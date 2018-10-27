Bishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Mamfe, Cameroon, pictured at a Vatican press briefing Oct. 25, was one of 16 members elected to the Ordinary Council on Friday. (Daniel Ibanez/CNA)

Higher Representation of African, Asian Prelates on Synod of Bishops’ Ordinary Council

Names of the enlarged group of 16 elected members include Cardinals Joseph Tobin, Luis Antonio Tagle and Cameroon Bishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya.