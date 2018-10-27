The sixteen prelates elected on Friday as members of the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops — an influential group responsible for the preparation of the next synod — include some well-known names and a larger representation from Africa and Asia than in the past. 

The Register has learned the Council, whose total number of members has been enlarged from 15 to 21, includes eight from Africa, Asia and Latin America. 

Among those elected are Cardinals Joseph Tobin of Newark, despite not being present at this synod, Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar, and Bishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Mamfe, Cameroon — a rising star whose clear defense of the Church’s teaching during this synod has caught many people’s attention.

The remaining six members who include papal appointees, experts and dicastery heads are not yet known.

The full list of elected names:

 

Africa:

Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga, Archbishop of Bangui, Central African Republic

Archbishop Gabriel Mblingi, Archbishop of Lubango, Angola

Bishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Mamfe, Cameroon

 

Middle East:

Syriac Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan of Antioch and all the East

Archbishop William Charles Skurla of Pittsburgh, USA (Ruthenian / Byzantine rite)

 

Latin America: 

Bishop Jaime Calderón of Tapachula, Mexico

Cardinal Sergio da Rocha of Brasilia, Brazil 

 

North America:

Cardinal Gerald Lacroix of Quebec, Canada

Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark

 

Asia:

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila, Philippines

Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbia, India

Cardinal Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar 

 

Europe:

Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Vienna, Austria

Archbishop Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, Italy

Archbishop Juan Jose Omella of Barcelona, Spain

 

Oceania:

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia