Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Blogs | Dec. 21, 2018
Pope Francis and Benedict XVI Exchange Christmas Greetings
The Holy Father’s customary visit took place at Benedict XVI’s Mater Ecclesiae residence
Pope Francis visited Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI this evening to give him his Christmas greetings and exchange gifts.
Francis was received at the Pope Emeritus’ Mater Ecclesiae residence in the Vatican Gardens at 6.15pm, the Vatican said.
Since his election, Pope Francis has traditionally paid visits to Benedict to exchange Christmas wishes.
Photos: Copyright Vatican Media
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.