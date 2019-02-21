Pope Francis opens Vatican summit on clerical sex abuse, Feb. 21, 2019. (YouTube)

Pope Francis at Opening of Abuse Summit: ‘Hear the Cry of the Little Ones’

The Holy Father calls for a ‘synodal, frank and in-depth’ discussion and for ‘concrete and effective measures’ to be taken.

Pope Francis has opened the four-day meeting of bishops’ conference presidents on “Protection of Minors in the Church,” saying the “People of God” are looking not for “simple and predictable condemnations” but rather for “concrete and effective measures” to be taken.

He expressed hope that the participants “hear the cry of the little ones who plead for justice,” and that they discuss “in a synodal, frank and in-depth manner” how to “confront this evil afflicting the Church and humanity.”

The summit begins with participants “armed with faith and a spirit of great parrhesia [frankness], courage and concreteness,” he said, and pointed out that guidelines derived from bishops’ conferences’ contributions will serve as “simple point of departure.”

The Pope implored the Holy Spirit to help “turn this evil into an opportunity for awareness and purification” and asked the Virgin Mary to “enlighten us as we seek to heal the grave wounds that the scandal of paedophilia has caused, both in the little ones and in believers.”

The Feb. 21-24 meeting with 114 presidents of bishops’ conferences from around the world will be focused on three main areas — responsibility, accountability, transparency — and will feature keynote presentations, working group discussions, meetings with abuse victims, a penitential liturgy and a closing Mass.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila, Philippines, and Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta gave the first two presentations this morning.

Cardinal Tagle spoke on The Smell of the Sheep: Knowing their pain and healing their wounds is at the core of the shepherd's task.

Archbishop Scicluna, who has long experience of investigating abuse cases on behalf of the Holy See, spoke on the theme: Taking Responsibility for Processing Cases of Sexual Abuse Crisis and for Prevention of Abuse.

