Pope Francis has again received Eugenio Scalfari, the 93 year old atheist philosopher, leading to more controversial comments that the Vatican has had to insist are not “faithful” to the Pope’s words.
In his fifth meeting with the atheist philosopher, Scalfari — who neither records interviews nor takes notes — said the Pope allegedly told him again that hell does not exist and that he is honored to be called a “revolutionary.”
The Pope’s purported comments were published Thursday in La Repubblica, the left-leaning Italian newspaper Scalfari co-founded and which the Pope has said is his favorite newspaper.
“Hell does not exist – what exists is the disappearance of sinful souls,” the Pope allegedly said. “They are not punished, those who repent obtain the forgiveness of God and go among the ranks of the souls who contemplate him. But those who do not repent, and therefore cannot be forgiven, disappear.”
Headlines were quick to spread around the world saying Pope Francis believes hell does not exist, a belief which would break with 2,000 years of Church teaching.
Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said in a statement Thursday that the Pope had “recently received” Scalfari “in a private meeting at Easter, but did not grant him any interviews.”
He added that “as reported today” by Scalfari, “the article is the result of its reconstruction, in which the exact words spoken by the Pope are not cited.” Burke said “no quotation marks in the above article should therefore be considered as a faithful transcription of the Holy Father's words.”
Previous conversations between the Pope and Scalfari have often caused controversy, and led to the Vatican issuing similar statements afterwards, neither confirming or fully denying the Pope said the actual words attributed to him, but casting doubt on their veracity.
The Pope’s comments on this occasion are questionable as they are at odds with previous statements in which he has spoken of Hell’s existence, most recently last week when he appealed to the mafia to give up their lives of crime and avoid eternal damnation.
But Francis has also given signals to the contrary, preaching last year that “everything will be saved — everything” and that at the end of history there will be an “immense tent, where God will welcome all mankind so as to dwell with them definitively.” He also said judgment was not to be feared because “at the end of our history there is the merciful Jesus.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the Pope allegedly said the word “revolutionary” is one which “honors me in the sense in which it is said.” He also discussed the theme of creation and called on Europe to strengthen itself politically and morally.
In previous interviews with the famous Italian atheist, the Pope is supposed to have told Scalfari not to convert, said that “Communists think like Christians,” and that “there is no Catholic God.” In an interview in 2015, Scalfari reported the Pope allegedly making a similar statement to today, that “there is no punishment” for an unrepentant soul, “but the annihilation of that soul.”
Scalfari said Thursday that he and the Pope phone each other “often” and “exchange news with one another, but sometimes we meet up again and speak for longer, on religion and politics.”
After a previous encounter between the Pope and Scalfari in 2016, Riccardo Cascioli, director of the Italian Catholic daily La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, welcomed the fact that the Pope is establishing relationships with people such as Scalfari “who are far away.”
But he also warned that comments coming from such interviews become “a cause of scandal in the literal sense of the term” because they “disorientate and confuse many Catholics, also because these sentences are then used and abused” by those whose purpose is “the destruction of the Church.”
Francis is not the only Christian leader who has suggested some form of universal salvation. The 3d century patristic father Origen (the only one not a saint) did speculate on universal salvation - but stressed it was only speculation. Hans Urs von Balthazar picked up the same them in the mid-20th century. The fine Orthodox scholar David Bentley Hart argues the same. Scripture does not go into detail concerning the “Four Last Things” and our idea of literal hellfire owes more to Dante than to Jesus. However Christ does make frequent reference to those who believe and those who don’t, and states there will be consequences for these beliefs. I would argue that Francis’ idea that the obliteration of the soul is a perfectly good reading of “hell.” The Church certainly accepts the idea of mystery and perhaps speculation of eternity must remain in that category until we find out ourselves.
I wouldn’t be surprised one iota that Francis said this. The Vatican was muddled in its response and did not deny it. I hope Pope Francis’ pontificate ends soon.
The Catholic News Service article linked to at DrudgeReport states that the Vatican issued a correction of sorts: “What is reported by the author in today’s article [in La Repubblica] is the result of his reconstruction, in which the textual words pronounced by the Pope are not quoted. No quotation of the aforementioned article must therefore be considered as a faithful transcription of the words of the Holy Father.”
The problem with the above denial is what is missing rather than what is contains. Namely, it fails to deny the essence of the content of Scalfari’s assertion: that the Pope has declared there to be no Hell.
The Pope seems to be using a sort of misdirection, or legerdemain, or even a disinformation campaign. While not openly admitting to the things asserted, he is also not openly denying them. Isn’t this simply a propaganda method perfected by the likes of the Soviets?
The expression, “damning with faint praise” comes to mind: That the Pope is “damning Church teaching with faint praise”. And what is the “denial” above issued by the Vatican but a sort of misdirection, an obliquely faint praise for Scalfari’s assertions?
We are being propagandized, it seems, by someone using the office of Peter to lend the veneer of credibility to outrageous lies—in this case, that hell does not exist—not by denying the lies, but denying the manner in which they were presented.
This is a case in which “It’s not how you say it, it’s what you don’t say” that counts—no denial of the content of Scalfari equates to a kind of complicity of silence. Might I say, a “collusion” of silence?
When you hang out with sheep, you might start to smell like them; when you hang out with false prophets and mouthpieces for the devil’s lies…beware.
This kind of jesuitical speculation is damaging to souls. What therapeutic deist (or universalist, relativist, modernist or indifferentist) would not lap this up?
I’m not sure if this is a false report or not. But if it is false the Pope needs to go on Twitter and publicly proclaim Hell exists.
Imagine. But I pray that this is not true.
It’s so simple and painfully obvious.
Scalfari enables Bergoglio to disseminate heresy while furnishing a layer of insulation from the just consequences.
Wow Francis, that’s a load off my mind! Whew!
If The Pope really said “there is no Hell” does that mean there is no heaven? If there is no heaven why have faith? I find this very difficult to believe the Pope said this.
When will this endless stream of nonsense coming from the Vatican stop?
I realize that there exist substantial cultural differences between Europe, more specifically Italy, and America. However, is it considered inappropriate or ill mannered to speak plainly? Would it have been taboo for Burke to simply have said “No, the pope did not say that. He believes in and confirms the existence of hell.” or just give us the pope’s own “reconstruction”?
Also, how many times will these two men sit down when one (Francis) has to deny have of the things he’s quoted as saying while the other (Scalfari) constantly publishes comments stemming from supposedly private conversations and is accused, implicitly, of being a liar or a dolt incapable of understanding conversation/words.
And why is this atheist leftist always being given audiences while he cannot get around to answering five Yes/No questions?
More confusion. We know who the author of confusion and division is. Our Lady showed the three children of Fatima Hell, and Jesus gave St. Faustina a vision of Hell. Read the Diary of St. Faustina. And, of course, we have the teaching of the Church for 2,000 years. Jesus has told us to fear not - that He is with us. I believe that, and I know that the gates of Hell will not prevail against the Church. Read paragraph 675 in the Catechism. We are going through that terrible trial now in the Church and many will have their Faith shaken as is stated in the Catechism. Many of the prophecies in the Bible are unfolding now right before our eyes. And some prophecies from some private revelations - namely, Akita (approved by local bishop) and Our Lady’s messages to the late Fr. Gobbi are coming to pass.
So…it wasn’t a faithful rendering, but in the denial by the Vatican - they don’t reaffirm that the pope believes hell exists either. They only say he was taken out of context in what they claim was an off-the-record conversation. Methinks their continued refusal to affirm there IS a hell only seems to confirm that the pope DID indeed say it!
Yet the Vatican and / or the Pope keep allowing these “interviews,” which after every single one requires clarification and backtracking.
I see absolutely nothing inconsistent with the Pope’s alleged statement here and the appeal he made to the Mafia, warning of “eternal damnation.”
Isn’t having one’s soul disappear—“annihilated”—the ultimate eternal damnation for a Christian?
Ugh! Who needs Satan?
Remembering something the Pope actually said, and not just what he allegedly said:
“Christians are not made for boredom; if anything, for patience. We know that hidden in the monotony of certain identical days is a mystery of grace. There are people who with the perseverance of their love become as wells that irrigate the desert. Nothing happens in vain; and no situation in which a Christian finds himself is completely resistant to love. No night is so long as to make us forget the joy of the sunrise. And the darker the night, the closer the dawn. If we remain united with Jesus, the cold of difficult moments does not paralyze us; and if even the whole world preached against hope, if it said that the future would bring only dark clouds, a Christian knows that in that same future there will be Christ’s return. No one knows when this will take place, but the thought that at the end of our history there will be Merciful Jesus suffices in order to have faith and not to curse life. Everything will be saved. Everything. We will suffer; there will be moments that give rise to anger and indignation, but the sweet and powerful memory of Christ will drive away the temptation to think that this life is a mistake.
After we have met Jesus, we cannot but examine history with faith and hope. Jesus is as a house, and we are inside, and from the windows of this house we look at the world. For this reason we do not close in on ourselves, we do not long with melancholy for a supposedly golden past, but we look ever forward, to a future that is not only our handiwork, but that above all is a constant concern of the providence of God. All that is lacklustre will one day become light.
Let us consider that God never contradicts himself. Never. God never disappoints. His will in our regard is not nebulous but is a well-defined salvific plan: God “desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim 2:4). Therefore let us not abandon ourselves to the flow of events with pessimism, as if history were a runaway train. Resignation is not a Christian virtue.”