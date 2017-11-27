Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Blogs | Nov. 27, 2017
Register’s 90th Anniversary Edition Hand Delivered to Pope Francis
Shows delight at receiving the newspaper as he greets Rome correspondent Edward Pentin on the papal plane to Burma.
If it wasn't true before, it is now: Pope Francis is officially a Register reader.
On the papal plane to Yangon, I presented the Holy Father with a copy of the Register’s 90th anniversary special edition.
He smiled and looked genuinely interested to receive it, expressed his thanks and then handed the paper to Vatican spokesman Greg Burke for safekeeping.
The move was not without some irony: Burke knows the newspaper well having been its Rome correspondent in the 1980s.
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.