The sixteen prelates elected on Friday as members of the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops — an influential group responsible for the preparation of the next synod — include some well-known names and a larger representation from Africa and Asia than in the past.
The Register has learned the Council, whose total number of members has been enlarged from 15 to 21, includes eight from Africa, Asia and Latin America.
Among those elected are Cardinals Joseph Tobin of Newark, despite not being present at this synod, Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar, and Bishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Mamfe, Cameroon — a rising star whose clear defense of the Church’s teaching during this synod has caught many people’s attention.
The remaining six members who include papal appointees, experts and dicastery heads are not yet known.
The full list of elected names:
Africa:
Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga, Archbishop of Bangui, Central African Republic
Archbishop Gabriel Mblingi, Archbishop of Lubango, Angola
Bishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Mamfe, Cameroon
Middle East:
Syriac Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan of Antioch and all the East
Archbishop William Charles Skurla of Pittsburgh, USA (Ruthenian / Byzantine rite)
Latin America:
Bishop Jaime Calderón of Tapachula, Mexico
Cardinal Sergio da Rocha of Brasilia, Brazil
North America:
Cardinal Gerald Lacroix of Quebec, Canada
Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark
Asia:
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila, Philippines
Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbia, India
Cardinal Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar
Europe:
Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Vienna, Austria
Archbishop Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, Italy
Archbishop Juan Jose Omella of Barcelona, Spain
Oceania:
Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia