The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, this afternoon sent the following telegram of condolence to Bishop Joseph Pepe of Las Vegas after the shooting last night at a country music concert taking place in the city.
The massacre resulted in the deaths of at least 50 people and left over 400 injured, making it the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
A lone gunman opened fire from a perch high up in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, police said.
The Most Reverend Joseph Anthony Pepe
Bishop of Las Vegas
Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy. He commends the efforts of the police and emergency service personnel, and offers the promise of his prayers for the injured and for all who have died, entrusting them to the merciful love of Almighty God.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin
Secretary of State
Pope Francis has been saying for a long time that guns are instruments of destruction and death, just like abortion. But, Americans really, really love guns! Whenever a mass murder and DOMESTIC terrorism with guns happen in the USA, good, conservative Christians say “we must pray…”. Well, we prayed after Newton when more than 25 young kids were murdered by guns. And we prayed hard after 9 good Americans were murdered in their Church in South Carolina. And, God did we pray again when 49 gay persons were murdered in Orlando, as we did many years before after the Virginia Tech mass murder with powerful guns. And, within a short time, we all know the next one is coming!! I AM DONE WITH PRAYING after these cruel events. It is now time that America face its very ugly reality and look at facts: MORE THAN 30,000 AMERICANS DIE EVERY YEAR BECAUSE OF THE AMERICAN FASCINATION WITH GUNS and NO CATHOLIC in good conscience should support the gun industry and the easy access to powerful, automatic rifles, etc. Guns destroy lives and the pro-life movement, if sincere, should make anti-gun campaigns a priority! It is time to pressure Trump and his Repubs who are on the verge of making guns AND SILENCERS even more readily accessible to anyone!