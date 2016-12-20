Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Just a few days before Christmas, Pope Francis has granted a "conditional pardon" to Msgr. Lucio Ángel Vallejo Balda, sentenced in August to 18 months in jail for stealing and passing on documents to two Italian journalists.
In a brief statement released this evening, the Vatican said: “Considering that the Rev. Vallejo Balda has already served more than half of the sentence, the Holy Father Francis has given him the benefit of conditional release.”
It added: “It is a measure of clemency which allows him to regain freedom. The penalty is not settled, but he has the benefit of parole.”
The statement continued: “As of this evening the priest leaves the prison and all ties of employment with the Holy See ceases; he falls within the jurisdiction of the Bishop of Astorga (Spain), his home diocese.”
Since his arrest in October 2015, Msgr. Vallejo has been held in custody in a Vatican jail, though later moved to a Vatican property. The Spanish priest, who some expected to be granted a pardon during the Jubilee of Mercy, recently sent Pope Francis a letter requesting forgiveness.
The Holy Father seems far more eager to indulge those who offend Christ than those who offend His Holiness.
Reading this article and the other two linked to it, raises some profound questions about how the Holy Father sees and defines ‘Mercy’. Pope Benedict fully pardoned his butler in the first Vatileaks scandal, but yet even during the year of mercy, this priest, Msgr. Vallejo, wasn’t visited by the Pope, wasn’t pardoned, and wasn’t even allowed to walk through the Holy Doors. He’s been inprisoned since October of last year. Reading the text of some of the Pope’s homilies to prison inmates can make one wonder if this is the same man talking, as Msgr. Vallejo was the only prisoner in the Vatican jail.
Mostly, in the present crisis in the Church regarding the Dubia, the dichotomy between Pope Francis’s view of obedience to Vatican and civil laws, justice and punishment, isn’t nearly so merciful as he expects Our Lord to be on violators of the Divine Law regarding the indissolubility of Marriage.
Well after all the leaks were done by men who assisted Francis and his backers. His rehabilitation is therefore consistent. The enemies of my enemy is my friend.
O, well. Another priest in trouble with the law.