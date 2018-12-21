(Vatican Media handout)

Pope Francis and Benedict XVI Exchange Christmas Greetings

The Holy Father’s customary visit took place at Benedict XVI’s Mater Ecclesiae residence

Pope Francis visited Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI this evening to give him his Christmas greetings and exchange gifts.

Francis was received at the Pope Emeritus’ Mater Ecclesiae residence in the Vatican Gardens at 6.15pm, the Vatican said.

Since his election, Pope Francis has traditionally paid visits to Benedict to exchange Christmas wishes.

