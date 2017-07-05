Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Pope St. John Paul II’s former spokesman, Dr. Joaquìn Navarro-Valls, has died at the age of 80.
His current successor, Holy See Press Office Director Greg Burke, announced the news this evening with the following tweets:
Joaquin Navarro. RIP. Grace under pressure.— Greg Burke (@GregBurkeRome) July 5, 2017
Joaquin Navarro, 1936-2017.— Greg Burke (@GregBurkeRome) July 5, 2017
Keep Smiling. pic.twitter.com/VCqL4GH5sS
A numerary of Opus Dei and a trained doctor, the Spanish journalist had been diagnosed with terminal cancer some weeks ago.
He passed away at 8:41 this evening at home after being discharged from the Opus Dei-run Campus Biomedico hospital in Rome.
The Vatican's chief spokesman from 1984 to 2006, Navarro-Valls had an influential role during John Paul II’s pontificate, helping the late Pontiff to communicate effectively and bringing the papacy into the modern age of social communications.
He resigned as spokesman on July 11, 2006 and was replaced by Jesuit Father Federico Lombardi.
