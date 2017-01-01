Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Pope Francis has declared that all actions taken by the head of the Order of Malta and its governing council since the dismissal of Albrecht von Boeselager last month are “null and void,” including the election of Boeselager’s replacement.
Writing on the Pope’s behalf to members of the Order’s governing council Jan. 25, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin wrote that the Holy Father, “on the basis of evidence that has emerged from information he has gathered, has determined that all actions taken by the Grand Master after December 6, 2016, are null and void.”
He added: “The same is true for those of the Sovereign Council, such as the election of the Grand Chancellor ad interim.” The Council elected Fra’ John Critien as Boeselager's temporary replacement.
Cardinal Parolin began his letter by re-emphasizing that the Grand Commander, Ludwig Hoffmann von Rumerstein, is now in charge of the Order, adding that “in the renewal process which is seen as necessary,” the Pope would “appoint his personal Delegate with powers that he will define in the act of appointing him.”
Grand Master Fra’ Matthew Festing submitted his resignation Jan. 24, according to a Jan. 25 Vatican statement. The Vatican added in the communiqué that the next day “the Holy Father accepted his resignation.”
The Vatican also said the governance of the sovereign Order would henceforth be undertaken “ad interim by the Grand Commander pending the appointment of the Papal Delegate”.
The Pope summoned Fra’ Festing to the Vatican on Jan. 24 on the strict instruction not to let anyone know about the audience — a modus operandi that has been used frequently during this pontificate, the Register has learned. During the meeting, Francis asked Fra’ Festing to resign immediately, to which the Grand Master agreed. The Pope then ordered him to write his resignation letter on the spot, according to informed sources.
The Register has also learned that the Pope told Fra’ Festing that the reason for asking for his resignation was the Pope's conviction that he has to do a new, “complete investigation” of the Order, and that such an investigation would be “more easily conducted” if the Grand Master resigned.
The Register has been told that the Pope then had Fra’ Festing include in his letter of resignation that the Grand Master had asked for Boeselager's dismissal “under the influence” of Cardinal Raymond Burke, the patron of the Order. However, as patron the cardinal has no governance in the Order and can only counsel the Grand Master, meaning the decision to dismiss the Grand Chancellor belonged solely to the Grand Master.
Asked if it could confirm this version of events surrounding Fra’ Festing's meeting with the Pope, the Vatican told the Register Jan. 26 it gives “no comment on private conversations.”
If the Grand Master was pressured to resign, some within the Order are speculating about the validity of his resignation as it was demanded immediately without giving him time to consider the matter. They also are concerned it heralds a future purge of the Order.
Furthermore, some are asking that if all the acts of the Grand Master since Dec. 6 are null and void as Cardinal Parolin stated in his letter, would that also include Fra’ Festing’s act of tendering his resignation to the Pope.
On Saturday, the Sovereign Council meets to vote on whether to accept the Grand Master's resignation.
Here below is a translation of Cardinal Parolin’s letter:
"Distinguished Members of the Sovereign Council,
I wish to inform you that H.M.E.H. Fra’ Matthew Festing, Grand Master of the Order, on January 24, 2017, tendered his resignation to His Holiness, Pope Francis, who accepted it.
As the Order’s Constitution provides in Art. 17 § 1, the Grand Commander will assume the responsibility of governance ad interim. Pursuant to Art. 143 of the Order’s Code, he will inform Heads of State with which the Order maintains diplomatic relations and the various organizations belonging to the Order.
To help the Order in the renewal process which is seen as necessary, the Holy Father will appoint his personal Delegate with powers that he will define in the act of appointing him.
The Grand Commander, in his role as Interim Lieutenant, will exercise the powers contained in Art. 144 of the Order’s Statute until the Papal Delegate is appointed.
The Holy Father, on the basis of evidence that has emerged from information he has gathered, has determined that all actions taken by the Grand Master after December 6, 2016, are null and void. The same is true for those of the Sovereign Council, such as the election of the Grand Chancellor ad interim.
The Holy Father, recognizing the great merits of the Order in carrying out many works in defense of the faith, and in service to the poor and the sick, expresses his pastoral concern for the Order and hopes for the collaboration of all in this sensitive and important moment for the future.
The Holy Father blesses all members, volunteers and benefactors of the Order and supports them with his prayers.
Pietro Cardinal Parolin
Secretary of State"
I thought Fra’ Festing was completely spineless. He should have told the Pope, “It is you who should resign. You are an illegitimate fraud who stole the Papacy to advance an evil marxist agenda. If you want me to resign, arrest me”
What does “sovereign” in “Sovereign Order of Malta” mean? I thought it meant that that no one told them what to do, although maybe it means that no one but the pope can tell them what to do, in which case… I guess the pope can do that. But what a weird thing to do. It’s a big mess.
This organization, claiming to be a Catholic Order with its charter having been approved by the then Sovereign Pontiff, needs to renounce its ridiculous claim of ‘sovereignty’, since it is, in fact, subject to the Sovereign Pontiff (now Francis). Those countries, including the Vatican City State and the UN, needs to renounce their previous recognition of this charitable organization as a sovereign entity. This isn’t 1054 AD - or whatever the date of its inception was - anymore, it’s 2017 and it’s time for that organization to concentrate on its mission to the poor and not engage in self-aggrandizing, by retiring its funny uniforms and make-believe titles of royalty.
Unfortunate reflection on the judgement of Pope Francis. A “purge” by any other name is still a purge (reference the CDF). An attempt to silence a critic is not only uncharitable, but mafia-like.
Wow. So much for mercy, accompaniment, and charity. Hypocritical, it seems to me. I’d like to be shown to be mistaken.
A lot of politics being enacted here that is very much of the modus operandi of Pope Francis. Trump was not far off the mark in calling Francis a politician. No pope has the office to call a protestant Baptist not a Christian. An act or intention may be unchristian but the person per se is still very much a Christian. Besides it is difficult not to see the political character and nature of Pope Francis. Trump was very much on the ball in his response.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/12/24/knights-malta-tells-pope-francis-stay-orders-internal-affairs/
Cardinal Burke is one of the authors of the Dubia, which asked Francis to answer each of five questions with a simple yes or no. He refused to answer at all. Cardinal Burke had been demoted from a powerful Curia post because of his steadfast belief in keeping strictly to the words of Jesus. He was named patron of the Knights of Malta.
Now Francis is after the cardinal for speaking up about one of the highest members for having condoms distributed to the third world .
Francis is out to silence Cardinal Burke. The faithful must let the Cardinal and the others who support him, that we are at their back.
Is the Catholic Church under Francis abandoning all pretense of canon law and due process in favor of arbitrary and capricious papal rule? Furthermore, is all this mere window dressing for what will becoming a cashiering of Cardinal Burke?
Is this what a coup looks like? This has all the appearances to be an act of personal revenge against Cardinal Burke. One thing it does not seem to be is holy.
White flag???? We were nuked.
invasion !
The sovereign Malta raised white flag to Francis?