Soon after arriving in Fatima, Pope Francis prayed in the Little Chapel of the Apparitions, entrusting himself, in union with his brothers and sisters, to Our Lady of Immaculate Heart. He left a golden rose at her feet as his personal gift before giving his blessing to pilgrims.

Here below is the full text of the Holy Father's prayer:

Hail Holy Queen,

Blessed Virgin of Fatima,

Lady of Immaculate Heart,

our refuge and our way to God!

As a pilgrim of the Light that comes to us from your hands,

I give thanks to God the Father, who in every time and place

is at work in human history;

As a pilgrim of the Peace that, in this place, you proclaim,

I give praise to Christ, our peace, and I implore for the world

concord among all peoples;

As a pilgrim of the Hope that the Spirit awakens,

I come as a prophet and messenger to wash the feet of all,

at the same table that unites us.

Refrain (sung by the assembly):

Ave O Clemens, Ave O pia!

Salve Regina Rosarii Fatimae.

Ave O clemens, Ave O pia!

Ave O dulcis Virgo Maria!

The Holy Father:

Hail, Mother of Mercy,

Lady robed in white!

In this place where, a hundred years ago

you made known to all the purposes of God’s mercy,

I gaze at your robe of light

and, as a bishop robed in white,

I call to mind all those who,

robed in the splendour of their baptism,

desire to live in God

and tell the mysteries of Christ in order to obtain peace.

Refrain…

The Holy Father:

Hail, life and sweetness,

Hail, our hope,

O Pilgrim Virgin, O Universal Queen!

In the depths of your being,

in your Immaculate Heart,

you keep the joys of men and women

as they journey to the Heavenly Homeland.

In the depths of your being,

in your Immaculate Heart,

you keep the sorrows of the human family,

as they mourn and weep in this valley of tears.

In the depths of your being,

in your Immaculate Heart,

adorn us with the radiance of the jewels of your crown

and make us pilgrims, even as you were a pilgrim.

With your virginal smile,

enliven the joy of Christ’s Church.

With your gaze of sweetness,

strengthen the hope of God’s children.

With your hands lifted in prayer to the Lord,

draw all people together into one human family.

Refrain:

The Holy Father:

O clement, O loving,

O sweet Virgin Mary,

Queen of the Rosary of Fatima!

Grant that we may follow the example of Blessed Francisco and Blessed Jacinta,

and of all who devote themselves to proclaiming the Gospel.

Thus we will follow all paths

and everywhere make our pilgrim way;

we will tear down all walls

and cross every frontier,

as we go out to every periphery,

to make known God’s justice and peace.

In the joy of the Gospel, we will be the Church robed in white,

the whiteness washed in the blood of the Lamb,

blood that today too is shed in the wars tearing our world apart.

And so we will be, like you, an image of the column of light

that illumines the ways of the world,

making God known to all,

making known to all that God exists,

that God dwells in the midst of his people,

yesterday, today and for all eternity.

Refrain…

The Holy Father, with all the faithful:

Hail, Mother of the Lord,

Virgin Mary, Queen of the Rosary of Fatima!

Blessed among all women,

you are the image of the Church robed in paschal light,

you are the honour of our people,

you are the victory over every assault of evil.

Prophecy of the merciful love of the Father,

Teacher of the Message of Good News of the Son,

Sign of the burning Fire of the Holy Spirit,

teach us, in this valley of joys and sorrows,

the eternal truths that the Father reveals to the little ones.

Show us the strength of your protective mantle.

In your Immaculate Heart,

be the refuge of sinners

and the way that leads to God.

In union with my brothers and sisters,

in faith, in hope and in love,

I entrust myself to you.

In union with my brothers and sisters, through you, I consecrate myself to God,

O Virgin of the Rosary of Fatima.

And at last, enveloped in the Light that comes from your hands,

I will give glory to the Lord for ever and ever.

Amen.

Refrain…