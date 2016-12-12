Cardinal Mario Zenari, apostolic nuncio to Syria, after presenting the letter to President al-Assad. (Yusha Yuseef/Twitter)

Blogs | Dec. 12, 2016

Pope Francis Appeals for Peace in Syria in Letter to President Assad

Holy Father also condemns all forms of extremism and terrorism and asks Assad that humanitarian law be respected.

Edward Pentin

Pope Francis has sent a letter to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad calling on him and the international community to end the violence in the country and to seek a peaceful resolution to the hostilities.

The Holy Father also condemend "all forms of extremism and terrorism", the Vatican said in a statement, and asked Assad to ensure humanitarian law is "fully respected with regard to the protection of the civilians and access to humanitarian aid."

Here below is the full text of the statement: