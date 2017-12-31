Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
On the eve of a new year, Pope Francis has asked that a disturbing image of child victims of the atomic bomb in Nagasaki be distributed in the media as a warning against war.
The photograph, released as tensions increase between the U.S. and North Korea, is of a Japanese boy carrying his deceased brother on his back, awaiting his brother’s turn to be cremated.
It was taken by American photographer Joseph Roger O’Donnell after the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, in order to hasten the end of the war with Japan.
The Vatican said the Pope “wanted to publish this photo and spread it with a text written on back of the photo ‘the fruit of war,’” adding that the “boy’s sadness is only expressed through his bitten lips and dripping blood."
The Pope has frequently spoken of a “piecemeal” World War III waged by armed groups in different parts of the world, and has become increasingly vocal in his warnings against a nuclear confrontation.
In November, he became the first pope to not only condemn the threat of using nuclear weapons, but also “their very possession,” telling a Vatican conference on disarmament that nuclear arms serve “a mentality of fear that affects not only the parties in conflict but the entire human race.”
In September, North Korea tested a large nuclear weapon underground, claiming it was a hydrogen bomb. It also showed in 2017 it had missile warheads capable of reaching anywhere in the world.
In early December, President Trump’s national security adviser, HR McMaster, said the potential of a U.S. war with North Korea is growing each day, and so “we are in a race to be able to solve this problem.”
But some are playing down the danger, noting that the United States and its allies have not mobilized for war, nor made the necessary steps to prosecute an all-out conflict.
In his Christmas Urbi et Orbi message, the Pope prayed that “confrontation may be overcome on the Korean peninsula and that mutual trust may increase in the interest of the world as a whole.”
‘Pope Francis’ calls it the ‘fruit of war’.
But what is war the fruit of?
....FREEDOM “my rights”.
Therefore, the picture shows the ‘fruit of FREEDOM”....because if all would obediently serve GOOD, would serve and worship the One God thru His Son Jesus, there would be no war.
BUT ‘Pope Francis’ proclaims & worships instead the spirit of FREEDOM for each to claim their rights, their self defined and self justified “gods / religions”.
See how this FREEDOM feeds on itself, each for their self FREEDOM….to do own will.
Very soon, the Lord Jesus, Son of the 1God & Creator, will return to rule the earth according to the Will of His Father….and FREEDOM no more.
What will man do?....war?