LEFT: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, grand chancellor of the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for the Sciences of Marriage and the Family. RIGHT: Msgr. Livio Melina, professor and former president of the John Paul II Institute who was removed from his tenured position July 23. (Photos by Edward Pentin)

Scholars Worldwide Sign Open Letter About JPII Institute Changes

The academics, who include the prominent American scholars Robert George, Scott Hahn and Janet Smith, call on the Institute heads to reinstate two professors they removed from their tenured positions.

Nearly 200 professors from around the world have signed an open letter to the heads of the Pontifical John Paul II Institute expressing their “great concern” about the recent removals of two long-serving professors at the graduate school, and imploring that they be reinstated.

The signatories, comprising a number of well-known Catholic academics, wrote in the Aug. 20 letter they “do not see any convincing reason, whether of a scientific-academic nature or of a doctrinal or disciplinary nature, that would justify their removal from their positions.”

The letter concerned the removals of Msgr. Livio Melina, a former president of the John Paul II Institute, and Father José Noriega, a moral theologian, who were notified in a July 23 letter that they were to be deprived of their tenured positions at the new institute following the promulgation of new statutes published on July 18.

The missive was addressed to Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, grand chancellor of the institute, and Msgr. Pierangelo Sequeri, the institute’s president,

Msgr. Melina was removed after being told the institute was eliminating the Chair of Fundamental Moral Theology which he held, and which had been set up personally by Pope St. John Paul II. Father Noriega was told his position as general superior of his religious congregation was incompatible with the position of a tenured professor at the new Institute.

Neither of the two professors received prior notification of their removals, nor were they given the opportunity to defend themselves or challenge the decision. Seven other professors were also later removed from their teaching positions.

In their open letter, the signatories implored Archbishop Paglia and Msgr. Sequeri “to revoke this decision and to reinstate” Msgr. Melina and Father Noriega so that the graduate school “may maintain its high academic profile and its international prestige.”

Among the signatories are Robert George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton University, and Jane Adolphe, a law professor at Ave Maria University and former official at the Vatican Secretariat of State. Other signers include Michael Waldstein, theology professor at Franciscan University of Steubenville, and Robert Fastiggi, professor of systematic theology at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, who penned a defense of Pope Francis apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia in 2016.

Since the statutes were published and the changes enacted, a number of groups and individuals have expressed their disapproval, including 241 of the institute’s students and alumni who wrote a letter to the school heads of their “immense concern” about the changes.

The most recent open letter follows another dated Aug. 3 and signed by 49 academics to the institute’s administrators, also calling for the reinstatement of all the professors removed from their teaching positions.

The authors of the most recent open letter are inviting other academics to put their name to it by signing it online here.

Here below is the open letter with its list of signatories in alphabetical order:

* * * * * * *

Open letter to Msgr. Paglia and Msgr. Sequeri

Open letter to His Excellency, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, Grand Chancellor of the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for the Sciences of Marriage and the Family, and to Msgr. Pierangelo Sequeri, President of the Institute.

20 August 2019

Your Excellency, Msgr. Paglia,

Rev. Msgr. Sequeri,

We, the undersigned, professors and researchers from various academic institutions throughout the world, have learned with great concern that Professors Livio Melina and José Noriega have been deprived of their tenured positions.

We do not see any convincing reason, whether of a scientific-academic nature or of a doctrinal or disciplinary nature, that would justify their removal from their positions.

So that your Institute may maintain its high academic profile and its international prestige, we implore you to revoke this decision and to reinstate the aforementioned scholars into a tenured teaching position at your Institute.

With kindest regards,

List of Signatories (Alphabetical Order)