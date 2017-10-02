The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, this afternoon sent the following telegram of condolence to Bishop Joseph Pepe of Las Vegas after the shooting last night at a country music concert taking place in the city.

The massacre resulted in the deaths of at least 50 people and left over 400 injured, making it the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. 

A lone gunman opened fire from a perch high up in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, police said. 

The Most Reverend Joseph Anthony Pepe
Bishop of Las Vegas

Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy. He commends the efforts of the police and emergency service personnel, and offers the promise of his prayers for the injured and for all who have died, entrusting them to the merciful love of Almighty God.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin
Secretary of State