Polish bishops appear to be showing support for allowing confessors to determine on a case-by-case basis whether remarried divorcees living in a state of objective adultery can receive Holy Communion.
In a statement issued after a two-day plenary meeting, the bishops stressed the importance of “discernment, accompaniment and inclusion” in dealing with such cases, according to the Polish Catholic website Pch24.
The website added that the bishops did not talk about the “objective situation of sin of those who abandon their spouses, but about their individual approach to each case.”
Polish Church observers say the statement gives an important indication ahead of pastoral guidelines the bishops are expected to issue on Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation, Amoris Laetitia. The guidelines were reportedly finished last Easter but have still not been published.
Archbishop Henryk Hoser of Warszawa-Praga said the reason for the delay is because Amoris Laetitia is a “multifaceted” and “very extensive” document and “much more capacious” than previous ones.
But some insiders say it is because of divisions within the Polish hierarchy.
The bishops are said to fall into three camps: those who strictly adhere to Pope St. John Paul II’s teaching in Familiaris Consortio, which clearly forbids allowing remarried divorcees living in a state of adultery to receive Holy Communion unless living in a state of sexual continence; those who favor Pope Francis’ teaching that such a practice may be allowed in some cases where continence is unfeasible, after a process of pastoral discernment and accompaniment, and in accordance with one’s conscience; and those who believe an interpretation of Amoris Laetitia can be faithful to both the teaching of Pope Francis and John Paul.
Archbishop Hoser said that although Amoris Laetitia is not a dogmatic document, it “shows the confirmation of the Church’s teaching, also in the previous pontificates.”
To give weight to his argument, he said Pope St. John Paul II is quoted “30 times” in the document, which he said “introduces a completely new format into our pastoral care” based on the words ‘accompaniment’ and ‘discernment.’”
Pch24 asked the archbishop how the other bishops addressed the concerns about giving Holy Communion to those living in an objective state of adultery.
In response, Archbishop Hoser said “the doctrine is clear, but the situations vary.” He added that although the conditions for the admission of the Eucharist must be clear, “we are aware of the fact that human situations are very different and complex.” On this issue, he said, “this process of discernment must lead to a clear diagnosis of the situation and a clear decision.”
But some are expressing clear disappointment with this week’s meeting. “The Polish bishops are leaving behind John Paul II’s legacy and adopting the paradigm shift proposed by Pope Francis and Amoris Laetitia,” a source close to the Church in Poland told the Register Friday. “Following that path, the Polish Church could face the fate of the once flourishing local churches in the Netherlands and Belgium."
The news of this week’s plenary meeting also follows two ongoing lay initiatives in Poland that urge the bishops to defend and uphold the Church’s teaching. The first is a petition, called Polonia Semper Fidelis (Poland Always Faithful), which has so far raised over 145,000 signatures and calls on the bishops to defend and uphold the traditional teaching of the Church on the indissolubility of marriage in their forthcoming document.
The signatories are concerned that any weakening of Pope St. John Paul II’s teaching, which they say is clearly stated in Familiaris Consortio, would strongly affect laypersons living in sacramental marriages.
They are therefore asking Polish bishops not to “yield to the modernist fashion” and to “refuse to accept the admission of divorced persons living in new relationships to Holy Communion in spite of their persistence in sin.”
The second initiative is called Families’ Doubts, a letter to Pope Francis, cardinals and bishops which, while “highlighting the beauty of the Apostolic Exhortation Amoris laetitia,” also expresses “concerns about the liberal interpretation of this document.”
Very sad news indeed if this happens in Poland of all places. How ironic that Poland seemed to value traditional Catholic teaching more under an oppressive rule than it does now. Ireland has a similar story.
I would truly like to know why members of this Church, and the secular world, would like to see the Roman Catholic Church become the Protestant church? What is it about the Catholic Church that causes so much disdain among so many, including our own bishops? Never in my life would I ever come to believe that our world is filled with so many morally lazy people.
Sigh ... well this is unfortunate ... the pressure had to be immense.
Catholic Sacramental and Moral teaching: circling the drain.
Well, if this comes to pass, then its over. If even the Polish Church goes with Francis on then the battle of Amoris Laetitia is effectively over, and it has been lost. Then, mark my words, we will soon have the whole thing including the formal blessing of sodomitic unions. We will all have to answer the question for ourselves: Have we been duped all along, and this never was the true Church?
We are on the precipice of formal schism.
I believe the schismatics, who will include the Pope (Francis or his successor), will not go “formal” until they have the means in place to keep their hold on the money and property of the Church, or at least a large portion of it. Unlike the Protestants, who (comparatively) honestly broke with the Church (though they did their best to hoodwink the rubes through incremental changes in the Mass, etc.), the current schismatics will bend every effort to conceal the schism. One of their aims is to continue in operation as “the Catholic Church,” while real Catholics will be seen, by the media, the law, and most common people, as a “breakaway” movement.
Who will be spiritually blind enough to be fooled? Among them will be virtually all “Catholics” who have been voting pro-abortion for nearly fifty years. And, by some bishops’ estimates, that means at least half the current hierarchy in the U.S.
We must be very, very careful in presumptive use of the term “objective adultery.”
Indeed, there is, ironically, much very subjective attendant to the issues at hand.
Yes, the top-down paralyzing fear of situational ethics, ambiguity, nuance, and confusion chills the discussion, but that doesn’t mean certitude is reached a priori.
“Objective adultery” to some is a redundancy; to others it is an oxymoron. But maybe, just maybe….
“The Polish bishops are leaving behind John Paul II’s legacy and adopting the paradigm shift proposed by Pope Francis and Amoris Laetitia,”
This is partially false.
John Paul II demonstrated that there can seemingly be a paradigm shift in other areas of Catholicism. His ecumenical and interreligious endeavors demonstrate this.
Examples: he did not explicitly indicate to non-Catholics the necessity of the Church and sacraments for salvation, he helped to accommodate pagans in worshiping false gods at Assisi – becoming, intentionally, an accessory to breaking the first commandment and sacrilege, and he thinks that non-Catholics can be martyrs – writing about a common martyrology in unt Unumn Sint.
These examples, and more like them, make it appear that there is a paradigm shift in how salvation works: that salvation is possible outside the Church and/or that we no longer must have such a worry about people outside the Church being damned.
Since John Paul II makes it appear that there is a paradigm shift (along with Paul VI and the Second Vatican Council) with regards to non-Catholics and salvation, it only makes sense the eventually another progressive Pope comes along and applies the same method to areas of morality.
You can thank Paul VI and JPII for good old Francis people.
Dear Mr. Penten:
Thank you for this reporting of unfortunate news- as forewarned if fore-armed! Yes, of course, one expects Poles to honor the Polish Pope. But to bemoan this as departing from John Paul II contains within it the problem of papalotry and lack of understanding that what is at issue is the explicit “pastoral approach” of Our Lord as experessed in his own words, in the words of the blessed Apostle Paul and in the constant teaching of the holy Catholic Church.
Cheers,
Publius NJ
The slippery slope. If Bishops permit divorced and remarried Catholics, who don’t have annulments, to receive the Eucharist, eventually divorced and remarried Catholics in general will feel free to receive Communion. Does ANYONE really doubt this? How will the congregation know who has received direction from a priest and who has not? And which priests advising such reception of Communion are discerning, faithful, orthodox priests? The center is not going to hold. The moral tapestry of the Church, especially concerning the permanence of marriage and worthy reception of the Eucharist, will unravel. It is absolutely predictable.