Pope Francis speaking to 'El Pais', Jan. 20, 2017. (El Pais/L'Osservatore Romano)

Blogs | Jan. 21, 2017

Pope Francis Takes ‘Wait and See’ Attitude Towards President Trump

In a new interview, the Pope warns that populism in a time of crisis is what led to the rise of Hitler and urges dialogue.

Edward Pentin

On the heels of the presidential inauguration, Pope Francis has said he is taking a “wait and see” attitude about President Donald Trump and wants to deal with “specifics” before making a judgment on the new leader of the free world.

The Holy Father also warned that the political phenomenon taking place in both the U.S. and Europe has led to a form of populism where people look to a charismatic leader to be a savior from crises and to restore a nation’s identity — just as they did, he added, in 1930s Germany when its citizens elected Adolf Hitler.

“That is a very serious thing,” Francis said. “That is why I always try to say: talk among yourselves, talk to one another.”

But he also appeared to express agreement with Trump on border policy, saying “each country has the right to control its borders, who comes and who goes, and those countries at risk —from terrorism or such things— have even more the right to control them more, but no country has the right to deprive its citizens of the possibility to talk with their neighbors.”

On the day of Trump's inauguration, the Pope sent the new President a letter in which he offered him his good wishes and prayers.

The Pope’s comments, excerpted below, were made in a lengthy exchange published today by the Spanish daily El Pais (see full English text here). The interview took place as President Trump was being inaugurated Jan. 20.

El Pais: Both in Europe and in America, the repercussions of the crisis that never ends, the growing inequalities, the absence of strong leadership are giving way to political groups that reflect on the citizens' malaise. Some of them —the so-called anti-system or populists— capitalize on the fears in face of an uncertain future in order to form a message full of xenophobia and hatred towards the foreigner. Trump's case is the most noteworthy, but there are others such as Austria or Switzerland. Are you worried about this phenomenon? Pope Francis: I think that we must wait and see. I don't like to get ahead of myself nor judge people prematurely. We will see how he acts, what he does, and then I will have an opinion. But being afraid or rejoicing beforehand because of something that might happen is, in my view, quite unwise. It would be like prophets predicting calamities or windfalls that will not be either. We will see. We will see what he does and will judge. Always on the specific. Christianity,either is specific or it is not Christianity. It is interesting that the first heresy in the Church took place just after the death of Jesus Christ. The gnostic heresy, condemned by the apostle John. Which was what I call a spray religiousness, a non-specific religiousness. Yes, me, spirituality, the law... but nothing concrete. No, no way. We need specifics. And from the specific we can draw consequences. We lose sense of the concrete. The other day, a thinker was telling me that this world is so upside down that it needs a fixed point. And those fixed points stem from the concrete. What did you do, what did you decide, how do you move. That is what I prefer to wait and see.

~~~