Pope Francis greeting Cardinal Charles Bo, archbishop of Yangon, at Yangon international airport, Nov. 27, 2017. (Edward Pentin photo)

Pope Francis Begins Delicate Apostolic Visit to Burma

The Holy Father became the first Pontiff to set foot in Burma when he arrived in Yangon at around 1.20pm local time. He will spend the day resting before flying to the nation’s capital for formal engagements tomorrow.

Pope Francis has landed at Yangon international airport, marking the beginning of a delicate six-day apostolic voyage to Burma and Bangladesh.

It is the first ever papal visit to Burma, also known as Myanmar, a country that has suffered six decades of dictatorship but which is now a fledgling democracy.

On the flight from Rome, the Holy Father shared just a few words with reporters: "Good night and thanks so much for the company," he said. "Thanks for your work that always sows much good. I wish you a good visit. They say it’s too hot. I’m sorry but may it at least be fruitful. Now I bid you farewell."

The brevity of his remarks in comparison to those on previous outbound flights perhaps points to the highly sensitive nature of this visit: the Pope is arriving at a highly contentious time for Burma as it grapples with a humanitarian crisis and international condemnation for a military crackdown against the minority Muslim Rohingya that began in late August.

The operation, launched after an attack by Rohingya insurgents that left 12 police officers dead, sent more than 620,000 Rohingya civilians fleeing into Bangladesh after troops and armed civilians burned and ransacked their villages. The Rohingya have suffered persecution since the military dictatorship seized power in 1962; the UN and US condemned this year's alleged atrocities as “ethnic cleansing.”

The Pope has spoken out on behalf of the Rohingya since the crackdown, and will meet a small group of them in Bangladesh’s capital later this week, but he has been urged not to mention them by name while he visits Burma to avoid upsetting his hosts and to prevent possible reprisals against Christians or Muslims in the country.

According to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), there continues to be pervasive and longstanding persecution and discrimination against Christians in Burma.

The Holy Father has stressed in two video messages to Burma and Bangladesh that his visit is one of “reconciliation, forgiveness and peace” and that he aims to encourage the tiny Catholic minorities in both countries.

The Pope decided to visit Burma in May after he met at the Vatican Aung San Suu Kyi, Burma’s de facto leader, to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Holy See. It was therefore planned before the military crackdown over the summer.

After a day of rest today, the Pope will meet Suu Kyi on Tuesday in Burma’s capital Naypyidaw, as well as the country’s president, Htin Kyaw. Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has come under fire for not doing enough to help the Rohingya

The following day the Pope will meet Buddhist leaders and celebrate Mass in Yangon. On Thursday morning, before celebrating Mass with young people, he will meet Min Aung Hlaing, Burma’s commander-in-chief who human rights groups hold accountable for alleged mass rapes and shootings of innocent Rohingya during the military crackdown.

The Pope will then fly to Dhaka where he will stay until Dec. 2.

Update:

The meeting with Min Aung Hlaing was brought forward to this evening. According to Vatican spokesman Greg Burke, the Pope met Hlaing at 5.55pm along with three lieutenant generals and a lieutenant colonel. The "courtesy visit" lasted 15 minutes and there was an exchange of gifts: the Pope gave a medallion of his visit; the general presented a harp in the shape of a boat and an ornate rice bowl.