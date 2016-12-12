Swedish pilgrims listen as Pope Francis delivers his homily at All Saints Day Mass in Malmö stadium. (Edward Pentin/NCRegister.com)

Pope Francis Proposes 6 New Beatitudes to Confront Today’s Troubles

Gives homily on the essence of holiness at open-air Mass on All Saints Day in Malmö, Sweden.

In his homily at Mass today in Malmo, Sweden, on the feast of All Saints, Pope Francis has underlined how the Beatitudes are a Christian’s “identity card” that “identify us as followers of Jesus.”

As well as the eight Beatitudes in today’s Gospel reading that Jesus preached on the Sermon on the Mount, Francis also today proposed 6 more to “recognize and respond to new situations with fresh energy.”

The Mass took place at Malmö’s Swedbank soccer stadium on a chilly, overcast day on the second and last day of the Pope’s trip to Sweden.

The Holy Father began his homily by explaining that holiness is not so much about “great deeds and extraordinary events” but rather “daily fidelity to the demands of our baptism.” Holiness, he said, “consists in the love of God and the love of our brothers and sisters — something that makes a person deeply happy, as the saints showed.

“That is why we call the saints blessed,” the Pope said. “The Beatitudes are their path, their goal, their native land. The Beatitudes are the way of life that the Lord teaches us, so that we can follow in his footsteps.”

They are also “the image of Christ and consequently of each Christian,” he said, before highlighting one that is a particular favorite of his: that of “Blessed are the meek”.

“Meekness is a way of living and acting that draws us close to Jesus and to one another,” he said. “It enables us to set aside everything that divides and estranges us, and to find ever new ways to advance along the path of unity.” As an example, he held up recently canonized Swedish St. Mary Elizabeth Hesselblad, as well as St Bridget, co-patron saint of Europe.

“Meekness is the attitude of those who have nothing to lose,” the Pope added, “because their only wealth is God.”

The Pope then went on to list six new Beatitudes “to confront the troubles and anxieties of our age with the spirit and love of Jesus.” He listed them as:

Blessed are those who remain faithful while enduring evils inflicted on them by others, and forgive them from their heart.

Blessed are those who look into the eyes of the abandoned and marginalized, and show them their closeness.

Blessed are those who see God in every person, and strive to make others also discover him.

Blessed are those who protect and care for our common home.

Blessed are those who renounce their own comfort in order to help others.

Blessed are those who pray and work for full communion between Christians.

“All these are messengers of God’s mercy and tenderness, and surely they will receive from him their merited reward,” the Pope said.

He closed by saying that “the call to holiness is directed to everyone and must be received from the Lord in a spirit of faith.” The saints “spur us on by their lives and their intercession before God,” he added and “we ourselves need one another if we are to become saints.”

“Together let us implore the grace to accept this call with joy and to join in bringing it to fulfillment,” the Pope said. “To our heavenly Mother, Queen of All Saints, we entrust our intentions and the dialogue aimed at the full communion of all Christians, so that we may be blessed in our efforts and may attain holiness in unity.”



Today, with the entire Church, we celebrate the Solemnity of All Saints. In doing so, remember not only those who have been proclaimed saints through the ages, but also our many brothers and sisters who, in a quiet and unassuming way, lived their Christian life in the fullness of faith and love. Surely among them are many of our relatives, friends and acquaintances.

Ours, then, is a celebration of holiness. A holiness that is seen not so much in great deeds and extraordinary events, but rather in daily fidelity to the demands of our baptism. A holiness that consists in the love of God and the love of our brothers and sisters. A love that remains faithful to the point of self-renunciation and complete devotion to others. We think of the lives of all those mothers and fathers who sacrifice for their families and are prepared to forego – though it is not always easy – so many things, so many personal plans and projects.

Yet if there is one thing typical of the saints, it is that they are genuinely happy. They found the secret of authentic happiness, which lies deep within the soul and has its source in the love of God. That is why we call the saints blessed. The Beatitudes are their path, their goal, their native land. The Beatitudes are the way of life that the Lord teaches us, so that we can follow in his footsteps. In the Gospel of today’s Mass, we heard how Jesus proclaimed the Beatitudes before a great crowd on the hill by the Sea of Galilee.

The Beatitudes are the image of Christ and consequently of each Christian. Here I would like to mention only one: “Blessed are the meek”. Jesus says of himself: “Learn from me for I am meek and lowly in heart” (Mt 11:29). This is his spiritual portrait and it reveals the abundance of his love. Meekness is a way of living and acting that draws us close to Jesus and to one another. It enables us to set aside everything that divides and estranges us, and to find ever new ways to advance along the path of unity. So it was with sons and daughters of this land, including Saint Mary Elizabeth Hesselblad, recently canonized, and Saint Bridget, Birgitta of Vadstena, co-patron of Europe. They prayed and worked to create bonds of unity and fellowship between Christians. One very eloquent sign of this is that here in your country, marked as it is by the coexistence of quite different peoples, we are jointly commemorating the fifth centenary of the Reformation.

The saints bring about change through meekness of heart. With that meekness, we come to understand the grandeur of God and worship him with sincere hearts. For meekness is the attitude of those who have nothing to lose, because their only wealth is God.

The Beatitudes are in some sense the Christian’s identity card. They identify us as followers of Jesus. We are called to be blessed, to be followers of Jesus, to confront the troubles and anxieties of our age with the spirit and love of Jesus.

Thus we ought to be able to recognize and respond to new situations with fresh spiritual energy. Blessed are those who remain faithful while enduring evils inflicted on them by others, and forgive them from their heart. Blessed are those who look into the eyes of the abandoned and marginalized, and show them their closeness. Blessed are those who see God in every person, and strive to make others also discover him. Blessed are those who protect and care for our common home. Blessed are those who renounce their own comfort in order to help others. Blessed are those who pray and work for full communion between Christians. All these are messengers of God’s mercy and tenderness, and surely they will receive from him their merited reward.

Dear brothers and sisters, the call to holiness is directed to everyone and must be received from the Lord in a spirit of faith. The saints spur us on by their lives and their intercession before God, and we ourselves need one another if we are to become saints. Together let us implore the grace to accept this call with joy and to join in bringing it to fulfilment. To our heavenly Mother, Queen of All Saints, we entrust our intentions and the dialogue aimed at the full communion of all Christians, so that we may be blessed in our efforts and may attain holiness in unity.