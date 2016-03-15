Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
As well as reiterating that Pope Francis would “leave in peace” the four cardinals who sent him 5 Dubia (doubts) about his apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia, the dean of the Roman Rota has also repeated his opinion that the outcome of the Synod of the Family was the work of the Holy Spirit.
In comments to the Register over the phone Dec. 2, Msgr. Pio Vito Pinto said that for the first time in 60 years, the Holy Father had “convoked two synods, one after the other” and that they “are the place where the spirit [works]. This is the ecclesiology of the Church.”
Last month, Cardinals Carlo Caffarra, Raymond Burke, Walter Brandmüller and Joachim Meisner revealed they had sent the Pope five “doubts”, called Dubia, two months earlier. The questions aimed at clearing up ambiguities and differing interpretations of Amoris Laetitia, the Pope’s summary document on the two synods on the family which took place in 2014 and 2015.
The Pope has decided not to respond to the five questions which ask for simple “Yes” or “No” answers on whether aspects of Amoris Laetitia, particularly over whether remarried divorcees without an annulment and not living in continence can receive holy Communion, are consistent with previous papal teachings.
At a recent conference in Madrid, Msgr. Pinto had said that by publicly asking the Pope the five questions, the four cardinals were questioning the fruits of “not one synod but two”, and added: “You cannot doubt the action of the Holy Spirit."
Given the clear manipulation at both synods, claiming they were the work of the Holy Spirit has disturbed some of the faithful. I therefore reminded him that the most controversial topics failed to obtain a two-thirds majority in the first synod, and so should customarily have been rejected (the Pope authoritatively instead insisted they be carried over to the second synod). To this, he replied: “Yes, but you bind the Holy Spirit to the two-thirds? That’s a bit special, no?”.
A two-thirds majority is required during a synod to offer reassurance that whatever passes is of the Holy Spirit. Synods also have no authority to change doctrine and discipline, as stated in canon 342 of the Code of Canon Law, but rather to assist the Pope in safeguarding and promotion of sound doctrine concerning faith and morals.
To further argue his point, Msgr. Pinto referred to the "wide consultation" around the synod in the form of questionnaires, and pointed out that for the second synod last year, bishops’ conferences elected synod fathers to participate. He stressed that, for the second synod, every proposition passed by two-thirds. Therefore, for him, the two-thirds majority became an important sign of the Holy Spirit at work, but only when they all achieved the required majority to pass and did not need to be forced through from above.
Added to that inconsistency, he omitted to mention that not all the synod fathers were elected at the second synod: 45 were handpicked by the Pope (exceeding the usual 15% limit of total delegates) because most of them supported controversial disciplinary changes in this and other areas. They included Cardinal Godfried Danneels, the archbishop emeritus of Brussels, Belgium, found to have covered up a sexual abuse case.
Asked why the proposition on Holy Communion for remarried divorcees left out the full text of Familiaris Consortio 84, particularly on forbidding Communion unless living as brother and sister, thereby allowing Cardinal Kasper and others to claim that it does open the door to the sacraments, he said that issue was “too long” to discuss over the phone. “We cannot discuss all the synod questions”, he said, “but I think it’s enough to remember that Pope did not decide anything in solitude.”
At the conclusion of the synod, the remarried-divorcee discernment and accompaniment proposition ended up passing a two-thirds majority by just one vote, probably an impossible feat without the 45 unelected delegates and, it is argued, without the omissions in the text.
In his comments made in Madrid, Msgr. Pinto said he believed the four cardinals were committing a “very serious scandal” by publicly asking the Pope the five questions, although contrary to initial reports, he did not say they risked being dismissed from the Cardinalate.
It was nevertheless strong censure, and he later doubled down on criticizing the cardinals in an interview with Katholisches.de, a website run by the German bishops’ conference.
His comments took place just days after the Holy Father visited Msgr. Pinto and the Roman Rota. A reliable source has told the Register that Francis had instructed Msgr. Pinto at that event to say something publicly critical of the cardinals. The Holy See Press Office has not responded to the allegation.
Asked if the Pope did make such a request, Msgr. Pinto told the Register he was unable to answer that question “by phone”. He went on to say: “The dean has certainly been in contact with the Pope. He came to see me on the 18th, but it’s not necessary that the Pope tells me about that. That's what I can tell you.”
Despite his differences with the four cardinals, Msgr. Pinto said he knows Cardinal Burke “very well and I’ve always known him to be a man of peace” and he prayed that he “might see the way.” He also said he knows Cardinal Meisner well, has “great esteem” for both him and Cardinal Burke, and was “astonished” by the German cardinal’s participation in the Dubia. “Let us pray for the poor cardinals,” he said.
Meanwhile, leading German philosopher Robert Spaemann has given an interview in support of the four cardinals, saying it is “regrettable” that more have not joined them.
Spaemann, a friend of Benedict XVI and one of the most distinguished Catholic intellectuals in Europe, told the Italian newspaper La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana that the cardinals “have taken the correct road” and that the Pope’s decision not to answer the five questions “fills me with concern”. He said the Pope “clearly has a deep aversion towards decisions which require a yes or no”. But Christ, said Spaemann, often “shocked the apostles with simplicity and clarity of the doctrine”.
There was no point to holding the Synod and the resulting apostolic exhortation has only sowed confusion, error and unrest.
We want the Church that Jesus started.
Was it the holy Spirit or the whispering of the serpent? Look at the fruits.
Be reminded of a remark of Benedict XVI – the Holy Spirit always inspires but men do not always listen. He offered this insight in regard to conclaves year before his own election. Let’s get a grip and stop hiding behind “Catholic speak” employed to defend clerics who exercise authority to promote personal agendas – whatever their genesis be – instead of upholding the Gospel of our Lord, Jesus Christ. The mendacity of the ecclesiastical cartel throwing its substantial weight around is boundless, the St. Gallen Group while being “Exhibit A” is not an isolated incident.
It is indefensible.
Infallibility does NOT extend to the selection of the Pope—unless one really wants to say that the Holy Spirit infallibly designated, say, Leo X or Sixtus V. One hopes that conclave members will seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit but they are NOT and never have been infallibly guided in their vote.
God is in control of his church and is giving free will to the leaders to see if they follow society or him. Watch what happens.
We are not only being fed poor reflection but it is being served up with pretense. Those who encourage, endorse and support the poorly veiled perspective contained in “Amoris Laetitia” know full well the constraints on papal authority, and on the faithful’s proper responsibility to resist when this authority is exercised improperly. Yet these same individuals insist that the manipulation of dogma, doctrine and the faithful is protected and insured by papal authority. So we have here not merely an “understandable” difference of opinion on pastoral practice, but an erroneous understanding and exercise of papal authority. Regretfully it could be understood as an abuse of power.
To go further, what appears to be an abuse of power is played out by proxies with threats, with a sanctimonious superiority complex posing as competency, and even more egregiously as fidelity to the Magisterium of the Church.
This entire episode would be brought to a productive conclusion with the clarification by the Holy Father of his perspective; that is if it is supportive of the Magisterium. If it is not supportive of the Magisterium that would provide all the opportunity to better evaluate the situation in the light provided by virile clarity. Holy Scripture, the Apostolic Tradition and the Magisterium which all Catholics are required to uphold cannot be substituted by an uber-papalism and poorly grounded speculation offered as “theological reflection.”
Simply answer the “dubia.” “Pleading the Fifth” serves everyone poorly, particularly he who pleads.
Our God is a God of clarity and truth. The Holy Spirit does not promote confusion and unrest. And the serpent said to the woman: No, you shall not die the death. So sad, coming from the one who is to protect us and guide us, to transmit the Faith without dismantling. The Church is spotless and has the fullness of the Faith, it needs no innovations. God will not be mocked.
As we sink deeper and deeper into this AliceInWonderland rabbit hole of a papacy,
the Catholic faithful learn that the Vicar of Christ has no reservations using the words
“coprophilia” and “coprophagia” in a public press interview.
Look them up in Webster’s.
The disgusting definitions of these terms make me weep for this sick priest.
Infallibility not only concerns the teaching of faith and morals, but goes all the way to the Holy Spirit which really selects the Vicar of Christ. These criticisms, which ultimately say that the Pope is a heretic or in error…you slit you own throat with.
The Pope is not in error. Jesus is either with His Church or He has abandoned it. And remember, that it was John Paul II who placed the votes at a simple majority rather than two-thirds.
Keep up the excellent reporting, Mr. Pentin. You are doing a great service to the Church by shining the light of truth on this issue.
Does anybody at this late date judging from the Bishop of Rome’s own MOUTHPIECE Pinto still think that poor Francis is just a poor misquoted good guy? PLEASE SPARE ME. We and I mean all the Faithful have to put up with this BC every day and I for one am sick of it. Did you all forgot what he said at the end of last years Synod on the Family? He said through his friends that from now on we are in a NEW CHURCH with this NEW POPE and NEW SACRAMENTS and now even a NEW GOD. Bartholomew said that in the bad old days before Francis our Heavenly Father would simply order us all simply to blindly follow rules on Morality NO longer Now its a new God who is nothing not the second person of the Trinity but LIFE LOVE and Peace. Did any of the bloggers hear or report his comments on eating HUMAN EXCREMENT. I am not shocked at this He obviously has a sinister and Not Catholic and NOT GODLY ideas and Changes. That’s it.
Yeah, and it wouldn’t be surprising if two-thirds of the bishops are Purple Prelates, also known as Lavender Mafia members. That doesn’t mean they are from the Holy Spirit, though.
The Holy Spirit would not bring about a reversal of thousands of years of Church teaching.
The entire so called Synod was a stacked deck, and the desired results were forced upon the Synod by several avenues. One the Holy Father intervened from on High, and chewed the bishops out because they did not agree where things were going. This is from above! They appointed likeminded bishops to the synods. They pre wrote the documents to guarantee the results. Then they voted on a vague document that could be interpreted in many ways. The synod was hoax on the church.
