In comments made during his recent visit to Colombia, but published for the first time today in the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica, Pope Francis again responded to critics of his apostolic exhortation on marriage and the family, Amoris Laetitia.
In a question and answer session with 65 Colombian Jesuits in the city of Cartagena de Indias on Sept. 10, the Pope said to understand Amoris Laetitia it is necessary to read it from beginning to end, reflect on it, and read what was said at the synod on the family.
He also insisted the morality of the document is “Thomist, the morality of the great Thomas,” and again directed questions in this regard to Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, the Dominican Archbishop of Vienna.
For a critique of the assertion that Amoris Laetitia is Thomistic, see Dominican Father Basil Cole’s commentary here, and his more recent critique of the exhortation here.
The Pope said those who criticize the document have a “purely casuistic” approach to morality, and urged his brother Jesuits to help them “understand that the great Thomas possesses the greatest richness, which is still able to inspire us today. But on your knees, always on your knees.”
Here below are his comments in context. The full text of the question and answer session can be read here:
Fr. Vicente Durán Casas stands to ask another question: “Holy Father, again thank you for your visit. I teach philosophy and I would like to know, and I speak for my teaching colleagues in theology too, what do you expect from philosophical and theological reflection in a country such as ours and in the Church generally?”
“To start, I’d say let’s not have laboratory reflection. We’ve seen what damage occurred when the great and brilliant Thomist scholastics deteriorated, falling down, down, down to a manualistic scholasticism without life, mere ideas that transformed into a casuistic pastoral approach. At least, in our day we were formed that way… I’d say it was quite ridiculous how, to explain metaphysical continuity, the philosopher Losada spoke of puncta inflata… To demonstrate some ideas, things got ridiculous. He was a good philosopher, but decadent, he didn’t become famous
So, philosophy not in a laboratory, but in life, in dialogue with reality. In dialogue with reality, philosophers will find the three transcendentals that constitute unity, but they will have a real name. Recall the words of our great writer Dostoyevsky. Like him we must reflect on which beauty will save us, on goodness, on truth. Benedict XVI spoke of truth as an encounter, that is to say no longer a classification, but a road. Always in dialogue with reality, for you cannot do philosophy with a logarithmic table. Besides, nobody uses them anymore.
The same is true for theology, but this does not mean to corrupt theology, depriving it of its purity. Quite the opposite. The theology of Jesus was the most real thing of all; it began with reality and rose up to the Father. It began with a seed, a parable, a fact… and explained them. Jesus wanted to make a deep theology and the great reality is the Lord. I like to repeat that to be a good theologian, together with study you have to be dedicated, awake and seize hold of reality; and you need to reflect on all of this on your knees.
A man who does not pray, a woman who does not pray, cannot be a theologian. They might be a living form of Denzinger [the 19th century German theologian who documented all the important teachings of the Church], they might know every possible existing doctrine, but they’ll not be doing theology. They’ll be a compendium or a manual containing everything. But today it is a matter of how you express God, how you tell who God is, how you show the Spirit, the wounds of Christ, the mystery of Christ, starting with the Letter to the Philippians 2:7… How you explain these mysteries and keep explaining them, and how you are teaching the encounter that is grace. As when you read Paul in the Letter to the Romans where there’s the entire mystery of grace and you want to explain it.
I’ll use this question to say something else that I believe should be said out of justice, and also out of charity. In fact I hear many comments – they are respectable for they come from children of God, but wrong – concerning the post-synod apostolic exhortation. To understand Amoris Laetitia you need to read it from the start to the end. Beginning with the first chapter, and to continue to the second and then on … and reflect. And read what was said in the Synod
A second thing: some maintain that there is no Catholic morality underlying Amoris Laetitia, or at least, no sure morality. I want to repeat clearly that the morality of Amoris Laetitia is Thomist, the morality of the great Thomas. You can speak of it with a great theologian, one of the best today and one of the most mature, Cardinal Schönborn.
I want to say this so that you can help those who believe that morality is purely casuistic. Help them understand that the great Thomas possesses the greatest richness, which is still able to inspire us today. But on your knees, always on your knees…”
Forgive me, but I’m not familiar with the sense in which the Holy Father is using the word “casuistic.” Is not “casuistry” an inductive approach to moral questions, i.e., the reduction of solid moral principles to chaos through case-specific qualifications and exceptions? His Holiness seems to be using the word here to mean its opposite.
The Pope and his advisers want it both ways. They want to distance themselves from their critics, many of whom are Thomists, and indeed resort to making demeaning comments about their Thomistic. The tired, old cliche about decadent manualist casuistry unsurprisingly appears here. (Read Ed Feser’s views about this line of criticism.)
But paradoxically they also want a Thomistic imprimatur for Amoris Laetitia!
They don’t realize just how far their tactic of not responding confidently with arguments to criticisms of Amoris Laetitia, and of demeaning and even silencing their critics, is from the spirit of St. Thomas Aquinas. Who prized open, rational discussion.
Ite ad Thomam!
And so motivated by St. Thomas ...“The Magisterium’s intention has always been to show how Saint Thomas is an authentic model for all who seek the truth. In his thinking, the demands of reason and the power of faith found the most elevated synthesis ever attained by human thought, for he could defend the radical newness introduced by Revelation without ever demeaning the venture proper to reason”...Pope John Paul II offers Familiaris Consortio as a definitive window to the meaning of marriage and family, parts of which Amoris Laetitia ignores or contradicts.
Well, it’s one thing to say that AL is Thomist. It is another thing to explain how it is Thomist. I guess he’s referring us to Schonborn for that. But I will note that anyone with half a brain can see how AL does violence to Aquinas by citing him to support an “exception” to the absolute proscription of adultery. I mean, if that’s what he’s standing on then we really are in a new universe where 2+2=5. It’s quite surprising to me that he would choose this as a line of defense, since it is so easily shown to be baseless.
BLAH BLAH BLAH. Nothing but ambiguity.
Jesus is UN-Ambiguous “For your hardness of heart Moses allowed you to divorce your wives, but from the beginning it was not so” !from the beginning means that it has always been part of God’s plan. He does not leave us alone in our struggles but Always provides the necessary graces.
Pope and some Bishops are ambiguous and they must realize and clearly teach that divorce offends God. A merciful and forgiving God for sure, He does forgive; but forgiveness cannot be received from those who are objectively in a state of perpetual sin (divorced and civilly remarried). We can treat them with respect and love and teach about God’s merciful Love; but to say to those living with someone as if they were married (when are not) does not offend God is heresy.
UN-ambiguous Jesus: “I say to you: whoever divorces his wife, except for unchastity, and marries another, commits adultery.” Adultery offends God and must stop in order to Receive forgiveness.
From this declaration and the recent one from Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, it seems the Vatican PR machine has decided to use name dropping - st. Thomas Aquinas, John Paul II - to help pass the heretic Amoris laetitia as Catholic doctrine. It’s a shame because both of them would condemn AL for what it is.