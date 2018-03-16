Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, president of the Polish episcopal conference, and Archbishop Henryk Hoser of Warsaw-Praga. (KEP)

Polish Bishops Leaning Towards Allowing Some Remarried Divorcees Holy Communion

Ahead of the publication of pastoral guidelines on Amoris Laetitia, the bishops have voiced support for some divorced and remarried Catholics to receive the Eucharist, even if living in a state of objective adultery.

Polish bishops appear to be showing support for allowing confessors to determine on a case-by-case basis whether remarried divorcees living in a state of objective adultery can receive Holy Communion.

In a statement issued after a two-day plenary meeting, the bishops stressed the importance of “discernment, accompaniment and inclusion” in dealing with such cases, according to the Polish Catholic website Pch24.

The website added that the bishops did not talk about the “objective situation of sin of those who abandon their spouses, but about their individual approach to each case.”

Polish Church observers say the statement gives an important indication ahead of pastoral guidelines the bishops are expected to issue on Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation, Amoris Laetitia. The guidelines were reportedly finished last Easter but have still not been published.

Archbishop Henryk Hoser of Warszawa-Praga said the reason for the delay is because Amoris Laetitia is a “multifaceted” and “very extensive” document and “much more capacious” than previous ones.

But some insiders say it is because of divisions within the Polish hierarchy.

The bishops are said to fall into three camps: those who strictly adhere to Pope St. John Paul II’s teaching in Familiaris Consortio, which clearly forbids allowing remarried divorcees living in a state of adultery to receive Holy Communion unless living in a state of sexual continence; those who favor Pope Francis’ teaching that such a practice may be allowed in some cases where continence is unfeasible, after a process of pastoral discernment and accompaniment, and in accordance with one’s conscience; and those who believe an interpretation of Amoris Laetitia can be faithful to both the teaching of Pope Francis and John Paul.

Archbishop Hoser said that although Amoris Laetitia is not a dogmatic document, it “shows the confirmation of the Church’s teaching, also in the previous pontificates.”

To give weight to his argument, he said Pope St. John Paul II is quoted “30 times” in the document, which he said “introduces a completely new format into our pastoral care” based on the words ‘accompaniment’ and ‘discernment.’”

Pch24 asked the archbishop how the other bishops addressed the concerns about giving Holy Communion to those living in an objective state of adultery.

In response, Archbishop Hoser said “the doctrine is clear, but the situations vary.” He added that although the conditions for the admission of the Eucharist must be clear, “we are aware of the fact that human situations are very different and complex.” On this issue, he said, “this process of discernment must lead to a clear diagnosis of the situation and a clear decision.”

But some are expressing clear disappointment with this week’s meeting. “The Polish bishops are leaving behind John Paul II’s legacy and adopting the paradigm shift proposed by Pope Francis and Amoris Laetitia,” a source close to the Church in Poland told the Register Friday. “Following that path, the Polish Church could face the fate of the once flourishing local churches in the Netherlands and Belgium."

The news of this week’s plenary meeting also follows two ongoing lay initiatives in Poland that urge the bishops to defend and uphold the Church’s teaching. The first is a petition, called Polonia Semper Fidelis (Poland Always Faithful), which has so far raised over 145,000 signatures and calls on the bishops to defend and uphold the traditional teaching of the Church on the indissolubility of marriage in their forthcoming document.

The signatories are concerned that any weakening of Pope St. John Paul II’s teaching, which they say is clearly stated in Familiaris Consortio, would strongly affect laypersons living in sacramental marriages.

They are therefore asking Polish bishops not to “yield to the modernist fashion” and to “refuse to accept the admission of divorced persons living in new relationships to Holy Communion in spite of their persistence in sin.”

The second initiative is called Families’ Doubts, a letter to Pope Francis, cardinals and bishops which, while “highlighting the beauty of the Apostolic Exhortation Amoris laetitia,” also expresses “concerns about the liberal interpretation of this document.”