Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Pope Francis has chosen Giotto’s 14th century fresco of the Nativity in Assisi for his Christmas card this year, accompanied by a verse from Isaiah on its reverse.
The 1313 masterpiece, located in the lower basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, is the only one of its kind in the world where a nativity scene has two baby Jesuses to express the human and divine nature of Christ.
Giotto interprets the divine aspect through the blue that shines in the night of Bethlehem, and the painting itself “broadens and expands” his narration of the scene “to tell a true story, not a fairy tale,” according to Enzo Fortunato, press officer of the Sacred Convent of Assisi.
He added that the use of blue “moves and captures everyone, pilgrim or tourist. Those who enter the basilica remain fascinated. A deep, luminous color, above all royal and real.”
In a Dec. 6 article in Corriere della Sera, Fortunato explains that the Pope “is emphasizing three ‘terribly human’ gestures” through the image. “The first is represented by the two midwives who are located next to one of the baby Jesuses, embracing, wrapping and supporting him.” The embrace, he added, is a human parable: Jesus is no longer considered to be a stranger but “a part of the humanity to which we belong.”
The swaddling clothes, meanwhile, are aimed at “recalling the need to alleviate the suffering of others,” the suffering of hunger through the symbolism of breastfeeding, and the suffering of the cold because Jesus has been “forced to leave his native home” and the swaddling clothes “support the fragile body.”
“It’s really here where we are called to perceive, through our gestures, God with us. It’s Christmas,” wrote Fortunato. He also drew attention to topographical points: the grotto and area of the shepherds. They represent “two signs of daily deprivation that become the center of hope,” he said. “And it’s these peripheries through which the Pope would like the fresco to help man to become aware of God through the gestures of everyday life.”
Also significant in the painting is the adoration of 28 angels, most of whom are praying.
St. Francis founded the nativity scene tradition in 1223 because he said he wanted “to do something that will recall the memory of that Child who was born in Bethlehem, to see with bodily eyes the inconveniences of his infancy, how he lay in the manger, and how the ox and ass stood by.”
It was also his own personal devotion to the baby Jesus that sparked his desire to create the first nativity scene, according to St. Bonaventure:
“The man of God [St. Francis] stood before the manger, full of devotion and piety, bathed in tears and radiant with joy; the Holy Gospel was chanted by Francis, the Levite of Christ. Then he preached to the people around the nativity of the poor King; and being unable to utter His name for the tenderness of His love, He called Him the Babe of Bethlehem.”
The verse from Isaiah on the Pope’s Christmas card is an abridged version of 9:5, and reads: “For a child will be born to us, Prince of Peace.”
Giotto’s Nativity scene is magnificent and a beautiful choice by Pope Francis. It is understated in its color, and yet loaded with symbolism.
Meanwhile, Joseph over there is like, “What have I gotten myself into?!”
The fresco is magnificent; the press office description of it is pure drek. The Vatican’s lowest-level art historian would have done a better job explaining its theological and historical significance. Such a wasted opportunity. Giotto—and more importantly, the faith he took such pains to illustrate—deserved better.
There is another 14th century painting with two baby Jesuses, “The Nativity with the Prophets Isaiah and Ezekiel” by Duccio di Buoninsegna its in The National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C.. It is featured in the Dec. 2016 issue of the Magnificat missalette in the Art Essay section which is where this information comes from. A Blessed and Merry Christmas to all.
I only count 27 angels. Where’s the 28th?
Why is everything a controversy?
The 2016 Christmas Card is beautiful, I’d love to receive one.
Thank you for posting the image. Merry Christmas
The fresco and the Christmas card are beautiful.
The narration by the Assisi press officer is worthless.
Dead kmk: I was referring to the nonsensical and inaccurate blather about the scene and not the scene itself.
And please no more dubium, I don’t answer in simplistic binaries of yes or no, I have evolved into always yes and no with a perhaps and an inclusive discernment of conscience.
Fr. (nondubium) RP
Fr. (doubtful) RP,
You seem disappointed. What did you expect to see in this article? What do your Christmas cards look like this year?
Merry Christmas!
The Christ Child is wearing swaddling clothes in this wonderful image because that’s what newborn wore, both in the ancient world and in Giotto’s time. It’s a touch of realism, not symbolism. The Holy Infant is shown twice, I would argue, because the artist is depicting several incidents of the Nativity story simultaneously: birth, announcement to the shepherds, adoration by the shepherds, and appearance of the Magi’s star. This was a standard approach in medieval art.
Where are the materially affluent Magi? Wasn’t it their spiritual hunger and poverty that led them to the Infant? Hunger and poverty are of many kinds. To exclude the materially comfortable/secure misleads them into thinking they do not need Jesus. Let’s be inclusive here!
Very nice card. I just love the Nativity scene in general, where all of creation comes to honor the birth of our Savior. Nothing indicates more the total and complete love of God the Father, more to me than a Nativity where all that has come from His hands is present to witness the Greatest Gift that has/is/will be given to all. This is my personal happy place when times get tough.
Good grief. Never let it go, keep up the ridiculous narrative that everything is about SJW ideology:
“The swaddling clothes, meanwhile, are aimed at “recalling the need to alleviate the suffering of others,” the suffering of hunger through the symbolism of breastfeeding, and the suffering of the cold because Jesus has been “forced to leave his native home” and the swaddling clothes “support the fragile body.”
“It’s really here where we are called to perceive, through our gestures, God with us. It’s Christmas,” wrote Fortunato. He also drew attention to topographical points: the grotto and area of the shepherds. They represent “two signs of daily deprivation that become the center of hope,” he said. “And it’s these peripheries through which the Pope would like the fresco to help man to become aware of God through the gestures of everyday life.”
This has become so redundant as to have become nausea inducing.