the Church.
Please! Let the Spirit of Love into our lives. Most of the commentaries to the issue of allowing sinners to receive communion reflect a materialistic, legalistic, and secular interpretation of the sacraments, specifically those of the Eucharist and Holy Matrimony.
CAVEAT: Those who criticize the views of Pope Francis and of his supporters, should examine their own opinions for what they are, as well as the materialistic, legalistic, and secular U.S. culture in which those opinions were formed. AMDG, Gonzalo T. Palacios, PhD
This Pope is leading people to Hell,He is so intent to include everyone no matter what,I really don’t think, he thinks there is Satan an that Hell does not exist,same goes to Cupich,these Liberals are leading more people to Hell then leading to Heaven,when Pope Benedict was forced out,I don’t know how the Liberal Cardinals an Bishops done it but they did,now we have the Anti-Pope Francis who is preaching against Catholic Doctrine,it’s heart breaking to watch a Pope do this kind of thing,he also wants the west to accept all these non believing Moslems who hate Christians an Jews an anyone who is not a Moslem,an if you disagree with him he says thats a very big sin,well he is dead wrong on that issue,our forefathers fought Islam tooth an nail to keep it out of Europe,we need to pray for this Pope day an night,there has not been a really bad Pope in many many years but we have one now an it’s not pretty,it’s only gonna get worse from these Pope till it get better.
Here are the voting totals… a majority of the fathers voted in favor of the paragraphs below, but fell short of the 2/3 majority. The article by Mr Pentin didn’t provide any context on the voting other than to say that these paragraphs were rejected. The Holy Father wasn’t simply exerting his will here… he was acting according to the majority of the Synod Fathers.
The final document of the Oct. 5-19 extraordinary synod on the family contains 62 points and the voting numbers for each of these was published. The most contentious paragraph, on allowing some remarried divorcees to receive communion after a period of penitence, received 104 votes in favor and 74 against.
A second paragraph on divorced and remarried persons, spiritual communion and a call to deepen understanding of this question received 112 votes in favor, 64 against — also failing to make obtain a two-thirds majority.
A third paragraph on the same issue, which states that situations of married divorcees “require careful reflection and respectful accompaniment, avoiding the kind of language and attitudes that may make them feel discriminated against,” received over a two-thirds majority (155 votes to 19).
A point on homosexuality received 118 votes in favor and 62 against. No longer did it say, as the interim report proposed, that homosexuals have gifts to offer the Church. Instead it says they must be “received with respect and gentleness” and that “every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.
Not even the Pope can change the teachings of Christ Himself. End of argument.
Ugh…Ambiguity is not a natural state of the world. It has two sources: our frail, imperfect human understanding and the Evil One. To say “Life is full of ambiguity”, is not an acceptable excuse to teach ambiguously. This is especially true of things we have clear direction from Jesus, Scripture and Sacred Tradition. Civil divorce does not release the Catholic from the obligations to the Spouse, including the obligation to remain sexually faithful. The reasons for this are numerous, not only doctrinally, but sociologically, theologically, civilly, pastorally, etc.
If the Cardinal sees ambiguity everywhere he needs to examine whether it’s a result of his misunderstanding or evil influences on his perception. I pray for him.
Many are talking about votes. what does the Church have going on here a Lambeth Conference?
David Mahoney: The voting figures for each clause do appear on the Vatican website at the end of the relevant documents.
Perhaps some forget that neither the Holy Spirit nor the Church depend upon a democracy. There are churches available that do though like prespyterians, etc. just sayin’. Humility is a virtue.
FT
This whole issue of communion is so, so irrelevant now that conservative Catholics totally support the 3-time married, 60 extramarital affairs of Donald trump. Our Church now condones multi marriages. Our Church now supports a man who boasts about groping women because he can afford to do so. Our Church now supports a President-elect who hates Muslims, who is openly surrounded by white supremacists and Jew-haters, who wants to deport up to 11 million Latinos. Our Catholic Church in the USA, unlike the rest of the Universal Catholic Church, does not have any moral authority anymore. American Catholics are now on record for these “sins” and we cannot anymore claim to have any credibility of marriage, love, compassion and communion! Sad indeed.
Cupich and his boss are not interested in the truth.
AL is saying it is possible to see whether a person was completely culpable at the time of re-marriage outside of the Church.If they are not in mortal sin then they can receive Communion. For example, a person who was a drug addict and was not a practicing Catholic at the time of his remarriage was not able to make any competent decisions much less something this serious. (A.K.A. the prodigal son who has come back to the faith. This person may have been married for years and have children.)People think that they can tell a person was in mortal sin and who isnt… when they are not God and they dont know the level of culpability of that persons actions and yet they place judgement on that person. It is not that black and white. As Pope Francis has pointed out it is between the Holy Spirit, that person, and an “ACTUAL DISCERNING priest. We have the Holy Spirit but peolpe dont use Him. They take the easy road and say “NO” even though they dont take the time to listen to that person or pray to the holy Spirit for that certain situation with discernment.
“In spite of this, the Pope controversially broke with custom, which he can do, and authoritatively insisted that all three rejected proposition be kept in the document, thereby enabling them to be carried over into the working document for the Ordinary Synod on the Family the following year.”
I have seen it said several times that these propositions did not have 2/3 of the vote. I wonder what the actual votes showed? Does anyone have that data handy?
“In spite of this, the Pope controversially broke with custom, which he can do, and authoritatively insisted that all three rejected proposition be kept in the document, thereby enabling them to be carried over into the working document for the Ordinary Synod on the Family the following year.”
Cardinal Cupich and the Holy Father are both causing confusion and turmoil in the Church. Come Holy Spirit and guide the Church.
The acrobatics unveiled here are a scandal.
“I think that if you begin to question the legitimacy of what is being said in such a document, do you then throw into question then all of the other documents that have been issued before by the other popes?”
Authority figures whose credibility is in question would do well not to answer a question with a question with a question. It serves them poorly. Although it also serves to expose them to the advantage of the faithful.
The pope, Pope Francis, is the individual who has thrown into question a spectrum of documents that have been issued before by other popes on an array of theological realities.
Are the laity regarded so stupid as to be blind to this reality? While woven masterfully for the low-info, uncatechised and madly hungry for an excuse to continue to live the self-comfort of mortal sin, it doesn’t work for those of us who have by the grace of God survived lethal post-Roman Catholic spirituality substituting for the Cross.
Baptized “invincible ignorance” will merit clerics the millstone. Is their job to lobby for an erroneous self-realization, or to evangelize the world to find its authentic fulfillment in the Gospel of its Crucified Lord?
As was mentioned before, these new Cardinals say that anyone who has doubts or questions about Pope Francis “does not know Jesus Christ” (Cardinal Ferrell) and needs to do an examination of conscience and needs to undergo a “conversion”.
I did that 30 years ago when I accepted the ‘new’ teachings a priest was teaching us ‘Catholic youth’, after which I started using drugs, ran around with the wrong crowd, and moved my girlfriend in with me. Thirty years later I discovered the wisdom and truths of the Catholic Church through a good FSSP priest who told me to read and study the historic teachings of the Church in light of the Bible. It was like a light came on. The cause of the misery that my ‘conversion’ to Satan had brought me and so many others I influenced was revealed and I was able to walk away from it to the real Jesus Christ.
I am very concerned for the salvation of the Pope and those in union with him regarding what is called Mercy. Unless, Mercy is grounded in TRUTH it is an ABOMINATION. Yes, you read correctly. Jesus was very clear on adultery. Three of the four Gospels give warning to ALL that are leading Christ’s little ones to sin. Recall the word abomination is mentioned in Leviticus. Let us pray for the conversion of those in authority who are misguiding one another and those whom they are to lead to Eternal Life with the Blessed Trinity and the Church Triumphant.
Many bishop’s are opportunist! When Benedict was on the chair, they were pious in wrap of traditional beautiful garments. As soon as francis came on the chair, they throw away all that beautiful layers of clerical garments, put on the Communist Uniform like garment! How many times we pray at the Office for ” the Beauty of your house O Lord!”
Maybe Francis is the best happened for the Carholic Church. Which way? It’s up to our prayers.
Remember, Obama was the best thing happened for the republicans!
I find it exceedingly difficult to find merciful words to express my outrage at this ‘Cardinal’.
Well, it looks like Cardinal George’s prediction his predecessor would die in jail will not come true.
Cardinal Cupich lacks the backbone to stand up for the faith so he will likely die in very comfortable surroundings.
Now, how comfortable he ends up after death….
30 pieces of silver go along way
Who needs conversion? who needs inoculation against what Jorge B has called the “virus of polarization”? Who is the source, “patient zero,” for this “virus of polarization”? Is it Jesus Christ who said that there are sinners who, by their own actions,would condemn themselves to the everlasting fire of Hell? Or is it Jorge Bergoglio who contradicts Jesus’s own words and those of divinely-inspired authors of books of Holy Scripture, saying things like the logic of the Gospel is that no one is condemned forever? And that this applies not only to committed adulterers, but all those in sin in whatever“situation” they find themselves?
Saint Augustine provides some help in identifying today’s “patient zero.” It is Jesus who “said not this;” it is patient zero, a “patron of sin”, who did?. It is patient zero who has put these persons’ immortal souls in danger. Guy McClung, San Antonio, Texas.
St. Augustine: The Gospel of John: Tractate 33
http://www.newadvent.org/fathers/1701033.htm
Mark what follows: Go, henceforth sin no more. Therefore the Lord did also condemn, but condemned sins, not man. For if He were a patron of sin, He would say, Neither will I condemn you; go, live as you will: be secure in my deliverance; how much soever you will sin, I will deliver you from all punishment even of hell, and from the tormentors of the infernal world.He said not this.
7. Let them take heed, then, who love His gentleness in the Lord, and let them fear His truth. For The Lord is sweet and right. You love Him in that He is sweet; fear Him in that He is right. As the meek, He said, I held my peace; but as the just, He said, Shall Ialways be silent? Isaiah 42:14 The Lord ismerciful and pitiful. So He is, certainly. Add yet further, Long-suffering; add yet further, And verypitiful: but fear what comes last, And true. For those whom He now bears with as sinners, He will judge as despisers.
. . . .
8. . . . .Who is deceived by hoping? He who says, God is good,God is merciful, let me do what I please,what I like; let me give loose reins to my lusts, let me gratify the desires of my soul. Why this? Because God is merciful, God is good, God is kind. These men are in danger by hope.. . . .
You have to fear lest hope slay you; and, when you hope much from mercy, lest you fall into judgment
My wife and I are divorced and remarried and able to receive communion because we pursued and were granted annulments. Because of the benefits we received from going through the process, we call it “the sub-sacrament of marriage”. If instead we had gone to our bishop post AL and informed him that we wanted to receive communion (without benefit of annulment) what would he tell us? I guess he either has to make it up or tell us he needs clarification from Rome. Pope Francis should either give a straight forward answer to an honest question, or just put a tent over it because this is turning into a circus.
This is indeed an ‘interesting’ article. Mr Pentin, instead of giving a ‘clear and balanced’ report,even in his questions to Cardinal Cupich seems to have decided where the truth lies in regards to Amoris Laetitia-something which even Cardinal Burke et al seem to say is impossible. Mr Pentin, are the two Synods on the family authentic expressions of the synodality of the Church or not? Can it be that one Apostolic Exhortation on the Family by St Pope John Paul II is an authentic magisterial document while the Apostolic Exhortation on Marriage by Pope Francis is not? While a (very small) minority of Cardinals/bishops have ‘questions’ concerning Pope Francis’ Exhortation can it be even possible within the Catholic Faith that the Holy Spirit has abandoned Christ’s Church and the Pope and bishops in communion with him have gone into error? Is this article not taking a Sola Scriptura/ Sola Fide approach?
What scares me about Cardinal Cupich’s tone and language is what seems to be a tyranny and totalitarianism of relativism where ambiguity is celebrated and given to anyone’s interpretation rather than clarified and taught. Jesus teaches and gives clarity, and so should the Church. What can’t be taught is reserved as a mystery. Cupich is talking like Cardinal Kasper did, basically saying “this is what the Pope wants to happen” without working out the details to see if it is internally consistent with reason.
Cdl Cupich and his non-answer are worthy of the most evasive secular politician. A pity he did not follow his true calling.
Mr. Pentin, thank you for your ongoing work in our behalf. AL is an attack on the Faith, on the most vulnerable persons in a community, its women and children, an attack on love itself. I cannot tell you how grateful I am to you and those others who are fighting back for us.
Don’t you see, anyone who has doubts or questions about Pope Francis “does not know Jesus Christ” (Cardinal Ferrell) and needs to do an examination of conscience and needs to undergo a “conversion”. These men will not engage in rational argument or discussion. All they can do is immediately resort to a) ad hominem, and b) and appeal to authority.
What an incredible man of God! He is indeed a blessing for the Archdiocese of Chicago. God bless you Cardinal Cupich.
The archbishop of Chicago is a very clever man, is he not?
His cleverness makes me want to vomit.