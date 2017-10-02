Pope Francis Deeply Saddened by ‘Senseless Tragedy’ in Las Vegas

Cardinal Pietro Parolin sends message of condolence on behalf of the Holy Father after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, this afternoon sent the following telegram of condolence to Bishop Joseph Pepe of Las Vegas after the shooting last night at a country music concert taking place in the city.

The massacre resulted in the deaths of at least 50 people and left over 400 injured, making it the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A lone gunman opened fire from a perch high up in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, police said.