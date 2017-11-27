(Anna Maria Matranga/Caroline Pigozzi)

Register’s 90th Anniversary Edition Hand-Delivered to Pope Francis

Shows delight at receiving the newspaper as he greets Rome correspondent Edward Pentin on the papal plane to Burma.

If it wasn't true before, it is now: Pope Francis is officially a Register reader.

On the papal plane to Yangon, I presented the Holy Father with a copy of the Register’s 90th anniversary special edition.

He smiled and looked genuinely interested to receive it, expressed his thanks and then handed the paper to Vatican spokesman Greg Burke for safekeeping.

The move was not without some irony: Burke knows the newspaper well having been its Rome correspondent in the 1980s.