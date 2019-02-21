Pope Francis opens Vatican summit on clerical sex abuse, Feb. 21, 2019. (YouTube)

Pope Francis at Opening of Abuse Summit: ‘Hear the Cry of the Little Ones’

The Holy Father calls for a ‘synodal, frank and in-depth’ discussion and for ‘concrete and effective measures’ to be taken.

Pope Francis has opened the four-day meeting of bishops’ conference presidents on “Protection of Minors in the Church,” saying the “People of God” are looking not for “simple and predictable condemnations” but rather for “concrete and effective measures” to be taken.

He expressed hope that the participants “hear the cry of the little ones who plead for justice,” and that they discuss “in a synodal, frank and in-depth manner” how to “confront this evil afflicting the Church and humanity.”

The summit begins with participants “armed with faith and a spirit of great parrhesia [frankness], courage and concreteness,” he said, and pointed out that guidelines, or reflection points, derived from bishops’ conferences’ contributions will serve as “simple point of departure” (see full list below).

The Pope implored the Holy Spirit to help “turn this evil into an opportunity for awareness and purification” and asked the Virgin Mary to “enlighten us as we seek to heal the grave wounds that the scandal of paedophilia has caused, both in the little ones and in believers.”

The Feb. 21-24 meeting with 114 presidents of bishops’ conferences from around the world will be focused on three main areas — responsibility, accountability, transparency — and will feature keynote presentations, working group discussions, meetings with abuse victims, a penitential liturgy and a closing Mass.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila, Philippines, and Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta gave the first two presentations this morning.

Cardinal Tagle spoke on The Smell of the Sheep: Knowing their pain and healing their wounds is at the core of the shepherd's task.

Archbishop Scicluna, who has long experience of investigating abuse cases on behalf of the Holy See, spoke on the theme: Taking Responsibility for Processing Cases of Sexual Abuse Crisis and for Prevention of Abuse.

The full text of Pope Francis’ remarks:

“Dear Brothers, good morning! In light of the scourge of sexual abuse perpetrated by ecclesiastics to the great harm of minors, I wanted to consult you, Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and Religious Superiors and Leaders, so that together we might listen to the Holy Spirit and, in docility to his guidance, hear the cry of the little ones who plead for justice. In this meeting, we sense the weight of the pastoral and ecclesial responsibility that obliges us to discuss together, in a synodal, frank and in-depth manner, how to confront this evil afflicting the Church and humanity. The holy People of God looks to us, and expects from us not simple and predictable condemnations, but concrete and effective measures to be undertaken. We need to be concrete. So we begin this process armed with faith and a spirit of great parrhesia, courage and concreteness. As a help, I would share with you some important criteria formulated by the various Episcopal Commissions and Conferences – they came from you and I have organized them somewhat. They are guidelines to assist in our reflection, and they will now be distributed to you. They are a simple point of departure that came from you and now return to you. They are not meant to detract from the creativity needed in this meeting. In your name, I would also like to thank the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the members of the Organizing Committee for their outstanding and dedicated work in preparing for this meeting. Many thanks! Finally, I ask the Holy Spirit to sustain us throughout these days, and to help us to turn this evil into an opportunity for awareness and purification. May the Virgin Mary enlighten us as we seek to heal the grave wounds that the scandal of paedophilia has caused, both in the little ones and in believers. Thank you.”

Here below are the 21 "Reflection Points" formulated by various commissions and episcopal conferences which the Pope said would serve as “a simple starting point” that "do not take away from the creativity that must be present in this meeting.”

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Archbishop Scicluna said the points were “very important” because they are a “road map for our discussion,” adding that it is therefore “an understanding they have to be taken seriously.”