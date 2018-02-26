Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Blogs | Feb. 26, 2018
Images of Rome Covered in Rare Blanket of Thick Snow
Eternal City almost brought to a standstill this morning as the first snowfall covered the city in six years.
St. Peter’s Square came alive this morning with snowball fights among seminarians of the North American College, children sledging and even some skiing as Rome was covered in a rare, thick blanket of snow.
Unaccustomed to snow which last fell here in 2012, 2010 and 1986, the Eternal City was brought to a virtual standstill with many bus lines suspended due to inaccessible roads and the closure of archaeological sites such as the Colosseum and Roman Forum. Schools in the city were also closed.
Temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing tonight, going down to 23°F, as the unusual very chilly weather sets in for much of the week.
Photos/video by Edward Pentin. More images here.
(Daniel Ibanez/CNA)
