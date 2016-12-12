Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
In his homily at Mass today in Malmo, Sweden, on the feast of All Saints, Pope Francis has underlined how the Beatitudes are a Christian’s “identity card” that “identify us as followers of Jesus.”
As well as the eight Beatitudes in today’s Gospel reading that Jesus preached on the Sermon on the Mount, Francis also today proposed 6 more to “recognize and respond to new situations with fresh energy.”
The Mass took place at Malmö’s Swedbank soccer stadium on a chilly, overcast day on the second and last day of the Pope’s trip to Sweden.
The Holy Father began his homily by explaining that holiness is not so much about “great deeds and extraordinary events” but rather “daily fidelity to the demands of our baptism.” Holiness, he said, “consists in the love of God and the love of our brothers and sisters — something that makes a person deeply happy, as the saints showed.
“That is why we call the saints blessed,” the Pope said. “The Beatitudes are their path, their goal, their native land. The Beatitudes are the way of life that the Lord teaches us, so that we can follow in his footsteps.”
They are also “the image of Christ and consequently of each Christian,” he said, before highlighting one that is a particular favorite of his: that of “Blessed are the meek”.
“Meekness is a way of living and acting that draws us close to Jesus and to one another,” he said. “It enables us to set aside everything that divides and estranges us, and to find ever new ways to advance along the path of unity.” As an example, he held up recently canonized Swedish St. Mary Elizabeth Hesselblad, as well as St Bridget, co-patron saint of Europe.
“Meekness is the attitude of those who have nothing to lose,” the Pope added, “because their only wealth is God.”
The Pope then went on to list six new Beatitudes “to confront the troubles and anxieties of our age with the spirit and love of Jesus.” He listed them as:
- Blessed are those who remain faithful while enduring evils inflicted on them by others, and forgive them from their heart.
- Blessed are those who look into the eyes of the abandoned and marginalized, and show them their closeness.
- Blessed are those who see God in every person, and strive to make others also discover him.
- Blessed are those who protect and care for our common home.
- Blessed are those who renounce their own comfort in order to help others.
- Blessed are those who pray and work for full communion between Christians.
“All these are messengers of God’s mercy and tenderness, and surely they will receive from him their merited reward,” the Pope said.
He closed by saying that “the call to holiness is directed to everyone and must be received from the Lord in a spirit of faith.” The saints “spur us on by their lives and their intercession before God,” he added and “we ourselves need one another if we are to become saints.”
“Together let us implore the grace to accept this call with joy and to join in bringing it to fulfillment,” the Pope said. “To our heavenly Mother, Queen of All Saints, we entrust our intentions and the dialogue aimed at the full communion of all Christians, so that we may be blessed in our efforts and may attain holiness in unity.”
Here below is the full text of the Pope’s remarks:
Today, with the entire Church, we celebrate the Solemnity of All Saints. In doing so, remember not only those who have been proclaimed saints through the ages, but also our many brothers and sisters who, in a quiet and unassuming way, lived their Christian life in the fullness of faith and love. Surely among them are many of our relatives, friends and acquaintances.
Ours, then, is a celebration of holiness. A holiness that is seen not so much in great deeds and extraordinary events, but rather in daily fidelity to the demands of our baptism. A holiness that consists in the love of God and the love of our brothers and sisters. A love that remains faithful to the point of self-renunciation and complete devotion to others. We think of the lives of all those mothers and fathers who sacrifice for their families and are prepared to forego – though it is not always easy – so many things, so many personal plans and projects.
Yet if there is one thing typical of the saints, it is that they are genuinely happy. They found the secret of authentic happiness, which lies deep within the soul and has its source in the love of God. That is why we call the saints blessed. The Beatitudes are their path, their goal, their native land. The Beatitudes are the way of life that the Lord teaches us, so that we can follow in his footsteps. In the Gospel of today’s Mass, we heard how Jesus proclaimed the Beatitudes before a great crowd on the hill by the Sea of Galilee.
The Beatitudes are the image of Christ and consequently of each Christian. Here I would like to mention only one: “Blessed are the meek”. Jesus says of himself: “Learn from me for I am meek and lowly in heart” (Mt 11:29). This is his spiritual portrait and it reveals the abundance of his love. Meekness is a way of living and acting that draws us close to Jesus and to one another. It enables us to set aside everything that divides and estranges us, and to find ever new ways to advance along the path of unity. So it was with sons and daughters of this land, including Saint Mary Elizabeth Hesselblad, recently canonized, and Saint Bridget, Birgitta of Vadstena, co-patron of Europe. They prayed and worked to create bonds of unity and fellowship between Christians. One very eloquent sign of this is that here in your country, marked as it is by the coexistence of quite different peoples, we are jointly commemorating the fifth centenary of the Reformation.
The saints bring about change through meekness of heart. With that meekness, we come to understand the grandeur of God and worship him with sincere hearts. For meekness is the attitude of those who have nothing to lose, because their only wealth is God.
The Beatitudes are in some sense the Christian’s identity card. They identify us as followers of Jesus. We are called to be blessed, to be followers of Jesus, to confront the troubles and anxieties of our age with the spirit and love of Jesus.
Thus we ought to be able to recognize and respond to new situations with fresh spiritual energy. Blessed are those who remain faithful while enduring evils inflicted on them by others, and forgive them from their heart. Blessed are those who look into the eyes of the abandoned and marginalized, and show them their closeness. Blessed are those who see God in every person, and strive to make others also discover him. Blessed are those who protect and care for our common home. Blessed are those who renounce their own comfort in order to help others. Blessed are those who pray and work for full communion between Christians. All these are messengers of God’s mercy and tenderness, and surely they will receive from him their merited reward.
Dear brothers and sisters, the call to holiness is directed to everyone and must be received from the Lord in a spirit of faith. The saints spur us on by their lives and their intercession before God, and we ourselves need one another if we are to become saints. Together let us implore the grace to accept this call with joy and to join in bringing it to fulfilment. To our heavenly Mother, Queen of All Saints, we entrust our intentions and the dialogue aimed at the full communion of all Christians, so that we may be blessed in our efforts and may attain holiness in unity.
Why was my original post deleted? My comment was lively, honest and charitable considering how we faithful Catholics and the USA are constantly insulted by Pope Francis.
@ BXVI & Sursun
I totally agree with both of you…..Jesus instructed us to not change or add anything to the Words in the Holy Bible. Pope Francis could have called these suggestions by another name, not Beatitudes. Follow Raymond Cardinal Burke who is in actuality shepherding the church in these evil, dangerous times. Remain faithful to the Word of God and we cannot go wrong….Compassion for the sinner who refuses to turn from his evil ways is FALSE COMPASSION! Oh Mary conceived without sin, pray for us and for Pope Francis.
My take is the Holy Father was attempting to relay the same beatitudes with modern language and in a time where a goodly amount of Catholics live much more comfortable lives then the Catholics in the first centuries. I readily admit my ears prick whenever “marginalized and abandoned” is used because it is the mantra of the secular beatitudes adopted by Godless peoples and liberation theology which has indeed “marginalized and abandoned” Jesus in misplaced trust in themselves and society, instead of Jesus. It’s a term full of condemnation and selective mercy, as indeed I just it used it that way. The Word of God, unfathomably universal for every age, compels us to charity and mercy for all. Using the term marginalized and abandoned begs first the question of “Who did such a thing” and implies mercy for some, but not all. It is used intentionally by some as a divisive call to action, whereas the Word of God unites us all in the call to action.
The Holy Father is the devil’s number one target and we must pray for him everyday.
I have found peace in praying for Pope Francis intentions that are aligned with the Magisterium. Allowing the Magisterium to be the judge of his intentions being correct or incorrect with the Holy Catholic Church.
It needs to be remembered that this Pope actually has the Mindset that the One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church HIS not Christ. Thus all the reforms or just new changes. No the Beatitudes are no longer good enough nor the Code of Canon Law or or even the CCC. He has disdain for St John Paul II who in teaching about marriage and family issues sees him as OUT OF DATE. We do not have to pay attention to the new Beatitudes or or any thing he writes like AMORIS LETITIA which is heretical. At the very least Francis is an anti Pope who was elected on the 5th ballot at the conclave even though only FOUR ballots are permitted. Look at the constant dismissals from the CDW recently he only likes liberals. This is not a matter of poor translations or the Rad Trad the problem is Francis himself.
Using the rhetorical device of “blessed are you,” Francis invites the hearer or reading to think that these are either directly implicated by the Beatitudes so that disputing his gloss is tantamount to challenging the Beatitudes and, by extension, resisting Christ. The rhetorical intent is to disarm one not willing to concur with his conclusions by obliging the hearer to think “am I resisting Christ?”. It reinforces the “get on the Francis bus or get run over” style of the current Bishop of Rome.
Whenever the Pope goes to visit, his message is always universal, not only limited to the local Church. All this is great, but this particular Pope keeps preaching to the wrong crowd. We, the western civilization that was built on Christian values, know very well how to conduct ourselves with strangers, the oppressed, and the needy. No question about the role of the west in leading humanitarian efforts around the globe. But now, the pope seems to enter our homes, our livelihoods, our personal safety and safety of our loved ones, and tells us we must forgive those who rape us while we try to help them, we must forgive those who terrorize and hate us, when they move freely in our streets. Jesus is God. Francis is not. Jesus knew the future and could present the beatitudes in Bergolio’s form from the start. Francis says deep happiness is the sign of Holiness. I don’t see deep happiness among those helping the migrants, no matter how hard and civil they try to be. I see frustration, hurt, disappointment, confusion and pain. Before they all were sent to conquer Europe, they should be held in education camps and learn how the west works and functions. What is and what isn’t acceptable behavior. We got the worst kind of ignorants dumped on our doorsteps, and we are except to remove ourselves and make room for those barbarians with iPhones, trendy cloths, unreal expectations, and brains smaller than the mustard seed. We are expected to Feed them, clothe them, provide sexual favors, and be deeply happy and thankful that we can serve them. This is beyond sick and unreal. I don’t know whom this Pope is serving but it ain’t Humanity. So I will stick to my own instincts and work on my own Holiness in my own limited way. Like keep visiting my neighborhood Halal store, cross myself before Sinking my teeth into the delicious lamb kebab, and chat with the always smiling Muslim owner about simple things and nothings. Blessed are the hungry, for they shall taste the exotic spices and delicious dishes. When I patronize a foreign culture and am not prejudiced to the food because it’s Muslim, or Hindu, or Chinese, I build a bond that is mutually satisfying. A meal is a good start. The Pope, thus, should have more confidence in people’s judgement, and not judge their lack of confidence. This is a very sad pontificate, like everything else in our culture and politics. And I believe it’s all dying away as their fruits are black and rotten.
Beatitudes - there is power and vitality in those little pearls and gems.
Pentin’s analysis and the headline make it look like our Holy Father was literally proposing an addition to Scripture or to the well-known list of beatitudes. Upon reading Pope Francis’s actual homily, it appears he was drawing attention to his pet issues (whatever we might think of them) but I do not see any official proposal to add to the list. Many of them are just recast with a highlight to his pet issues. Pentin could just as easily have titled this “Pope Francis reminds the faithful of the happiness and holiness of the saints” and we’d have a lot less whining.
Proverbs 30:5-6Every word of God is pure; He is a shield to those who put their trust in Him. Do not add to His words, Lest He rebuke you, and you be found a liar.
Firstly let’s simplify, the Pope’s beatitudes numbers 1,2,3,and 5 are just generalized restatements of Jesus’ beatitudes. The only real ones that seem to add/change the purpose and meanings of Jesus’ beatitudes are number 4 and 6.
In the beatitudes Jesus’ gives **identifying** virtues and promises a real blessing. In the Pope’s new beatitudes (4 & 6) the “blessing” IS the IDENTITY.
Jesus’ formula
Identifying Virtue/Promised Blessing
“poor in spirit”/ownership of “kingdom of heaven”
“meek”/ownership of earth
“mourn”/receive comfort
Pope’s “beatitude” formula
Social Action/Promised Identity
“care for common home”/“Messengers..”
“work for full communion”/“Messengers..”
So what we have is self-justification of the current “ecumenical” course (#6) and tiny bites of the only palatable “spiritual” food that today’s self-absorbed morally deficient can process (#4), aka nothing at all, hidden among Jesus’ true beatitudes.
@Deacon Bob…your threshold for “divine genius” is incredibly low.
you’re getting it wrong folks… this is a truly humble and modest Pope, he does not dare to launch a higher number of beatitudes than our Lord did… sorry for my sarcasm - the only way to survive this (the other way would be to steer clear of everything he utters, but that’s a difficult one)
It’s certain that inventing “new beatitudes”, or labeling onr’s specific revisions of them as “new beatitudes”, is not exactly going to promote unity with those whose primary principle remains “sola scriptura”.
On initial inspection, I am not sure that any of these are new. They are elaborations of the Christ’s beatitudes and articulated to appeal to a modern context. I think that makes them especially important and valid. New? Im not sure. If you read comments on the beatitudes from, for example, Pope Benedict 16, you see extensive articulations of each beatitude. This falls into that category. But doent make them new, per se. Depends how oyu look at it, I guess. Either way, these are most welcome. And as long as the communion between Christians doesnt amount to becomming heretics for the sake of unity, Im all for full communion. But the false teachers need to adopt the correct teachings. Those of the Church and the Christ.
Jesus Christ, yesterday, and to day; and the same for ever.
Hebrews 13:8
Devine GENIUS! Bold and shamingly on target. IMay not be able to do these!
If the Pope is going to list additional Beatitudes he left out a very important one “Blessed are those who protect human life from conception to natural death.” It is perhaps the most important one because without life nothing else matters.
Here’s another one… Blessed are the Catholic faithful when they persevere in staying true to the teachings of Jesus Christ, even when a dissident and heretical Pope, along with like-minded Cardinals, Bishops, and Priests intentionally cause confusion and chaos, encouraging and promoting the diabolical orientation that has entered the Catholic Church.
Who is Pope Francis to judge? Just wondering. Because of my weakness, the weakness I frequently boast about (following Pope Francis’ advice of boasting about sin), I have to use air conditioning and plastic forks! And sometimes, well, more than sometimes now that I’ve switched to them frosted mini-wheats, I release quite a bit of methane which is not caring for the clouds! I guess I am not blessed under his catchy new beatitudes! Indeed, he should look into the mirror…that is, if he can see past the logs… How about these beatitudes - blessed are those who don’t pervert the Faith. And blessed are those who don’t sacrilege the Eucharist. And blessed are those who don’t promote temporary unrepentance, which is temporary sin against the Holy Spirit… Pope Francis does not have much room to talk here, especially his invoking of the saints; I wonder what St. Thomas More thinks about Pope Francis?
It’s one thing when John Paul II added the Luminous Mysteries to the rosary, which I love. They are straight from Scripture. But the Beatitudes are the WORDS OF JESUS CHRIST and while it’s fine to talk about being blessed for lots of reasons, I don’t think anyone, even the Pope, should “add six new Beatitudes.” What about the words of Revelation, how NO ONE can add to it?
Again, not trying to be a killjoy, but it is presumptuous….just say it is a good (or even blessed) thing to “care for our common home” but you are NOT “adding” to the Beatitudes of Jesus Christ!
Why the incessant push for re-doing things or making them “new”? Do we really need “new” beatitudes? With all due respect, I will stick with the 8 Beatitudes that Jesus gave us. I find it the height of hubris to think we can “improve” upon them. Lord, save us.
This Pope is just crazy. The Beatitudes of Jesus are not sufficient for him? He thinks Jesus left some important ones out? What gall.